News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
UCA News
Contribute
Support UCA News

Contribute to help our mission
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

India

Indian cardinal receives some solace in diocesan land row

Allegation of misappropriation of funds against Cardinal George Alencherry is unfounded, says Kerala govt

Cardinal George Alencherry is seeking to quash a court order requiring him to face trial over criminal charges in controversial land deals in Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese in southern Kerala state, India

Cardinal George Alencherry is seeking to quash a court order requiring him to face trial over criminal charges in controversial land deals in Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese in southern Kerala state, India. (Photo: AFP)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: July 13, 2022 08:27 AM GMT

Updated: July 13, 2022 10:56 AM GMT

Indian Cardinal George Alencherry has received relief of sorts with the communist government in southern Kerala state saying an allegation over a diocesan land scam involving him is “unfounded.”

In an affidavit filed before the Supreme Court of India on July 12, the government said: “It was found in the investigation that the deals regarding setting up of the medical college at Mattoor and the sale of 301.76 cents of land belonging to the archdiocese [of Ernakulam-Angamaly] were done after proper consultation as prescribed by the canon laws governing the Roman Catholic Church and statutes of the archdiocese.”

The affidavit signed by Xavier K. K, undersecretary to the Kerala government, further said that a probe found no misappropriation of money in the deeds.

Ucan Store
Ucan Store

“The allegation regarding misappropriation was found to be unfounded,” it said.

The government’s affidavit came in response to a notice issued by the top court after accepting an appeal filed by Cardinal Alencherry in April seeking the dropping of criminal charges.

Cardinal Alencherry, the head of the Eastern-rite Syro-Malabar Church, is seeking to quash an order of the Kerala High Court delivered in August 2021 subjecting him to face trial over seven criminal charges registered against him in connection with the controversial land deals done four years ago in Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese.

"There were administrative lapses and a lack of oversight on his part"

The cardinal’s attorneys had pleaded for an interim stay on the high court order but the apex court declined and instead proceeded to consider his case for detailed examination.

A group of priests and laity associated with the Archdiocesan Movement for Transparency (AMT) had publicly accused Cardinal Alencherry of selling off several plots of land over a period of two years, incurring a loss of about US$10 million for the archdiocese.

Cardinal Alencherry denied the allegations but reportedly admitted before the Church’s synod that there were administrative lapses and a lack of oversight on his part.

After sustained public campaigns, the Vatican divested him of the administrative role and appointed a metropolitan vicar archbishop to run the archdiocese.

The priests and laity continue to demand the cardinal’s removal from office until the court decided on his pending appeal.

AMT spokesperson Riju Kanjookaran told UCA News that the state government’s affidavit was an attempt to appease a religious leader despite the illegal acts being committed.

“If the government thinks that it can garner the votes [of Christians] on the basis of this action, it should remember that times have changed,” he added.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Vietnamese priest dismissed for joining banned exorcists Vietnamese priest dismissed for joining banned exorcists
Sri Lanka declares State of Emergency after president flees Sri Lanka declares State of Emergency after president flees
Religious hate suspected behind shooting former Japanese PM Religious hate suspected behind shooting former Japanese PM
Vietnamese oil producers owe immense debt to Belgian missionary Vietnamese oil producers owe immense debt to Belgian missionary
Indonesian Catholic lawyer calls for stricter action against child abusers Indonesian Catholic lawyer calls for stricter action against child abusers
Catholic youths tell Marcos to defend Philippine waters Catholic youths tell Marcos to defend Philippine waters
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

Francis says he wont be called pope emeritus should he eventually resign

Francis says he won't be called “pope emeritus” should he eventually resign

In a new interview with Mexican television, Pope Francis reiterates that he has no intention of stepping down right now, but says that if he does one day…

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.