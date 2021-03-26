X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories Podcasts
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

India

Indian bishops’ study reveals grim life of tribal migrant workers

Church recommends a multi-pronged strategy to assist poor, vulnerable migrant workers to overcome their miserable conditions

Bijay Kumar Minj

Bijay Kumar Minj

Updated: March 26, 2021 03:14 AM GMT
Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Indian nuns, postulants face railway ordeal

Mar 23, 2021
2

The “controversial” Anglican Catholics of Pakistan

Mar 23, 2021
3

Vietnamese Carmelites mark return to seized monestary

Mar 22, 2021
4

Indian bishop’s rape trial enters crucial stage

Mar 23, 2021
5

Prayers, fasting and adoration for an end to Myanmar’s unrest

Mar 22, 2021
6

Why is Syria close to Pope Francis’ heart?

Mar 23, 2021
7

Is Indian democracy turning into an electoral autocracy?

Mar 22, 2021
8

Sex abuse trial of sacked priest postponed in Timor-Leste

Mar 22, 2021
9

Centuries-old Catholic festival becomes Indonesia's national icon

Mar 22, 2021
10

Manila parishes back in lockdown following Covid spike

Mar 22, 2021
Support UCA News
Indian bishops’ study reveals grim life of tribal migrant workers

Migrant workers in Delhi head back to their home villages during the annual Chhat Puja (Worship of Sun God) in November 2019. The pandemic has exposed the vulnerability of tribal migrants, according a study by Indian Catholic bishops. (Photo: Bijay Kumar Minj/UCA News)

A new study sponsored by Catholic bishops in India has revealed the grim reality for most tribal migrant workers in the capital New Delhi where they suffer from endemic poverty and low wages amid an absence of workplace safety and socio-economic security.

The study, ‘Tribal Migrants in Delhi City: A Pre Covid and Post Covid Analysis,’ a joint venture by the Conference of Catholic Bishops’ of India (CCBI) Commission for Migrants and Workers India Federation, was released earlier this month.

Led by noted researcher Lata Jayaraj, the survey covers the migrants who belong to the tribal communities from neighboring states to Delhi. It analyzes the push and pull factors and the socio-economic compulsions of the migrants in pre-Covid and post-Covid situations.

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

“The study was an attempt to look into various factors behind migration, the various problems these tribal migrant workers face, and to analyze support system government agencies and NGOs have for them,” said Father Jaison Vadassery, secretary of the CCBI’s Commission for Migrants.

The priest noted that the study recommends a multi-pronged strategy from the government and non-government agencies to assist poor, vulnerable migrant workers effectively to overcome their miserable conditions.

The study used an in-depth analysis covering tribal migrant workers in the construction sector of Delhi. It reached out to 45 respondents, male and female, as samples who provided necessary information through case studies, focus group discussions and participant observations.

About 91 percent of tribal migrant workers in the construction sector are below 50 years, while only 8.8 percent are above 50. The sector is largely male-dominant, men accounting for 93.3 percent. The majority of them are Hindus.

Some 51 percent of workers migrated from Rajasthan, 16 percent from West Bengal, and 9 percent each from Assam, Jharkhand and Madhya Pradesh.

The study found a direct link between their low level of education, poverty, migration and low-paid employment.

The majority, about 50 percent respondents were illiterate and 28.8 percent were semi-literate as they studied up to grade five, while 17.7 percent studied above grade five.

Related News

The construction sector of New Delhi, the national capital, attracted them as it has plenty of commercial and residential buildings as well as ongoing infrastructure development projects.

About 44 percent of workers cited poor education as the reason behind joining the construction sector, 36 percent cited poverty and 29 percent pointed to other reasons.

Some 76 percent of respondents have permanent work and the rest are temporary workers. Most of them are employed as unskilled workers and they have no specific payment systems and are paid on a daily, weekly, fortnightly, or monthly basis.

On average, the workers get 279 rupees (US$3.80) per day, which is lower than the government minimum daily wage of 368-407 rupees ($5-5.60). Only 20 percent have regular payments and most face withholding of payments regularly.

All the respondents said they live in low-cost rented houses. Though the majority have houses in their villages, they are mostly in dilapidated conditions and some reported their houses are huts. About 37 percent do not own a house.

