News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

India

Indian Catholic school sacks nun accused of insulting Hindu deities

Sister Mary Selvaraj was teaching a poem by Rabindranath Tagore, India's poet laureate who won the Nobel Prize in 1913

Crowds of people protest in front of St. Gerosa English Medium Higher Primary School in Mangaluru, southern India, on Feb. 12 seeking the dismissal of one of its teachers, Sister Mary Prabha Selvaraj, after she was accused of insulting Hindu gods

 Crowds of people protest in front of St. Gerosa English Medium Higher Primary School in Mangaluru, southern India, on Feb. 12 seeking the dismissal of one of its teachers, Sister Mary Prabha Selvaraj, after she was accused of insulting Hindu gods. (Photo: supplied) 

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: February 13, 2024 12:15 PM GMT

Updated: February 13, 2024 12:47 PM GMT

A Church-run school in a southern Indian Karnataka state has removed a Catholic nun from her teaching job after she was accused of making derogatory remarks against Hindu gods in her class.  

Sister Mary Prabha Selvaraj was a teacher at St. Gerosa English Medium Higher Primary School in Mangaluru, run by Sisters of Charity.

She was removed from her job on Feb. 12 following protests from Hindu groups in the city, a stronghold of hardline Hindu organizations in southern India.

“We decided to remove her [Selvaraj] permanently to avoid law and order problems," said Sister Irene Menezes, provincial superior of the Sisters of Charity.

She said the nun had been a teacher for 16 years and worked in St. Gerosa for the past five years.

"There was never any such complaint” against the school staff in the past, Menezes said.

The school established some six decades ago has more than 1,000 pupils.

Selvaraj was accused of insulting Hindu deities and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi based on a video clip circulated by a parent. 

The protest in front of the school was led by D. Vedavyas Kamath, a lawmaker from Modi's pro-Hindu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The protesters wanted the nun to be removed from her job.

Father Rupesh Madtha, the editor of Mangalore diocesan weekly news magazine, said the video clip was circulated "by a parent and unfounded charges were leveled against the nun and others, including students, to create a huge uproar."

The nun was stressing the importance of work in life while teaching a poem Work is Worship by Rabindranath Tagore, the Indian poet who won the Nobel for literature in 1913. The poem stresses that God is not confined to a particular religious place of worship. 

"It is a baseless [charge] that the nun made defamatory remarks against Hindu deities or the prime minister," Menezes told UCA News on Feb. 13.

We were “compelled to remove her” after the legislator threatened us “with dire consequences,” she added.

The district officials also advised to keep the nun away from the school "for peace and harmony" in the area, a Church official said.

The education department in the state, where the BJP was running the government until May 2023, has launched a probe against the nun. The rival Congress party runs the state government now.

The entire coastal district of Mangaluru is known for its network of pro-Hindu groups and their collective influence on government machinery including police, and even the media.

Mangaluru, formerly called Mangalore, also has a strong presence of Catholics with several Church-run educational and healthcare institutions. Christianity arrived in the coastal region with Portuguese missionaries in 1521.

Mangalore diocese has produced many missionaries and over 50 bishops, who work across India. Currently, 29 bishops and three archbishops from Mangaluru work in Indian dioceses.

Church leaders suspect the controversy around Sister Selvaraj was meant to tarnish the image of Christian education institutions.

Christians form 1.87 percent of Karnataka’s 61 million people and 80 percent of them are Hindus.

Help UCA News to be independent
Dear reader,
November begins with the Feast of All Saints. That month in 2023 marked the beginning of a new UCA News series, Saints of the New Millennium, profiling some of Asia’s saints, “ordinary” people who try to live faithfully amid the demands of life in our time.
Perhaps the closest they will ever come to fame will be in your reading about them in UCA News. But they are saints for today. Let their example challenge and encourage you to live your own sainthood.
Your contribution will help us present more such features and make a difference in society by being independent and objective.
A small donation of US$5 a month would make a big difference in our quest to achieve our goals.
William J. Grimm
Publisher
UCA News
Donate Now
comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Indian Catholic school sacks nun accused of insulting Hindu deities Indian Catholic school sacks nun accused of insulting Hindu deities
Korean priest hailed for public blessing of same-sex couples Korean priest hailed for public blessing of same-sex couples
Analysts doubt China wants to follow Vietnam’s route to Vatican Analysts doubt China wants to follow Vietnam’s route to Vatican
Calls grow for release of Filipino journalist, rights advocates Calls grow for release of Filipino journalist, rights advocates
Land grabbing is fueling a tribal exodus from Bangladesh Land grabbing is fueling a tribal exodus from Bangladesh
Cambodia’s forest tribe to have a new church Cambodia’s forest tribe to have a new church
donateads_new
donateads_new

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Territorial Abbacy of Tokwon

Territorial Abbacy of Tokwon

The Tokwon Territorial Abbacy covers Wonsan city, and Anbyeon, Gowon, Tokwon and Muncheon counties. All these places

Read more
Apostolic Prefecture of Yixian

Apostolic Prefecture of Yixian

The Apostolic Prefecture of Yixian is a Latin Catholic missionary pre-diocesan jurisdiction in

Read more
Archdiocese of Cagayan de Oro

Archdiocese of Cagayan de Oro

In a land area of 3,799 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers comprising the provinces of Misamis Oriental

Read more
Diocese of Khulna

Diocese of Khulna

The Diocese of Khulna was canonically erected on January 3, 1952, as the Diocese of Jessore, with parts taken from the

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Malaysian Cathedral enlivens the memories of Chinese migrantsa

Malaysian Cathedral enlivens the memories of Chinese migrants

The Sacred Heart Cathedral is the mother church of Kota Kinabalu Kota Kinabalu Archdiocese in Sabah...

Read more
Relic of Maria Goretti adorns Malaysia’s Marian Churcha

Relic of Maria Goretti adorns Malaysia’s Marian Church

Church of Our Lady of Lourdes is a must visit for Asian Catholics who revere Mother Mary and...

Read more
Vietnam’s wooden cathedral enlivens the dream of French missionarya

Vietnam’s wooden cathedral enlivens the dream of French missionary

Kon Tum wooden Cathedral church in Vietnam’s Central Highlands is a rare architectural splendor....

Read more
Vietnamese cathedral holds the statue of miraculous Virgin Marya

Vietnamese cathedral holds the statue of miraculous Virgin Mary

Cathedral Basilica of Our Lady of Immaculate Conception, popularly known as Notre Dame Cathedral...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.