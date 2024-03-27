News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Indian cathedral reopens after liturgy clash forced closure

However, it will not conduct Mass which is the bone of contention among rival groups in the eastern rite Syro-Malabar Church
A priest delivers s sermon during a special Mass in Kerala. The liturgy row in the Syro-Malabar Church is continuing despite the Vatican’s efforts to end it.

A priest delivers s sermon during a special Mass in Kerala. The liturgy row in the Syro-Malabar Church is continuing despite the Vatican’s efforts to end it. (Photo: AFP)

 

UCA News reporter
Published: March 27, 2024 07:28 AM GMT
Updated: March 27, 2024 07:59 AM GMT

A Syro-Malabar Church cathedral in southern India has been reopened through a court order after police closed it following violent clashes there between rival groups over a longstanding liturgy dispute.

“We opened the church at 6 p.m. yesterday and conducted the rosary and the way of the cross,” said Father Varghese Manavalan, administrator of St. Mary’s Cathedral Basilica under Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese in southern Kerala, on March 27.

“So far, everything is peaceful,” the priest told UCA News.

The March 26 court order, however, barred the parish priest from celebrating the holy Eucharist.

The court said the “vicar is directed to conduct celebrations of all sacraments except Holy Qurbana (Mass)”.

It also directed police to provide protection to the church.

The cathedral under Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese, the seat of the second largest Eastern rite Church, was initially shut down on Nov. 27, 2022, following clashes between rival worshipers.

It was reopened on Dec. 20 of the same year only to be closed again following violence inside the church on Christmas Eve.

Months later, pontifical delegate Archbishop Cyril Vasil on Aug. 14, 2023, entered the closed church with the Blessed Sacrament with a police escort and offered prayers amid protests from parishioners.

The archdiocese is currently under the direct administration of a pontifical delegate through an apostolic administrator.

Parishioners had staged several protests to reopen the church but their demand was not heeded due to the liturgy dispute in the Syro Malabar Church.

The liturgy dispute is more than five decades old but the row deepened when the Synod, the apex decision-making body, approved a uniform mode of Mass in 1999.

In August 2021, the Synod asked all of the Syro Malabar Church's 35 dioceses in India and abroad to adopt the new uniform mode of Mass by the end of November of the same year.

Barring Ernakulam-Angamaly, other dioceses implemented the order.

subscribe to our newsletter
Stay up-to-date with what's happening in the Asian Church and what it means for the rest of the world.

The parishioners and priests in Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese want Mass with celebrants facing the people, and rejected the Synod-approved Mass, in which the celebrant faces the altar during Eucharistic prayer.

The Kerala -based Syro-Malabar Church has more than more than 5 million followers.

Help UCA News to be independent
Dear reader,
Lent is the season during which catechumens make their final preparations to be welcomed into the Church.
Each year during Lent, UCA News presents the stories of people who will join the Church in proclaiming that Jesus Christ is their Lord. The stories of how women and men who will be baptized came to believe in Christ are inspirations for all of us as we prepare to celebrate the Church's chief feast.
Help us with your donations to bring such stories of faith that make a difference in the Church and society.
A small contribution of US$5 will support us continue our mission…
William J. Grimm
Publisher
UCA News
Donate Now
comment

Share your comments
Asian Bishops
Bishop
Bishop Paul Yoshinao Otsuka of Kyoto, Japan
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Eugene Joseph of Varanasi, India
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Joseph Guoyong Hou of Chongqing, China
Read More...
Archbishop
Archbishop Jose Romeo O. Lazo of Jaro, Philippines
Read More...
Latest News
Japan court imposes fine on Unification Church
Japan court imposes fine on Unification Church
Myanmar’s rebels rail against New Zealand’s ASEAN meet
Myanmar’s rebels rail against New Zealand’s ASEAN meet
Indian cathedral reopens after liturgy clash forced closure
Indian cathedral reopens after liturgy clash forced closure
Tribal Christians won't contest polls in India’s Manipur
Tribal Christians won't contest polls in India’s Manipur
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.