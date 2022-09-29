Indian bishops slam timing of Kerala anti-drug drive

They say Sunday launch of campaign on Oct 2 infringes on Christians' religious rights

Indians participate in an anti-drug rally for International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking in the southern city of Warangal on June 26, 2012. (Photo: AFP)

Catholic bishops have opposed the launch of a drive against drug abuse and illicit trafficking in the southern Indian state of Kerala on Oct 2, a Sunday that also happens to be Mahatma Gandhi’s birth anniversary.

The Kerala Catholic Bishops Council (KCBC) in a dissent note shared with the media said the move to launch the drive on a holy day was an infringement upon Christians’ right to pray and follow their religious rituals.

The prelates were particularly concerned that Christian employees and their family members will be affected the most.

However, a government official dismissed the concerns as unwarranted saying it was not the day but the date that was important for the government.

“The government wants to launch the drive on the birthday of the father of the nation,” he said while denying any deliberate attempt to launch the drive on a Sunday

The Catholic bishops, however, insisted that there was an increasing trend in the communist-ruled state to declare Sunday as a working day.

"School and college campuses have become focal points for the state’s drug mafia"

“It has almost become a routine exercise,” Father Jacob G Palakkappilly, the KCBC spokesman said on Sept 29 pointing to the traditional snake boat race on the occasion of the Onam harvest festival being held on a Sunday instead of the second Saturday this year.

He appealed to the government to launch the anti-drug drive on Oct 1 or Oct 3 to avoid inconvenience to Christians who make up 18.38 percent of the 33 million people in the state.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan remained unmindful of the concerns of the Catholic bishops when he appealed for support from people from all walks of life to fight against the menace of drugs in the state.

Vijayan said “awareness against drug would be intensified among students and teachers” as school and college campuses have become focal points for the state’s drug mafia.

The chief minister expressed concern over the increasing usage of substances like synthetic drugs among the youth including women.

According to information presented in the state legislative assembly recently, a total of 3,933 individuals were admitted to de-addiction centers in the state during the past one-and-a-half year. Shockingly, more than 40 percent of them were below the age of 18.

In 2021, 5,334 cases were registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. The number of cases worryingly had gone up to17, 834 by August this year.

Latest News