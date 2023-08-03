Indian cardinal criticized for views on riot-hit Manipur

Cardinal Gracias' video message is promoted by ruling party to claim the violence did not target Christians

Cardinal Oswald Gracias giving on message on the three-month-long conflict in the northeastern Indian state of Manipur. (screen grab)

Cardinal Oswald Gracias of India, one of the eight cardinal advisors of Pope Francis, has courted controversy for claiming that the three-month-old riots in the hilly Manipur state "is not a religious conflict."

Several Christian leaders said the views of the cardinal stand opposite to the Christian perception of the violence as a planned attack on the Kuki people, a Christian tribal group in the northeastern state.

The violence that began on May 3 between the Hindu majority Meitei community and Kuki people has claimed the lives of at least 181 people and displaced over 50,000. Most victims are reportedly Kuki people.

“This is a tribal conflict. The two tribes [were] historically hostile to each other and it exploded into violence because of certain legislation which was passed," Cardinal Gracias said while addressing Catholics of his Mumbai archdiocese in a video message.

"It is given a religious twist but it is not a religious conflict between two religions. But between two tribes,” the cardinal said in his 4.28-minute video.

The video is being promoted by the pro-Hindu Bharatiya Janata Party of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to claim that violence was an ethnic conflict and it did not particularly target Christians.

“It is not correct for Cardinal Gracias to make such a statement,” said a senior priest from Imphal diocese, which houses the entire Manipur state.

“I wish to inform Cardinal Gracias that it is not a conflict between two tribal groups but it is between powerful Hindu Meitei community and poor Kuki tribal Christians,” the priest, who did not want to be named, told UCA News on Aug. 3.

The cardinal’s statement was “unwarranted” and created confusion among the Christians, said A C Michael, a prominent Christian leader based in New Delhi.

Melwyn Fernandes, general secretary of the Association of Concerned Christians, based in the Bombay archdiocese, said the cardinal "should have told the truth rather than twisting the real fact of a crime against humanity."

Archbishop Dominic Lumon of Imphal in an interview with an online news portal on Aug. 1 refuted the claim of the cardinal, saying the cardinal was "not well aware of the ground reality."

Archbishop Lumon also cited the destruction of churches and Christian institutions as proof of targeted attacks against Christians.

“The social media of the ruling party is openly circulating the cardinal’s video statement,” said Michael.

"I am sure the cardinal is very much aware how his views will be misused by the political party that is in power,” after it “miserably failed to keep law and order intact in Manipur,” Michael said.

It is a fact that religious places of both Hindus and Christians were targeted. “But to claim there is no religious angle would be against the reality,” Michael told UCA News on Aug. 3.

Cardinal Gracias, 78, a member of Pope Francis' eight-member Council of Cardinal Advisors, is seen as the top Catholic leader in the country and his statements are taken as the views of the Indian Church.

The cardinal has always "kept the interest of the Church and its faithful in top priority. Sadly, this time he has failed his community," Michael added.

The cardinal's statement negates the views of several leading Indian bishops, who asserted it as violence targeting Christians in the state.

Kerala-based Archbishop Joseph Pamplany of Tellicherry called it the “ethnic cleansing of Christians” in June.

Christians make up 41.29 percent of the hilly state’s 3.2 million people.

At least 249 churches have been burnt and ransacked in the violence. Many Christians have sought shelter in relief camps and some are reported to be staying in the forest.

The unprecedented violence began over awarding tribal reservation status to the majority of Meitei Hindus under India’s affirmative plan.

Tribal Christians, who mainly stay in the hilly regions, allege that the reservation status to the prosperous Meitei community will help them buy lands in their areas which will eventually uproot them.

Catholic priests in Imphal said Christian institutions such as churches, schools, convents, social centers, and houses of Christians were targeted.

“Is it not a planned attack against Christians?” asked one of them.

