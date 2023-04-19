Indian Catholic school seeks protection following threats

The school was accused of organ trade after officials seized an old human fetus from the school laboratory

Nirmal Jyoti Senior Secondary School in Sagar district in Madhya Pradesh. (Photo: nirmaljyotischoolbina.com)

A Catholic school in central India has sought police protection after a pro-Hindu group threatened to attack it over allegations of organ trade and religious conversions.

A 30-member delegation of teachers from the Nirmal Jyoti Senior Secondary School in Sagar district in Madhya Pradesh met with civil and police officials seeking protection from the student wing of the pro-Hindu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Their move follows threats from the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (All India Students' Forum), which accused the school of conducting organ trade and religious conversion.

“We sought police protection. We don’t convert anyone or indulge in any illegal activity as alleged,” Sister Grace Tharayil, the school principal, told UCA News on April 19.

Allegations of organ trade began after the State Commission for Protection of Child Rights conducted a surprise raid on April 6 and seized a human fetus from the science laboratory, the nun said.

“Local media was flooded with news alleging that the school was involved in illegal activities,” recalled Sister Tharayil.

She said the fetus was more than 20 years old and used for academic purposes in the early days.

The school, started in 1987 by the sisters of the Congregation of the Mother of Carmel, has some 2,100 students on its rolls.

The school staff accused the police of inaction that led to violence by ABVP activists who forced their way into the school premises on April 17.

“They [pro-Hinud activists] threatened to come back if the school is not closed within a week after accusing the management of indulging in organ trafficking and religious conversion,” Gautam Niranjan, a sports teacher in the school, told UCA News on April 19.

The activists also held some students, their parents, and teachers as hostages until the police came and released them, Niranjan added.

The school management met with local legislator Mahesh Rai from the BJP, which rules the state, and sought his help to reign in the violent fringe groups.

Federal and provincial child rights protection panels have conducted surprise raids on Christian schools, hostels and orphanages in Madhya Pradesh, accusing them of indulging in religious conversion.

The central Indian state, ruled by the pro-Hindu party, last year sharpened its sweeping anti-conversion, which Christian leaders say, targets their missionary work.

Christians make up 0.29 percent of the more than 72 million population in Madhya Pradesh against the 2.3 percent national average.

