X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

India

Indian bishops respond to pope's call for peace in Ukraine

Latin-rite bishops' council has asked local churches to spend Ash Wednesday in prayer and fasting

Bijay Kumar Minj

Bijay Kumar Minj, New Delhi

Published: February 28, 2022 04:37 AM GMT

Updated: February 28, 2022 04:59 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Japan's baffling failure to protect children from sex abuse

Feb 25, 2022
2

Immortalizing the Philippines' 'father of human rights'

Feb 25, 2022
3

The power of the innocent

Feb 27, 2022
4

Indonesia seeks stiff sentence for Christian YouTuber

Feb 25, 2022
5

Boy dies after 'beating' by Indonesian soldiers

Feb 28, 2022
6

Caritas chief lauds Bangladesh for supporting Rohingya refugees

Feb 25, 2022
7

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Feb 25, 2022
8

Philippine prelates attack bid to 'distort history' as poll looms

Feb 25, 2022
9

Vietnam authorities urged to respect religious freedom

Feb 25, 2022
10

Hong Kong bishop asks Catholics to pray for Ukraine

Feb 25, 2022
Support UCA News
Indian bishops respond to pope's call for peace in Ukraine

People hug and pray outside a metro station in Kyiv on the morning of Feb. 24 after Russia announced a military operation in Ukraine. (Photo: Daniel Leal/AFP)

India’s Latin-rite Catholic bishops’ council, one of the largest among three rites in the country, has joined Pope Francis in urging people to pray and fast for peace between Ukraine and Russia.

The military invasion launched by Russia against the neighboring Republic of Ukraine has sent shock waves across the globe threatening world peace.

“As followers of the Prince of Peace, we cannot remain indifferent to this grave situation; we need indeed to arm ourselves with the spiritual weapons of prayer and sacrifice,” Archbishop Filipe Neri Ferrão of Goa and Daman, who is president of the Conference of Catholic Bishops of India (CCBI), said in a statement on Feb. 25.

Archbishop Ferrão added: “Our Holy Father Pope Francis himself has given a universal call to make the forthcoming Ash Wednesday, March 2, a day of fasting and prayer, particularly for peace in Ukraine and Russia. In solidarity with the pope, I too urge you to lead your local churches, your clergy, religious and the lay faithful to spend this day in prayer and fasting for the end of the violence which is afflicting the Ukrainian and the Russian people.”

The statement said that although they looked forward to the special day of prayer, there was a need “to begin and keep praying with intensity even now, as the conflict continues to rage with every passing day, not showing any signs of abatement.”

Archbishop Ferrão urged the faithful to raise in prayer to the Almighty the highly volatile situation in Eastern Europe and in some other parts of the globe and earnestly pray for world peace.

"As we enter the Lenten Season, let us remind ourselves that only Christ can deliver us from the clutches of the Evil One, whose chief strategy is to sow disunity and discord among peoples and individuals. May our prayer and sacrifice help combat and vanquish the forces which seek to divide the human family and instead promote conflict and warfare,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, according to an AFP report on Feb. 27, Ukraine has agreed to hold talks with Russia on the Belarus border.

Indian citizens in the strife-torn nation are being evacuated by the Indian government, which is operating special flights through alternative routes after Ukraine closed its airspace for passenger movement.

Related News
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Sri Lankan Church tells ex-president to appear before law
Sri Lankan Church tells ex-president to appear before law
Indian Christians urged to pray for peace in Ukraine
Indian Christians urged to pray for peace in Ukraine
Indian PM's party keen to retain power in Christian stronghold
Indian PM's party keen to retain power in Christian stronghold
Ex-president offers to swear on Holy Cross about Easter attack
Ex-president offers to swear on Holy Cross about Easter attack
Sri Lankans to gather at Vatican to seek justice for Easter attack
Sri Lankans to gather at Vatican to seek justice for Easter attack
Caritas chief lauds Bangladesh for supporting Rohingya refugees
Caritas chief lauds Bangladesh for supporting Rohingya refugees
Support Us

Latest News

Singapore urged to show mercy to disabled man on death row
Mar 1, 2022
China tightens grip on Hong Kong's education system
Mar 1, 2022
Sri Lankan Church tells ex-president to appear before law
Mar 1, 2022
Vietnam Catholics urged to support Covid victims during Lent
Mar 1, 2022
Philippine bishops rebuked over pastoral letter
Mar 1, 2022
Timor-Leste presidential candidates sign unity pact
Mar 1, 2022
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

China tightens grip on Hong Kong's education system
Mar 1, 2022
As in 1939, the world is at a dangerous turning point
Mar 1, 2022
Duterte: 'I did my job and did not do anything bad'
Feb 28, 2022
Letter from Rome: How Putin continues to play the pope
Feb 28, 2022
Christians need more sins
Feb 28, 2022

Features

Indian PM's party keen to retain power in Christian stronghold
Mar 1, 2022
Desperate Afghans resort to selling kidneys to feed families
Feb 28, 2022
A mission to prevent lonely deaths in South Korea
Feb 24, 2022
Hong Kong bishop stresses dialogue in troubled region
Feb 24, 2022
A true sister of mercy
Feb 23, 2022
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Christians need more sins

Christians need more sins
Mayors and bishops of the Mediterranean voice concern over Ukraine

Mayors and bishops of the Mediterranean voice concern over Ukraine
Muslim clerics in Senegal oppose toughening antigay law

Muslim clerics in Senegal oppose toughening anti-gay law

The beginning of a new cycle of armed conflicts in Europe

The beginning of a new cycle of armed conflicts in Europe?
Catholic bishops in Dominican Republic highlight Church society during independence day

Catholic bishops in Dominican Republic highlight Church, society during independence day
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.