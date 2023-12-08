Indian bishops warn against promoting homosexuality

Doing so 'will have wide ramifications, including chaos in society,' prelates warn at three-day Kerala meet

Catholics pray at a holy Mass in Bharananganam in the southern Indian state of Kerala, in this file photo. Kerala has seen artworks, movies and TV serials using Catholic faith to promote homosexuality recently. (Photo: AFP)

Catholic bishops in India have cautioned against promoting homosexuality, same-sex marriages, abortion and living-in relationships under the guise of championing individual freedom.

“It will turn upside down time-tested traditional social concepts and will have wide ramifications, including chaos in society,” said the regional Kerala Catholic Bishops’ Council (KCBC) after a three-day session of 32 dioceses in southern Kerala state.

The meeting, which began on Dec.4, was held under the leadership of Cardinal Baselios Cleemis, president of the KCBC and head of the Kerala-based Eastern rite Syro-Malankara Catholic Church.

The prelates said that “artworks, movies, dramas and television serials” are trying to promote homosexuality, influencing youngsters to a great extent.

Their call came close on the heels of the Catholic Church’s open stand against a local Malayalam movie Kaathal (Core) that portrays homosexuality.

The movie, according to Church officials, tried to give the impression that homosexuality is natural and people should accept gay rights.

The film, starring Malayalam superstar Mammootty and released on Nov. 23, is set in a Catholic background and a priest is introduced who supports homosexuality.

“We are not against any movie, but when it deliberately targets our faith under the guise of freedom of expression, we oppose,” said Father Michael Pulickal, CMI, secretary of the KCBC Commission for Social Harmony and Vigilance.

“The film is trying to give the impression that the Catholic Church supports perverted acts, but it is not true,” the priest told UCA News.

The priest alleged that the movie seemed to have a "hidden agenda” to challenge the moral values “strongly advocated by the Church.”

“This kind of message will give the wrong impression to our youngsters,” the priest said, and urged people “not to get carried away by wrong facts.”

The bishops, however, have not yet sought a ban, unlike the Malayalam play, Kakkukali, that portrayed Catholic priests and nuns in a poor light in March this year.

The meeting held in Kochi decided to observe 2024 as the “Year of the Youth."

India’s Catholic Church is made up of three denominations — the Latin and Eastern rite Syro-Malabar and Syro-Malankara Churches — in Kerala state, where Christians are the third-largest religious community among its 33 million people.

Help UCA News to be independent Dear reader, November begins with the Feast of All Saints. That month will mark the beginning of a new UCA News series, Saints of the New Millenium, that will profile some of Asia’s saints, “ordinary” people who try to live faithfully amid the demands of life in our time. Perhaps the closest they will ever come to fame will be in your reading about them in UCA News. But they are saints for today. Let their example challenge and encourage you to live your own sainthood. Your contribution will help us present more such features and make a difference in society by being independent and objective. A small donation of US$5 a month would make a big difference in our quest to achieve our goals. William J. Grimm

Publisher

UCA News Donate Now

Latest News