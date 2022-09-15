Indian cardinal assures support for anti-port protest

Cardinal George Alencherry has called for a change in the nation's policy on big development projects

Archbishop Thomas Netto of Trivandrum (center) leads a protest by fishermen, who want the government to halt the construction of a port project in the southern Indian state of Kerala. (Photo: supplied)

Indian Cardinal George Alencherry has called for a drastic policy change in the way big developmental projects are implemented in the county.

He was speaking on Sept. 14 at the launch of a five-day walk covering 218 kilometers in southern Kerala state to raise public awareness about the ill effects of the Adani Vizhinjam private port near the state capital Thiruvananthapuram.

Cardinal Alencherry, head of the Eastern rite Syro-Malabar Church, reassured the support of Catholics to the fishermen who have been protesting against the project under the leadership of bishops and priests from the Latin Archdiocese of Trivandrum since July 20.

“The federal and provincial governments in the country should appoint a committee of experts to study the environmental impact of big developmental projects before approval,” he said.

The protesting fishermen and their families are demanding compensation and rehabilitation after the loss of their homes due to the construction activity at the port site.

The Communist-led provincial government has agreed to consider their demands but refused to halt work on the project.

"Necessary steps should be taken to seek appropriate aid from the federal government"

Meanwhile, the Kerala High Court on Sept. 15 began hearing a contempt petition filed by the private firm against the provincial government for its “willful disobedience” of an earlier court order directing it to ensure police protection at the port site.

In its submission, the Adani group said the government had not taken any effective steps to protect its workers from any disturbance from the protesters. In case the authorities are unable to maintain law and order, “necessary steps should be taken to seek appropriate aid from the federal government,” it was argued.

The state government sought time to file its reply and the hearing was adjourned for the day to be resumed on Sept. 20.

Cardinal Alencherry said the protest will not be withdrawn until and unless the government accepts the demands of the protesting fishermen.

He cited the example of the government’s apathy to those displaced in Moolampilly, where the five-day walk was launched. More than 300 families there were evicted to facilitate the International Container Transshipment Terminal at Vallarpadam in Kochi in 2008.

Cardinal Alencherry regretted that the affected families still awaited rehabilitation.

He said in the United States and Europe big projects were well thought-out, properly planned and implemented only after convincing everybody. Whenever displacement or eviction of people is required, it is done first in a proper manner, he added.

“In India, on the contrary, no such thing is done, forcing the displaced to fight for even basic necessities like housing, water, electricity and roads,” Cardinal Alencherry said.

He warned that people in Kerala will be forced to launch a mass protest if the situation continued.

