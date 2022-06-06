Indian bishops mourn deaths of Hindu pilgrims in bus plunge

At least 26 died after a bus on a pilgrimage in the Himalayas fell into a gorge

An oil lamp and offerings are left at the beach as pilgrims perform rituals during the Hindu religious festival of Gangasagar Mela on Sagar Island, West Bengal, on Jan. 13. (Photo: AFP)

Catholic bishops in India have expressed their deep sorrow over the deaths of 26 Hindu pilgrims in a road accident in the mountainous northern state of Uttarakhand.

“I am shocked to hear the news of the sad demise of at least 26 pilgrims on their way to Char Dham in Uttarakhand,” said Bishop Joseph Kodakallil of Satna in Madhya Pradesh state in central India.

“It is a very difficult time for the families of those who died. I pray for their families to bear the loss of their dear ones and invoke the blessings of God to console them.”

Char Dham is a set of four pilgrimage sites and Hindus believe that visiting them helps achieve moksha or release from the cycle of rebirth.

According to officials, a bus carrying 28 pilgrims fell into a 200-meter-deep gorge on June 5 near Damta on the Yamunotri National Highway. All the 26 deceased are from Panna district in Madhya Pradesh which comes under the Catholic Diocese of Satna.

Archbishop Alangaram Arokia Sebastian Durairaj of Bhopal expressed his condolences. “I am saddened at the news of the death of so many pilgrims from my state. My heartfelt condolences to the families of the departed souls,” he said.

Uttarakhand state is known for its numerous Hindu pilgrimage sites and the Char Dham pilgrimage is considered the most important

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced financial assistance to families of those who died and were injured in the accident.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who flew into Dehradun to oversee the rescue and relief operations, said his government will make arrangements for rescue, relief and medical treatment of the injured besides transporting the bodies of the deceased to their homes.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed grief and announced immediate financial help for the medical expenses of the injured and for families who lost their members.

Uttarakhand state is known for its numerous Hindu pilgrimage sites and the Char Dham pilgrimage is considered the most important. It involves visiting the four holy sites of Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath and Badrinath, nestled high up in the Himalayas.

The high-altitude shrines remain shut for around six months every year, opening in April or May and closing with the onset of winter in October or November.

The route is treacherous and accidents happen every year, with around 100 pilgrims dying annually, officials said.

Latest News