Indian bishops respond to pope's call for peace in Ukraine

People hug and pray outside a metro station in Kyiv on the morning of Feb. 24 after Russia announced a military operation in Ukraine. (Photo: Daniel Leal/AFP)

India’s Latin-rite Catholic bishops’ council, one of the largest among three rites in the country, has joined Pope Francis in urging people to pray and fast for peace between Ukraine and Russia.

The military invasion launched by Russia against the neighboring Republic of Ukraine has sent shock waves across the globe threatening world peace.

“As followers of the Prince of Peace, we cannot remain indifferent to this grave situation; we need indeed to arm ourselves with the spiritual weapons of prayer and sacrifice,” Archbishop Filipe Neri Ferrão of Goa and Daman, who is president of the Conference of Catholic Bishops of India (CCBI), said in a statement on Feb. 25.

Archbishop Ferrão added: “Our Holy Father Pope Francis himself has given a universal call to make the forthcoming Ash Wednesday, March 2, a day of fasting and prayer, particularly for peace in Ukraine and Russia. In solidarity with the pope, I too urge you to lead your local churches, your clergy, religious and the lay faithful to spend this day in prayer and fasting for the end of the violence which is afflicting the Ukrainian and the Russian people.”

The statement said that although they looked forward to the special day of prayer, there was a need “to begin and keep praying with intensity even now, as the conflict continues to rage with every passing day, not showing any signs of abatement.”

Archbishop Ferrão urged the faithful to raise in prayer to the Almighty the highly volatile situation in Eastern Europe and in some other parts of the globe and earnestly pray for world peace.

"As we enter the Lenten Season, let us remind ourselves that only Christ can deliver us from the clutches of the Evil One, whose chief strategy is to sow disunity and discord among peoples and individuals. May our prayer and sacrifice help combat and vanquish the forces which seek to divide the human family and instead promote conflict and warfare,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, according to an AFP report on Feb. 27, Ukraine has agreed to hold talks with Russia on the Belarus border.

Indian citizens in the strife-torn nation are being evacuated by the Indian government, which is operating special flights through alternative routes after Ukraine closed its airspace for passenger movement.