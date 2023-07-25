Indian bishops’ delegation urges peace in Manipur

Led by Archbishop Andrews Thazhath, three-member CBCI team says situation in Manipur is ‘heart-wrenching’

The CBCI delegation visited one of the damaged properties in Manipur. (Photo: Supplied)

A delegation from the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of India (CBCI) has urged peace and dialogue after concluding a two-day visit to sectarian violence-hit Manipur.

“We call upon all concerned persons to enter into the process of dialogue and concentrate on the development of all sections of people in order to bring about peace and harmony in India and in particular in the state of Manipur,” the CBCI said in a statement on July 24.

The delegation, led by CBCI president Archbishop Andrews Thazhath of Trichur, included Father Jervis D’Souza, its deputy secretary general, and Father Paul Moonjely, executive director of Caritas India.

The delegation, accompanied by Archbishop Dominic Lumon of Imphal, Manipur’s capital, visited riot-hit areas where many houses, churches, schools, and other institutions were burnt.

Nearly 150 people have been killed and tens of thousands displaced since the violence began in the northeastern Indian state on May 3.

“It was heart-wrenching to see that these places looked deserted and seemed like they will not be inhabited in the near future, given the mutual mistrust and fear that continues to prevail.”

“We are equally worried about the prolonged silence and apathy of the law enforcement agencies"

The visit came three days after a video surfaced on July 19 in which two Christian women were paraded naked by a mob. One of them, a 21-year old, was also reportedly gang-raped and her father and brother murdered.

It is alleged that when the incident took place on May 4, police were present and took no action. The state administration, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s party, is accused of colluding with the perpetrators.

Modi broke his silence for the first time after the video went viral, and called it "shameful."

“We are equally worried about the prolonged silence and apathy of the law enforcement agencies in containing the violence,” the delegation said.

“We had the opportunity to visit some of the schools and hostels wherein we could see the anxieties and distress of the children, clearly leaving us with no answers at this point in time.”

The delegation distributed relief materials and inaugurated a medical camp.

Caritas India has responded to “this unprecedented crisis” and has been providing assistance in collaboration with Catholic Relief Services and the Diocesan Social Services Society, the social arm of Imphal archdiocese.

The papal charity has so far provided relief assistance worth 30 million Indian rupees (US$366,742), the statement said.

Manipur, bordering civil war-hit Myanmar, has witnessed unprecedented violence since May 3. The ethnic Kukis and the majority of Meitei Hindus are fighting over a court proposal to grant special tribal status to the Meitei people.

The special status will help them get priority in government jobs, education and other affirmative programs meant for the indigenous people.

Most Kuki people are Christians, though a few of the Meiteis are Christians, too. The Catholic Church has one diocese in Manipur.

The Women’s Commission of the CBCI organized a nationwide protest on July 23 in 132 dioceses.

In the national capital New Delhi, the protest march, in which hundreds of women from various associations and movements participated, was kicked off by Archbishop Anil Couto of Delhi.

On July 23, an inter-denomination prayer session was conducted in Ranchi, the capital of the central state of Jharkhand. Archbishop Felix Toppo of Ranchi led more than 10,000 people who stood on the street from 10 a.m. to 12 noon with banners and placards calling for peace in Manipur.

The riots in Manipur have crippled India’s ongoing parliament session. The logjam continued for a fourth day on July 25 with opposition parties demanding a statement from Modi on violence in Manipur which is slowly spreading to the nearby Christian-majority Mizoram state.

