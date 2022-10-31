News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storeUCAN Store store
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

India

Indian bridge collapses, killing at least 130

People were celebrating a festival on and around the 150-year-old bridge when it came crashing into the river at Morbi, Gujarat

Indian bridge collapses, killing at least 130

Indian rescue personnel conduct search operations after a bridge across the river Machchhu collapsed in Morbi, some 220 km from Ahmedabad, Gujarat state, on Oct. 30. (Photo: AFP)

AFP

By AFP

Published: October 31, 2022 04:15 AM GMT

Updated: October 31, 2022 07:36 AM GMT

At least 130 people were killed in India after a colonial-era pedestrian bridge collapsed, sending scores of people tumbling into the river below, police said Monday.

Authorities said nearly 500 people, including women and children, were celebrating a religious festival on and around the nearly 150-year-old suspension bridge in Morbi in western India when cables supporting it snapped soon after dark on Sunday.

This brought the rickety structure in the state of Gujarat crashing into the river, spilling scores of people into the water while others clung desperately to the wreckage.

Ucan Store
Ucan Store

"The death toll now stands at 130," Morbi superintendent of police Rahul Tripathi told AFP, adding that around 15 other people were being treated in the hospital.

The bridge over the Machchhu river around 200 kilometers (120 miles) west of Gujarat's main city, Ahmedabad, had only reopened several days earlier after months of repairs.

"People fell on top of each other after the bridge collapsed," one witness told local media. "People had flocked to the bridge for rituals and because of the Diwali festival. Many children and women were among the victims."

News reports showed videos -- which could not be independently verified -- of people hanging on to what remained of the bridge or trying to swim to safety in the dark.

P. Dekavadiya, the head of police in Morbi, told AFP by phone that more than 130 people had been rescued.

'No certificate' 

The suspension bridge, 233 meters (764 feet) long and 1.5 meters wide was inaugurated in 1880 by the British colonial authorities and made with materials shipped from England, reports said.

Broadcaster NDTV reported that it reopened on Wednesday after seven months of repairs despite not having a safety certificate and that video footage from Saturday showed it swaying wildly.

Authorities quickly launched a rescue operation following the collapse, with boats and divers deployed to search for missing people late into the night.

Dozens of soldiers from the Indian Army and Navy were also called for the rescue operation.

Authorities were planning to stop the water supply to the river from the nearby check dam and use pumps to de-water the river to speed up the search operation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was touring his home state of Gujarat at the time, announced compensation for those killed and injured in the accident.

Modi "sought urgent mobilization of teams for rescue (operations)", his office tweeted.

"He has asked that the situation be closely and continuously monitored, and (for authorities to) extend all possible help to those affected."

The Gujarat government on its official website describes the bridge as "an engineering marvel built at the turn of the century".

Accidents from old and poorly maintained infrastructure including bridges are common in India.

In 2016 the collapse of a flyover onto a busy street in the eastern city of Kolkata killed at least 26 people.

In 2011 at least 32 people were killed when a bridge packed with festival crowds collapsed near the hill town of Darjeeling in India's northeast.

Less than a week later around 30 people were killed when a footbridge over a river in the northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh collapsed.

In 2006 at least 34 people were killed when a 150-year-old bridge collapsed on a passenger train at the railway station in the eastern state of Bihar.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Unvaxxed Filipinos banned from cemeteries on All Souls’ Day Unvaxxed Filipinos banned from cemeteries on All Souls’ Day
Korean Church grieves Halloween stampede tragedy Korean Church grieves Halloween stampede tragedy
Myanmar mourns monk who promoted interfaith harmony Myanmar mourns monk who promoted interfaith harmony
Vatican appoints first native bishop in Indonesia’s Papua Vatican appoints first native bishop in Indonesia’s Papua
Bishops identify new ways for better, peaceful Asia Bishops identify new ways for better, peaceful Asia
Bishops regret lack of Chinese presence at Asian gathering Bishops regret lack of Chinese presence at Asian gathering
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

Church launches ambitious project near Disneyland Paris

Church launches ambitious project near Disneyland Paris

Bishop Jean-Yves Nahmias of Meaux has blessed the site of the future Saint Columban Church and school, a multi-million euro project that bucks the trend of church closures

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.