India

Indian Catholic laity pledge to uphold secularism

Bishops' conference's laity council to hold a nationwide awareness program about terrorism

Indian paramilitary troopers stand guard in front of closed shops during a strike on May 26 in parts of Srinagar after the sentencing of Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front chairman Yasin Malik to life imprisonment on terrorism charges

Indian paramilitary troopers stand guard in front of closed shops during a strike on May 26 in parts of Srinagar after the sentencing of Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front chairman Yasin Malik to life imprisonment on terrorism charges. (Photo: AFP)

UCA News reporter, New Delhi

By UCA News reporter, New Delhi

Published: June 10, 2022 05:07 AM GMT

Updated: June 10, 2022 05:34 AM GMT

The laity council of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of India (CBCI) has emphasized the need to uphold secularism as the country celebrates the 75th year of its independence.

“The greatness of secularism should be upheld at all costs, and nobody should be allowed to subvert the lofty principles of secularism. Making friends with internal terrorism to fight global terrorism is suicidal,” said Chevalier V.C. Sebastian, secretary of the laity council.

The assertion comes after a statement from the Kerala Catholic Bishops’ Council (KCBC) on June 6 in the wake of a massacre of Christians by terrorists in Nigeria.

“The increasing number of Islamic terrorist attacks across the world is a matter to be taken very seriously by nations. Some of the recent incidents that occurred in our country reveal that we are also not immune to such threats. Such acts of terrorism are a matter of concern to the peace-loving citizens of the country,” the statement said.

The KCBC had earlier noted that there have been several warnings about the presence of certain terrorist organizations in the southern state and the need to be vigilant about their activities. “It is clear from some recent events that such concerns are well founded,” the statement added.

It highlighted Kerala High Court's remarks about a few radical groups and criticized the state government for “not intervening in such a situation.”

“Current events and reports confirm that following Kashmir, Kerala is becoming the hub of national terrorism"

In a press release issued on June 8, Sebastian said it was quite alarming that various forms of global terrorist movements were getting strong in India. “That the roots of the massacre of Christians in West Asian countries and the terrorist attacks on Easter Day in Sri Lanka are growing deeper in Kerala is quite shocking,” he added.

Sebastian said the leadership which should ensure peace and security of the people had turned out to be a miserable failure in taking a bold stance against terrorism. “Current events and reports confirm that following Kashmir, Kerala is becoming the hub of national terrorism,” the press release stated.

He said the CBCI’s laity council will hold a national-level awareness program about terrorism on Aug. 15 and has requested all movements and organizations to join it. The campaign will pledge peace and non-violence across the country.

The laity council, he said, believed that it was the duty of all religious and irreligious groups of India to maintain and ensure secularism across the country. “This is a constitutional imperative of all people,” Sebastian said.

Besides Christian organizations and institutions, various other movements would participate in the nationwide program, he added.

