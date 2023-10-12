Indian bishops voice safety fears over British-era dam

Nearly 3.5 million people downstream are at risk if the more than a century-old Mullaperiyar Dam fails

In this file photo, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M Karunanidhi, (L), Indian Water Resources Minister Saifuddin Soz (C) and Kerala Chief Minister V.S. Achuthandan attend talks to find a solution to the Mullaperiyar Dam in New Delhi on Nov. 29, 2006. Despite decades of efforts, the talks on the safety of the British-era dam are inconclusive. (Photo: AFP)

Two Catholic bishops have voiced deep concern over the safety of 3.5 million people who live near a 128-year-old British-era dam in southern India.

Bishop John Nellikunnel of Idukki and Bishop Joseph Pulickal of Kanjirappally in southern Kerala urged the federal governed to find a solution over the decommissioning of the Mullaperiyar Dam, built by colonial Britain in Idukki district on the Periyar River in the Western Ghat mountain range in 1895.

The prelates’ call in a joint statement on Oct. 11 follows a New York Timesreport on Sept. 17 in which the daily highlighted the risks of continuing with the more than a century-old structure in southern Kerala.

The report, written after two dams collapsed in Libya and killed 11,300 people in September, spoke of the Mullaperiyar, saying it was, “Visibly damaged and located in a region prone to earthquakes.”

The daily clubbed the Mullaperiyar along with 28,000 larger dams built in the 20th century in India and China.

They “are now nearing obsolescence,” it said.

The Canada-based Institute for Water, Environment and Health in a report in 2021 said that approximately 3.5 million people living downstream are at risk if the Mullaperiyar Dam "were to fail."

Many Indian technical institutes, including IIT Delhi and IIT Roorkee, have also said that “the dam is unsafe” and is located in an earthquake-prone area.

A sizable number of people living downstream are Christians, mostly Catholics from the Kerala-based Eastern rite Syro-Malabar Church.

Quoting the New York Times, the bishops asked the government to take steps to ensure people's safety.

The prelates, who held an online meeting on Oct. 9, have decided to convene a gathering of elected representatives from the area to seek their intervention.

The Mullaperiyar is a bone of contention between the two southern states of Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

Tamil Nadu is against a move to decommission the dam, fearing an end to an 1886 treaty that gives it all the water in the dam, with a full reservoir level capacity of 152ft, for 999 years.

The dam plays a vital role in the economy of Tamil Nadu. The second most industrialized state in India needs it for its industries, irrigation and drinking.

“We want the people of Tamil Nadu to get their share of water as it is their lifeline,” said Father Jose Plachickal, vicar-general of Idukki diocese.

“The dam is 128 years old and it is located in an earthquake-prone area. Scientific reports have declared the dam structure weak,” said Plachickal, who took part in the online meeting by the bishops.

“Now, the only option left for us is to decommission it,” the priest told UCA News.

