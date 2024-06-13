Indian bishops saddened over tragic fire mishap in Kuwait

Catholic bishops in a southern Indian state have expressed their condolences to the families of 49 expatriate workers, most of them Indians, killed in a fire mishap in Kuwait.

A major fire broke out in a six-story building in the Mafreg area in southern Kuwait on June 12. Nearly 150 people were living in the block when the fire broke out on the ground floor.

The cause of the fire is unknown but the presence of more than 20 cooking gas cylinders in the overcrowded building caused it to spread quickly.

Kuwait's interior ministry has reported 49 deaths. Among them, 42 are Indians and others are from Egypt, Nepal, Pakistan, and the Philippines. Most victims died due to suffocation while 50 others sustained injuries.

“Twenty-four of them were from Kerala state and many of them are Christians,” Father Jacob Palakkappilly, spokesperson of the regional Kerala Catholic Bishops’ Council (KCBC), told UCA News on June 13.

"It is really heartbreaking,” the KCBC said in a statement on June 13.

The loss their families suffered is beyond words, the bishops observed.

“The Catholic Church shares the grief of the family members,” added the bishops.

They were the breadwinners of their families, said Father Palakkappilly, and added that we are waiting for more details.

The Kerala government has announced compensation to each family and has sent its health minister Veena George to Kuwait.

The Indian government has rushed federal minister Kirti Vardhan Singh to Kuwait.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences and announced compensation for the victim's families.

"My thoughts are with all those who have lost their near and dear ones. I pray that the injured recover at the earliest," he said.

Low-paid, blue-collar workers from Asian nations live in overcrowded accommodations in the six Gulf Co-operation Council (GCC) nations. Kuwait relies heavily on foreign labor in industries like construction.

Kerala is known for migrant workers. Among its 33 million people, close to 3 million people are expatriates, according to reports.