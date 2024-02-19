News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Indian Catholic school seeks protection from hostile Hindu groups

Church-run schools in northeastern Assam state are being threatened to remove all religious symbols from their premises
A supporter of India's pro-Hindu Bharatiya Janata Party wears a mask of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a political rally in northeast Assam state on March 30, 2019. Christian leaders say threats to Church-run institutions in the state are growing with Hindu groups pushing their brand of cultural nationalism.

A supporter of India's pro-Hindu Bharatiya Janata Party wears a mask of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a political rally in northeast Assam state on March 30, 2019. Christian leaders say threats to Church-run institutions in the state are growing with Hindu groups pushing their brand of cultural nationalism. (Photo: AFP)

UCA News reporter
Published: February 19, 2024 12:55 PM GMT

A Catholic school in a northeast Indian state has sought police protection after a threatening poster was found pasted on its wall, nearly two weeks after Christian schools were told to remove religious symbols from their premises. 

The poster, which was discovered by the staff at Carmel School in Jorhat, Assam state, on Feb. 16, has set a deadline of one week for the school to comply with their demand to remove all Christian symbols.

The poster “has created a sense of panic in the school campus,” Sister Rose Fatima, principal of the school said in her complaint on Feb. 17.

The school run by Apostolic Carmel nuns began six decades ago.

"We have always strived to create an atmosphere of peace," Fatima said in the complaint.

subscribe to our newsletter
Stay up-to-date with what's happening in the Asian Church and what it means for the rest of the world.

Church-run institutions continue to impart education, especially in Assam’s remote areas where poor tribal people live.

Christian leaders said the threats against the community are on the rise in the entire northeast region comprising seven states.

Hardline Hindu groups aligned with India's ruling pro-Hindu Bharatiya Janata Party have been pushing Hindu-centric cultural nationalism, they added.

On Feb. 7, Satya Ranjan Borah, president of the Kutumba Surakshya Parishad (family protection council) held a press conference in Guwahati city along with leaders of other Hindu groups. They threatened Christian schools with dire consequences if they failed to remove religious symbols such as photographs, portraits, or statues of Jesus and Mary from school premises within 15 days.

The Hindu groups also asked Catholic priests, nuns and religious brothers not to wear cassocks and habits in schools.

According to Hindu groups, their move was necessary to prevent religious conversions of members of tribal and other vulnerable groups.

Following the threat, many Christians lodged complaints with the Assam government.

“We have advised our schools to lodge complaints,” Archbishop John Moolachira of Guwahati told UCA News on Feb. 19.

The Assam Christian Forum (ACF), an inter-denominational Christian body, said Christians are disturbed by “the demand to remove Christian symbols by the fringe elements.”

Some of them are asking Christians to arrange Hindu worship in our schools. “We reject these demands,” the ACF said in a statement.

“The government should act and take action against those openly threatening Christians,” said ACF spokesperson Allen Brooks on Feb. 19.

A senior police official who did not want to be named downplayed the threat, saying those who issued the threat were "fringe elements."

He, however, refused to divulge details of any action taken against them.

Christians make up 3.74 percent of Assam’s 31 million people, higher than the national average of 2.3 percent.

Help UCA News to be independent
Dear reader,
Lent is the season during which catechumens make their final preparations to be welcomed into the Church.
Each year during Lent, UCA News presents the stories of people who will join the Church in proclaiming that Jesus Christ is their Lord. The stories of how women and men who will be baptized came to believe in Christ are inspirations for all of us as we prepare to celebrate the Church's chief feast.
Help us with your donations to bring such stories of faith that make a difference in the Church and society.
A small contribution of US$5 will support us continue our mission…
William J. Grimm
Publisher
UCA News
Donate Now
comment

Share your comments
Asian Bishops
Bishop
Bishop Simon Kim Jong-Gang of Cheongju, Korea
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Shyamal Bose of Baruipur , India
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Augustine Madathikunnel of Khandwa , India
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop John Baptist Ruohan Wang of Kangding, China
Read More...
Latest News
Indian tribal Christians angry at move to seal Myanmar border
Indian tribal Christians angry at move to seal Myanmar border
Indian Christians wary of state's plan to beef up anti-conversion law
Indian Christians wary of state's plan to beef up anti-conversion law
‘The Church is More than it Seems’
‘The Church is More than it Seems’
Indian Catholic school seeks protection from hostile Hindu groups
Indian Catholic school seeks protection from hostile Hindu groups
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.