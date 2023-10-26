Indian Catholic school trains students as ‘peace builders’

Christians and Muslims have accused pro-Hindu groups of violently curtailing religious freedom in the country since 2014

Schoolchildren take a pledge to work for inter-religious peace at a function organized by St. Joseph school in Erode in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadi on Oct.25. The program aimed to train students to promote inter-religious harmony with intolerance increasing. (Photo: supplied)

A Catholic school in a southern Indian state has started a program to train students to promote inter-religious harmony amid reports of increasing intolerance in the Hindu-majority nation.

The idea is to train students as ‘peace builders’ to “spread the message of harmony among their friends, families and neighborhood,” said Father Mark Monfort, principal of St. Joseph Higher Secondary School in Erode district in southern Tamil Nadu.

Two Catholic schools in the district have joined hands with St. Joseph school. Already, 30 students from Christian, Hindu and Muslim backgrounds have been trained, Montfort added.

The trained students attended a gathering of 500 students at St. Joseph school on Oct. 25 at a program titled, 'Empowering the Young as Peace Builders.'

The program started with readings from Christian, Muslim and Hindu holy books.

Kevin, a peace builder, told the gathering that religious discrimination was “harming the growth of people in India as one nation.”

“We as Indians are one and no religion should divide us,” he later told UCA News.

Christians and Muslims in India accuse pro-Hindu groups of violently curtailing religious freedom since the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power in 2014. Modi is seeking a consecutive third term with the polls next year.

Hindu groups that support the BJP work to make India a theocratic Hindu nation, though the current Indian constitution, made after independence from Britain in 1947, envisages a secular nation.

During a hearing on ‘Advancing Religious Freedom within the US–India Bilateral Relationship’ on Sept. 20, the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom yet again said that “religious freedom conditions in India have notably declined in recent years”.

The US government entity highlighted the Indian government’s legal framework and “discriminatory policies against religious minorities.”

Sister Stella Balthazar, provincial of the Ooty province of the Franciscan Missionaries of Mary, who was the chief guest at the gathering of peace builders, asked students to learn India’s constitution and its basic tenets of democracy, secularism and fraternity.

“We see a rise in hostility and intolerance in many parts of the country,” the nun said.

Kruthiharini G. C, a Hindu peace builder, wanted to eliminate the urban-rural divide in the country.

“Unless we remove this, there is little chance for peace and harmony,” Kruthiharini told UCA News.

Monfort said the school was planning to organize similar programs.

Right-wing Hindu groups have accused Christians, who form 2.3 percent of India’s 1.4 billion population, of mass-scale religious conversion.

Eleven major Indian states, most of them ruled by the BJP, have enacted a draconian anti-conversion law which is often used to target Christians in the country.

Muslims, who make up more than 14 percent of the country, are often attacked and killed by right-wing Hindu mobs for eating beef and for conducting loud prayers. The cow is venerated in Hinduism.