No respondent said they had prior training before joining work and none have a job contract, medical or social benefits from employers. At the workplace, they don’t get any safety equipment from employers such as helmets. About 64 percent of workers can make minimal savings from their income and 36 percent have no savings at all.

The Covid-19 pandemic has affected most of the migrant workers as they lost their livelihood and face extreme hardships as the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a nationwide lockdown on March 24 last year to stem the spread of the coronavirus without prior notice.

Millions of jobless migrant workers were forced to walk kilometers to reach their villages in native states during the lockdown since there were no proper transport facilities. Several died in hunger and accidents on their way.

The study found that many tribal migrants were forced to leave Delhi and return to their villages, where they engaged in farming work for much lower wages.

While the government provided cash and food rations for poor communities, some 62 percent didn’t have any information about the schemes, and 37 percent had no information about how to access them.

In India, a nation of more than 1.3 billion, about nine million people migrate from one state to another each year for socio-economic reasons, according to the Economic Survey of India 2016-17.

Also Read

Pakistani courts reconsider blasphemy penalty cases
Pakistani courts reconsider blasphemy penalty cases
Easter thoughts of a Pakistani Christian
Easter thoughts of a Pakistani Christian
Terror-ravaged Quetta’s new bishop faces vocation challenge 
Terror-ravaged Quetta’s new bishop faces vocation challenge 
Bangladesh asked to remove Rohingya camp fence after deadly fire
Bangladesh asked to remove Rohingya camp fence after deadly fire
India’s federal minister assures punishment of nuns’ attackers
India’s federal minister assures punishment of nuns’ attackers
Bangladesh’s independence jubilee program features papal message
Bangladesh’s independence jubilee program features papal message

Latest News

Pakistani courts reconsider blasphemy penalty cases
Mar 26, 2021
Easter thoughts of a Pakistani Christian
Mar 26, 2021
Ignorance spreads pandemic in Catholic-dominated Timor-Leste
Mar 26, 2021
Terror-ravaged Quetta’s new bishop faces vocation challenge 
Mar 26, 2021
Catholics look to new Manila prelate to champion human rights
Mar 26, 2021
US teen helps family come to Catholic faith
Mar 26, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Why is the Vatican silent on China and Hong Kong?
Mar 25, 2021
Immortalizing Americas’ San Romero and countless martyrs
Mar 25, 2021
Can South Korea’s Catholic president survive the political storm?
Mar 25, 2021
Why is Syria close to Pope Francis’ heart?
Mar 23, 2021
Is Indian democracy turning into an electoral autocracy?
Mar 22, 2021

Features

Easter thoughts of a Pakistani Christian
Mar 26, 2021
Ignorance spreads pandemic in Catholic-dominated Timor-Leste
Mar 26, 2021
Indian bishops’ study reveals grim life of tribal migrant workers
Mar 26, 2021
Pandemic spreads in Thailand's immigration detention centers
Mar 24, 2021
Singapore’s Catholic hospice comforts sick and needy
Mar 24, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Troubled youth write meditations for the popes Good Friday Via Crucis

Troubled youth write meditations for the pope's Good Friday “Via Crucis”
The woman whos advising the French bishops on sex abuse

The woman who’s advising the French bishops on sex abuse
Pope appoints openly gay man to sex abuse commission

Pope appoints openly gay man to sex abuse commission
Cardinal Schnborn says Church cannot refuse blessing for gay couples

Cardinal Schönborn says Church cannot refuse blessing for gay couples
Pope trims cardinals salaries names nuneconomist to key Vatican post

Pope trims cardinals' salaries, names nun-economist to key Vatican post
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Catholic Mass Today | Daily TV Mass, Friday March 26 2021

Catholic Mass Today | Daily TV Mass, Friday March 26 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Fr. William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Fr. William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Friday of the Fifth Week of Lent

Readings of the Day: Friday of the Fifth Week of Lent
Lord, lead us to You always whether in prayer or work

Lord, lead us to You always whether in prayer or work
Help us Jesus to raise our voice to God in distress

Help us Jesus to raise our voice to God in distress
St. Ludger Apostle of Saxony | Saint of the Day

St. Ludger Apostle of Saxony | Saint of the Day
 
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.