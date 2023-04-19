News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

India

Indian Catholic school seeks protection following threats

The school was accused of organ trade after officials seized an old human fetus from the school laboratory

Indian Catholic school seeks protection following threats

Nirmal Jyoti Senior Secondary School in Sagar district in Madhya Pradesh. (Photo: nirmaljyotischoolbina.com)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: April 19, 2023 10:49 AM GMT

Updated: April 19, 2023 10:52 AM GMT

A Catholic school in central India has sought police protection after a pro-Hindu group threatened to attack it over allegations of organ trade and religious conversions.

A 30-member delegation of teachers from the Nirmal Jyoti Senior Secondary School in Sagar district in Madhya Pradesh met with civil and police officials seeking protection from the student wing of the pro-Hindu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Their move follows threats from the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (All India Students' Forum), which accused the school of conducting organ trade and religious conversion.

“We sought police protection. We don’t convert anyone or indulge in any illegal activity as alleged,”  Sister Grace Tharayil, the school principal, told UCA News on April 19.

Allegations of organ trade began after the State Commission for Protection of Child Rights conducted a surprise raid on April 6 and seized a human fetus from the science laboratory, the nun said.

“Local media was flooded with news alleging that the school was involved in illegal activities,” recalled Sister Tharayil.

She said the fetus was more than 20 years old and used for academic purposes in the early days.

The school, started in 1987 by the sisters of the Congregation of the Mother of Carmel, has some 2,100 students on its rolls.

The school staff accused the police of inaction that led to violence by ABVP activists who forced their way into the school premises on April 17.

“They [pro-Hinud activists] threatened to come back if the school is not closed within a week after accusing the management of indulging in organ trafficking and religious conversion,” Gautam Niranjan, a sports teacher in the school, told UCA News on April 19.

The activists also held some students, their parents, and teachers as hostages until the police came and released them, Niranjan added.

The school management met with local legislator Mahesh Rai from the BJP, which rules the state, and sought his help to reign in the violent fringe groups.

Federal and provincial child rights protection panels have conducted surprise raids on Christian schools, hostels and orphanages in Madhya Pradesh, accusing them of indulging in religious conversion.

The central Indian state, ruled by the pro-Hindu party, last year sharpened its sweeping anti-conversion, which Christian leaders say, targets their missionary work. 

Christians make up 0.29 percent of the more than 72 million population in Madhya Pradesh against the 2.3 percent national average.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Filipino Catholics mourn death of top diplomat Filipino Catholics mourn death of top diplomat
Dark side of Japan’s boyband empire also bares Western bias Dark side of Japan’s boyband empire also bares Western bias
Indian Catholic school seeks protection following threats Indian Catholic school seeks protection following threats
China to release pandemic whistleblower after jail term China to release pandemic whistleblower after jail term
Korean Catholics conduct street Mass as part of climate march Korean Catholics conduct street Mass as part of climate march
Myanmar Church leaders hail halt to rare earth mining Myanmar Church leaders hail halt to rare earth mining
donateads_new
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Apostolic Prefecture of Shashi

Apostolic Prefecture of Shashi

The diocese covers an area of 14,100 square kilometers, covering the cities

Read more
Diocese of Zhaoxian

Diocese of Zhaoxian

The diocese of Zhaoxian began as Apostolic Prefecture of Zhaoxian on March 18, 1929. It was made an Apostolic Vicariate

Read more
Diocese of Yujiang

Diocese of Yujiang

The Diocese of Yujiang situates in the Ecclesiastical province of Nanchang. It began as the Apostolic Vicariate of

Read more
Apostolic Prefecture of Yueyang

Apostolic Prefecture of Yueyang

The Apostolic Prefecture of Yueyang was established on May 7, 1931. It is situated in the Hunan province of central

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Japanese Church with a famed statue of weeping Virgin Marya

Japanese Church with a famed statue of weeping Virgin Mary

Our Lady of Akita Catholic Church is Yuzawadai is among the most famous churches in Japan. The...

Read more
India’s Santa Cruz Cathedral, a repository of Portuguese heritagea

India’s Santa Cruz Cathedral, a repository of Portuguese heritage

Santa Cruz Cathedral Basilica at Fort Kochi is one of the finest churches and a historic but also a...

Read more
Indian Church beholds the memory of exiled Nepali Catholicsa

Indian Church beholds the memory of exiled Nepali Catholics

Mokama Marian shrine on the southern bank of Ganges River bears the legacy persecuted Nepali...

Read more
Indian Church relishes miracles of Saint Thomas, the Apostlea

Indian Church relishes miracles of Saint Thomas, the Apostle

This fabled church is also known by its Syriac name Mar Sleeva (Holy Cross)...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.