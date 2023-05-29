News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

India

Indian bishops say Manipur riots targeted tribal Christians

Bishops' body in Kerala says the 'well-orchestrated' violence in the northeastern state exposes BJP’s ‘double standards’

Indian bishops say Manipur riots targeted tribal Christians

A man walks past a house that was set on fire and vandalized by mobs in Khumujamba village on the outskirts of Churachandpur on May 9 in a violence-hit area of the north-eastern Indian state of Manipur. (Photo: AFP)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: May 29, 2023 11:31 AM GMT

Updated: May 29, 2023 12:12 PM GMT

The sectarian violence in Manipur state in north-eastern India was "well-orchestrated" and "targeted the Kuki tribe," 90 percent of whom are Christians belonging to different denominations, alleged a Catholic bishops’ body from southern Kerala state.

“It is true that the normal conflict between the majority local Hindu community representing Meiteis and indigenous people, mostly Christians, was communalized and used to destroy tribal Christians,” said Father Michael Pulickal, secretary of the Kerala Catholic Bishops' Commission for Social Harmony and Vigilance, which carried out an inquiry into the Manipur riots.

Father Pulickal told UCA News on May 29, three days after releasing a report of the commission, that “the pro-Hindu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) changes its colors for power” and the violence “has exposed the double standards” of the party. The BJP rules India and Manipur state.

More universal than Catholicism?
Mary among Asian religions

The priest, a member of Carmelite of Mary Immaculate, said the commission had gathered inputs from reliable sources as it was difficult to visit the state at the moment due to the ongoing violence that reportedly claimed the lives of over 70 people.

“The riots,” he continued, “had displaced more than 45,000 Kukis and destroyed more than 1,700 houses, Churches and other Christian institutions.”

The commission, explaining its findings, said that “the change in the policies and programs of BJP Chief Minister N. Biren Singh in the state has divided the people into communal lines.”

Singh himself belongs to the Meitei community and is a former journalist.

The hilly state bordering Myanmar witnessed unprecedented violence since May 3 when ethnic tribal groups, primarily Christian, protested against a court decision granting Scheduled Tribe (ST) status to the Meiteis.

Meitei people, who make up 53 percent of Manipur’s 3.2 million people, control political power (they form 40 of 60 lawmakers in the state assembly) and dominate in socio-economic dealings. 

Kuki and other tribal groups protest granting ST status to Meitei people as it guarantees reservations under India's constitution, traditionally granted to disadvantaged tribal communities to ensure political representation and benefits in education and employment.

“So many people lost their lives, livelihoods and homes, but still we do not find any senior national leader of the BJP that is ruling the county and the state condemning it or showing any regret for the violence,” Father Pulickal said.

The priest further pointed to how the BJP in southern Kerala state, where Christians make up 18 percent of the 33 million people, was “trying to woo Christians” while in Manipur “its government was targeting Christians.”

He cautioned the people against the “double standards of the party.”

Referring to recent comments by bishops in Kerala that seemed to favor the BJP, Father Pulickal said: “It is true people misconstrued us as getting close to the BJP. Our bishops were talking to the party in power for addressing various issues plaguing the community members and others in the state. But such efforts could not be a yardstick to conclude that the Christian community is supporting BJP.”

The bishops and other Church leaders in Kerala were well aware that many BJP-ruled states had enacted stringent anti-conversion laws and were targeting Christians and their institutions, the priest added.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Sri Lanka arrests stand-up comedian for insulting Buddhism Sri Lanka arrests stand-up comedian for insulting Buddhism
Dealing with secularization and its consequences in Japan Dealing with secularization and its consequences in Japan
Mongolian Catholics pay tributes to Korean missionary Mongolian Catholics pay tributes to Korean missionary
HK Christian group honors schools for student welfare HK Christian group honors schools for student welfare
Indian bishops say Manipur riots targeted tribal Christians Indian bishops say Manipur riots targeted tribal Christians
Minority body demands India uphold constitution guarantees Minority body demands India uphold constitution guarantees
donateads_new
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Tezpur

Diocese of Tezpur

In a land area of 38,700 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers civil districts of Darrang, Udalguri,

Read more
Diocese of Bettiah

Diocese of Bettiah

With a land area of 16,089 square kilometers, Bettiah diocese is located in the northwestern part of Bihar state. It is

Read more
Diocese of Zhengzhou

Diocese of Zhengzhou

The diocese covers Henan's provincial capital of Zhengzhou and prefectural cities of Xuchang and Pingdingshan, with a

Read more
Archdiocese of Chongqing

Archdiocese of Chongqing

Chongqing is at the center of 5 neighboring provinces, with Sichuan to its west. Chongqing was once part of Sichuan. It

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Malaysian Church pays tribute to miraculous Saint Anthonya

Malaysian Church pays tribute to miraculous Saint Anthony

The Church of St. Anthony of Padua at Teluk Intan in Malaysia is a wonderful tribute to the wonder...

Read more
Brunei cathedral, a haven for migrant Catholicsa

Brunei cathedral, a haven for migrant Catholics

The Cathedral of Our Lady of the Assumption at the heart of Bruneian capital Bendar Seir Begawan,...

Read more
Vietnamese Cathedral bears testimony to history and heritagea

Vietnamese Cathedral bears testimony to history and heritage

St. Joseph’s Cathedral in Vietnam’s capital Hanoi is a French colonial-era landmark and one of...

Read more
Malaysia’s St. Michael Church holds relics of Padre Pioa

Malaysia’s St. Michael Church holds relics of Padre Pio

Asian Catholics who cannot travel to Italy to venerate the relics of Padre Pio now has an...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.