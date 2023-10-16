Indian Catholic body urges peace in strife-torn Manipur

Change of regime only solution to safeguard the constitution and its secular, democratic values, it says

Smoke billows from a house in Churachandpur district of India's Manipur state on May 3. (Photo: AFP / UCAN files)

A Catholic body of religious nuns, priests and brothers has called for the restoration of peace in the northeast Indian state of Manipur where close to 200 people, mostly ethnic tribal Christians, have been killed and over 50,000 are displaced.

“Justice and peace [should] be restored in Manipur immediately. The displaced indigenous people and others [should] be guaranteed security to go back to their homes,” demanded the Forum of Religious for Justice and Peace.

The forum, at its national workshop held in southern Kerala state on Oct 11-14, also sought compensation for all those who lost their family members, homes and other properties including places of religious worship in the ongoing sectarian violence in Manipur.

Some 80 participants from across India attended the workshop on the theme, “Save Democracy Save Constitution.” They demanded the appointment of an independent tribunal to probe the sectarian violence that began on May 3.

Terming the continued violence as a “crime against humanity,” the forum condemned the pro-Hindu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which rules Manipur, for its failure to contain the violence.

They further pledged to take a more vocal stand for the people of Manipur until they get full justice.

The sensitive state borders civil war-hit Myanmar.

The riot began when Kukis tribal people protested a move to allow tribal status to Meiter people, giving them access to India’s affirmative action program meant for the welfare of impoverished tribal people.

The Meiteis are an affluent and dominant community in the state and the tribal status for them would further marginalize the tribal people, Kukis said.

The indigenous people staged a public protest on May 3 which turned violent. Since then, the state has dived into a cycle of unending violence.

The Forum, in a resolution, vowed to fight to “protect and promote the values enshrined in the Constitution, particularly those of justice, liberty, equality, fraternity, secularism, socialism, sovereignty, pluralism, integrity and dignity of all citizens.”

Speaking on the theme of saving Indian democracy and constitution, Father Anand Mathew, national treasurer of the Forum said they have chosen this topic" as the country and its constitution are facing a threat from the ruling BJP.”

A regime change is the “only solution” to protect the constitution and its secular, democratic values, he told UCA News on Oct. 16.

Five Indian states – Rajasthan, Mizoram, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Telangana – are going to polls in November and the general election is due in May next year.

“It is time for the people to hold to account those who are responsible for diluting the democratic values enshrined in the constitution,” said Father Mathew, a member of the Indian Missionary Society (IMS).

Christians make up 2.3 percent of more than 1.4 billion people in the country, about 80 percent of whom are Hindus.

