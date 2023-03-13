News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storee-Book Store store
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

India

Indian bishops demand ban on play defaming Catholics

Malayalam play ‘Kakkukali’ spreads misconceptions about convents and mocks Christianity, Kerala bishops’ forum says

People praying inside St. Mary's Church in Manarcad in Kottayam district of the southern Indian state of Kerala. Catholic bishops in the state are seeking a ban on a play for mocking their faith and community.

People praying inside St. Mary's Church in Manarcad in Kottayam district of the southern Indian state of Kerala. Catholic bishops in the state are seeking a ban on a play for mocking their faith and community. (Photo: UCA News)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: March 13, 2023 10:46 AM GMT

Updated: March 13, 2023 11:02 AM GMT

Catholic bishops in southern India's Kerala state have sought a ban on the staging of a play that they say mocks the Church and portrays convents and religious life in a misleading manner.

The Malayalam play, Kakkukali, is likely to disturb “the cultural fabric” of the multi-religious society in Kerala and the government should ban it, demanded Cardinal Baselios Cleemis, president of Kerala Catholic Bishops’ Council.

Cardinal Cleemis said the play disparages Catholic religious life and offends the Christian faith and its traditions.

The play, which draws its title from a game played by girls in the state, portrays the ordeal of a young woman who chooses to become a nun against the wishes of her father, a staunch communist.

A press note issued after an emergency meeting of bishops' council office bearers on March 9 said it discussed at length the contents of the play and its implications for the Christian community.

The play goes against the tenets of Christianity and is an insult to the cultural life of Kerala, where different religious communities live in peace and harmony, the press note added.

However, the state's communist rulers have supported the play, which was included in the International Theatre Festival of Kerala organized by the state from Feb. 5 to 14.

The state government has not yet responded to the Church’s demand for banning the play but the All India Youth Federation, the youth wing of the Communist Party of India, openly supported the staging of the play across the state.

“Such interventions [by the Church] will only be considered as an intrusion on the freedom of expression,” the federation said.

Job Madathil, the play’s director, told the media that there was no question of withdrawing it and so far 15 shows have been successfully staged.

Father Jacob G. Palakkappilly, an office bearer of the Kerala bishops’ pro-life moment, said no one has the right to insult or mock a religious community and such acts cannot be justified in the name of freedom of expression.

“The drama questions the life of nuns and priests who dedicate their lives to the welfare of society. It also distorts the history and portrays Catholic religious, especially nuns, in a very poor light,” he told UCA News on March 13.

Father Palakkappilly further sought to remind the state and those behind the play that the men and women they’re mocking are the ones looking after those ignored and abandoned by society.

“The state should not forget the services they continue to offer society,” he said.

Christians form the third largest religious group in Kerala making up 18 percent of its 33 million-plus people.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Philippines’ WWII sex slave survivors reject compensation move Philippines’ WWII sex slave survivors reject compensation move
Catholics in Indonesia go green Catholics in Indonesia go green
Pope Francis and the ‘Third Church’ Pope Francis and the ‘Third Church’
Hong Kong’s Taoists cancel annual parade on police order Hong Kong’s Taoists cancel annual parade on police order
Thousands flee as UN hears reports on Myanmar Thousands flee as UN hears reports on Myanmar
Indian bishops demand ban on play defaming Catholics Indian bishops demand ban on play defaming Catholics
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Archdiocese of Bangkok

Archdiocese of Bangkok

In a land area of 18,831 square kilometers, the archdiocesan territory includes Bangkok, Samut Prakan, Nonthaburi,

Read more
Diocese of Dibrugarh

Diocese of Dibrugarh

In a land area of 16, 192 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers civil districts of Tinsukia, Dibrugarh,

Read more
Archdiocese of Nagasaki

Archdiocese of Nagasaki

In a land area of 4,104 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers Nagasaki

Read more
Archdiocese of Anqing

Archdiocese of Anqing

Anhui Diocese covers 17 prefecture-level divisions: Hefei, Anqing, Bengbu, Bozhou, Chizhou, Chuzhou, Fuyang, Huaibei,

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Indian Church beholds the memory of exiled Nepali Catholicsa

Indian Church beholds the memory of exiled Nepali Catholics

Mokama Marian shrine on the southern bank of Ganges River bears the legacy persecuted Nepali...

Read more
Vietnamese Cathedral bears testimony to history and heritagea

Vietnamese Cathedral bears testimony to history and heritage

St. Joseph’s Cathedral in Vietnam’s capital Hanoi is a French colonial-era landmark and one of...

Read more
Pakistan’s oldest church stands strong despite persecutiona

Pakistan’s oldest church stands strong despite persecution

St. Joseph’s Church in Lahore is the oldest Catholic Church in Pakistan that has flourished since...

Read more
French saints watch over Vietnam’s Christ the King Cathedrala

French saints watch over Vietnam’s Christ the King Cathedral

Christ the King Cathedral in Nha Trang of south-central Vietnam adds to the jewels in a coastal...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.