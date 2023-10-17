Indian Catholic school teacher faces 'conversion' allegation

Parent of a 10th-class student alleges she took him to church every day and made him accept Christianity

Students from St. Aloysius High School stage cultural programs as part of the Teachers’ Day on Sept. 5. (Photo: school website)

A Catholic school in a northern Uttar Pradesh state is under siege from the students’ wing of the ruling pro-Hindu party over an allegation that a woman teacher allegedly converted a student to Christianity.

Members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (All India Students’ Union), affiliated with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) protested before the St. Aloysius High School in the cantonment area of Kanpur city on Oct. 16.

“They tried to forcibly enter the school premises but were pacified by army officials,” Father Reginald D’Souza, public relations officer of Allahabad diocese, which manages the school, told UCA News on Oct. 17.

The accused teacher has been suspended pending an inquiry. She is facing an allegation of taking a tenth-grade student to a nearby church daily and pursuing him to accept Christianity.

“We are surprised to hear the allegation. The school has been running here for the last 75 years and has produced many prominent people,” school principal Father Walter D’Souza told the media on Oct. 15.

He said the allegation is baseless because the church is open only on Sundays.

“The school also has CCTV cameras installed in its premises and the police are free to check the footage,” the principal said.

The alleged conversion was reported to the police by the boy’s father, D’Souza said.

In his complaint, the parent claimed that his son was converted on Oct. 1. The boy's behavior changed after the conversion and he needs counseling now, he added.

Braj Narain Singh, an assistant commissioner of police in Kanpur city, told the media that police are investigating the complaint.

The ABVP demanded the teacher be arrested for violating the state’s anti-conversion law enacted in 2021Father.

The Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Religious Conversion Act bans religious conversion by force, undue influence, coercion, allurement, or by any fraudulent means or by marriage.

The New Delhi-based United Christian Forum (UCF), an ecumenical body that records Christian persecution across the country, has recorded 104 incidents of violence against Christians in Uttar Pradesh during the past eight months.

During the same period, a total of 525 incidents of persecution against Christians were recorded in the country, said the UCF.

Christians make up a mere 0.18 percent of Uttar Pradesh's 200 million population.

