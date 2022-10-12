News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storeUCAN Store store
Indian bishops express shock over Kerala human sacrifice

Two women were brutally murdered as part of an occult for economic well-being by a couple and tantric

The pictures of two victims of alleged human sacrifice--Roslin and Padma--as appeared in local media. Police said the women were murdered as part of a ritual conducted for the wealth and prosperity of an individual

The pictures of two victims of alleged human sacrifice--Roslin and Padma--as appeared in local media. Police said the women were murdered as part of a ritual conducted for the wealth and prosperity of an individual.   

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: October 12, 2022 10:29 AM GMT

Updated: October 12, 2022 10:30 AM GMT

Catholic bishops in the southern Indian state of Kerala have expressed shock over the human sacrifice of two women as part of a ritual to gain wealth and prosperity.

The horrific incident reported from Kerala's Pathanamthitta district came to light on Oct. 11.

Father Jacob G Palakkappilly, the spokesperson of Kerala Catholic Bishops Council (KCBC), said the incident has shaken the collective consciousness of Indian society, especially Kerala state.

“We could never imagine such a devilish act will be committed in a state, which is proud of its literacy,” the priest told UCA News on Oct. 12 alluding to Kerala’s claim to be the only state in the country with total literacy.

Police said they arrested three suspects including a woman who admitted the crime during interrogation.

The prime suspect Mohammad Shafi alias Rasheed is a black magic practitioner who convinced Bhagaval Singh, a traditional healer, and his wife, Laila, that human sacrifice will bring them prosperity.

The trio allegedly abducted two women, identified only as Roslin and Padma, killed and dismembered their bodies before burying the body parts in the premises of the couple’s house as a part of ritualistic sacrifice.

Rasheed is said to be the brain behind the brutal killings that were executed during the past four months, police said.

Rasheed contacted Singh through social media after learning of his financial woes and after gaining his confidence, assured him of monetary gains through a tantric ritual involving the sacrifice of two women.

Rasheed himself located the victims in return for a payment of 300,000 Indian rupees (US$ 3,643.65) from the couple.

Padma and Roslin, both lottery ticket vendors from Ernakulam district, were lured by the trio with the offer of acting jobs in the movies. Roslin is believed to have been killed in June while Padma in September, police added.

Father Palakkappilly said the crime “reflected the drastic moral degradation” in a society where “the greed for wealth” caused humans to adopt any means including sacrificing people.

“Faith is meant for human betterment and spiritual well-being,” he said while dubbing the killings as a wake-up call for religious, social and political leaders to promote righteousness and shun superstitions.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressed shock over the incident and said it should not have happened in his state.

“Abducting and killing people for wealth and superstitious beliefs is a crime which is beyond imagination in a state like Kerala,” he said in a statement, urging people to come forward to identify such evil practices and bring them to public notice.

A concerned National Commission for Women (NCW) has sought a report from the state police on the incident.

