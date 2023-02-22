News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storee-Book Store store
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

India

Indian Catholic school seeks police protection

Hindu nationalists in western Gujarat state want pictures of Hindu deities to be installed in the principal’s office, classrooms

Indian Catholic school seeks police protection

A supporter of India's ruling Bhartiya Janta Party attends a rally addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of Gujarat's assembly election, in Ahmedabad on Dec. 2, 2022. (Photo: AFP)

UCA News Reporter

By UCA News Reporter

Published: February 22, 2023 11:12 AM GMT

Updated: February 22, 2023 11:18 AM GMT

A Catholic school in the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in western India has sought police protection after a Hindu nationalist mob created a day-long ruckus, demanding to put up pictures of Hindu deities inside classrooms and at the principal’s office.

Father Teles Fernandes, secretary of the Gujarat Education Board of Catholic Institutions, in a letter on Feb. 20 asked Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel to provide protection to the St Mary’s High Secondary School in Amreli town and take action against the members of the mob.

“We request you to take necessary action against such unruly elements and grant us police protection so that no untoward incident occurs in our premises or to any member of our institution,” he said.

Ucan Store
Ucan Store

When contacted, Father Fernandes told UCA News on Feb.22 that "these kinds of demands are totally unacceptable as we are living in a democratic country."

A large number of youths, claiming to be members of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (World Hindu Council) and its youth wing, Bajrang Dal or Brigade of Hanuman, who are ideologically aligned with Modi’s pro-Hindu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), barged into the school on Feb. 20 demanding that pictures of Hindu goddess like Saraswati Bharat Mata, besides Hanuman, among others, be installed inside classrooms and at the office of the principal. 

“They reached the school campus around 10 am and left at about 5 in the evening,” school principal Father Binu Kunnel told UCA News on Feb. 22.

They also falsely accused the school management of tearing a picture of the Hindu god, Hanuman.

“This seems to be part of a well-orchestrated strategy to target our school,” Father Kunnel said, adding that nothing of this sort had ever occurred in the 25 years that the school had been serving people in the town.

“We never had any trouble from anybody, including right-wing organizations,” the priest said.

The school management suspected a possible hand of another private school in the town to defame the Catholic school.

Christians, who make up 2.3 percent of India’s 1.4 billion population, are facing increased persecution from Hindu nationalist groups ever since the BJP led by Modi assumed power in 2014. Modi was the chief minister of Gujarat for 13 years before becoming the prime minister of the country.

India’s Supreme Court is hearing a public interest litigation filed by Christian leaders and organizations seeking directions to the federal and state governments to end the rising persecution of Christians, their priests, and institutions.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Indonesia’s no nation for children Indonesia’s no nation for children
Korean Church, labor groups slam crackdown on migrants Korean Church, labor groups slam crackdown on migrants
Rights group calls attention to displaced Papuans' plight Rights group calls attention to displaced Papuans' plight
Indian Catholic school seeks police protection Indian Catholic school seeks police protection
7 out of 10 Catholics pray every day in the Philippines 7 out of 10 Catholics pray every day in the Philippines
Indian Christians urged to defeat communal forces in polls Indian Christians urged to defeat communal forces in polls
roundtable
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Gwalior

Diocese of Gwalior

Gwalior diocese is spread over 33,583 Square Kilometers covering six districts: Bhind, Datia, Gwalior, Morena, Sheopur

Read more
Archdiocese of Cebu

Archdiocese of Cebu

In a land area of 5,088.4 square kilometers, the Archdiocese of Cebu covers the whole civil province of Cebu. This

Read more
Apostolic Prefecture of Xinxiang

Apostolic Prefecture of Xinxiang

In a land area of approximately 8,169 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the four city districts of

Read more
Diocese of Chikmagalur

Diocese of Chikmagalur

The diocese of Chikmagalur was erected on Nov. 16, 1963, by Pope Paul VI with territory taken from the diocese of

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Indian Church relishes miracles of Saint Thomas, the Apostlea

Indian Church relishes miracles of Saint Thomas, the Apostle

This fabled church is also known by its Syriac name Mar Sleeva (Holy Cross)...

Read more
Pakistan’s oldest church stands strong despite persecutiona

Pakistan’s oldest church stands strong despite persecution

St. Joseph’s Church in Lahore is the oldest Catholic Church in Pakistan that has flourished since...

Read more
Marian Basilica lives the memory of India’s sole Roman Catholic rulera

Marian Basilica lives the memory of India’s sole Roman Catholic ruler

Basilica of Our Lady of Graces in Sardhana is a historic church that lives the memory of love and...

Read more
Malaysian Church pays tribute to miraculous Saint Anthonya

Malaysian Church pays tribute to miraculous Saint Anthony

The Church of St. Anthony of Padua at Teluk Intan in Malaysia is a wonderful tribute to the wonder...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.