India

Indian Catholic schools propose teaching all religions

Catholic Institutions in Gujarat came up with the proposal after the inclusion of the Bhagavad Gita in the school curriculum

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel showers petals over an idol of Hindu goddess Amba on the first day of the Navratri festival in Ahmedabad, India, on Oct. 7, 2021. (Photo: AFP)

By UCA News reporter Updated: March 23, 2022 05:07 AM GMT

Catholic schools in the western Indian state of Gujarat have sought to include all major religious scriptures along with the Hindu scripture Bhagavad Gita in their academic curriculum.

The provincial government in Gujarat had last week announced the teaching of the Bhagavad Gita in classes 6-12 across the state for the new academic session.

“We are not against teaching the Bhagavad Gita but want the government to introduce the sacred texts of other major religions to uphold the secular and democratic credentials of the nation,” said Father Teles Fernandes, secretary of Gujarat Education Board of Catholic Institutions.

Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

SIGN UP NOW! Stay up to date Don't miss out on the latest News

Father Fernandes told UCA News on March 22 that the Catholic institutions have approached Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel to apprise him of their concerns.

The pro-Hindu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the state said it wanted to promote a sense of pride and connection with India’s rich traditions through the teaching of the Bhagavad Gita.

The Catholic institutions in a memorandum sent to the chief minister on March 18 said the introduction of Hindu scriptures in the school curriculum was “not an issue in itself” but given the diversity and religious plurality of India “it would be imperative that impressionistic minds of the young students are also given the taste of other holy scriptures of major world religions.”

“India has always welcomed everyone with open arms and they, in turn, have contributed much to the beautiful idea of India that the world has come to appreciate and reckon with”

The memorandum mentioned the Quran, Bible, Guru Granth Sahib, Avesta, Tripitaka and Agamas among others. “All these holy books speak of the language of love, brotherhood/sisterhood, kindness, charity, tolerance, forgiveness, etc. We are all children of the same God. This will instill harmony, broadmindedness, acceptance, sensitivity and oneness in our society,” it added.

The Catholic institutions further lauded the government for its decision to introduce the English language as a compulsory subject from Class 1 onwards, calling it “a move in the right direction as India is fast becoming a global player and the English language is an international accepted mode for trade and communication.”

English as a regular subject for study in Gujarat “has had a chequered and haphazard existence which is thankfully being rectified for the better,” the memorandum stated.

The Catholic institutions emphasized the need to “build an inclusive India where everybody is free to follow his/her belief system, way of life, customs, and with a healthy appreciation of one another’s religion.”

“India has always welcomed everyone with open arms and they, in turn, have contributed much to the beautiful idea of India that the world has come to appreciate and reckon with,” the memorandum said while requesting the chief minister to “include principles of all holy books in the school curriculum.”

“Our academic curriculum does not give any privilege to any religion. In case the government wants Hindu scripture to be taught in school, it should do it with other scriptures"

After Gujarat, the southern state of Karnataka, also ruled by the BJP, also announced plans to include Hindu religious scripture in the state’s school curriculum.

Karnataka Education Minister B.C. Nagaraj proposed the idea of introducing the Bhagavad Gita and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has informally consented, saying the sacred scripture imparted “moral values.”

However, Supreme Court lawyer Govind Yadav said teaching religious scriptures in schools was against the spirit of the “religion-neutral constitution” of the country.

“Our academic curriculum does not give any privilege to any religion. In case the government wants Hindu scripture to be taught in school, it should do it with other scriptures, failing which it is a gross violation of the constitution and could be seen as the government gradually moving towards a Hindu theocratic state,” Yadav told UCA News on March 22.

Latest News