News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

India

Indian bishops’ delegation urges peace in Manipur

Led by Archbishop Andrews Thazhath, three-member CBCI team says situation in Manipur is ‘heart-wrenching’

Indian bishops’ delegation urges peace in Manipur

The CBCI delegation visited one of the damaged properties in Manipur. (Photo: Supplied) 

Bijay Kumar Minj

By Bijay Kumar Minj

Published: July 25, 2023 05:47 AM GMT

Updated: July 25, 2023 06:14 AM GMT

A delegation from the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of India (CBCI) has urged peace and dialogue after concluding a two-day visit to sectarian violence-hit Manipur.

“We call upon all concerned persons to enter into the process of dialogue and concentrate on the development of all sections of people in order to bring about peace and harmony in India and in particular in the state of Manipur,” the CBCI said in a statement on July 24.

The delegation, led by CBCI president Archbishop Andrews Thazhath of Trichur, included Father Jervis D’Souza, its deputy secretary general, and Father Paul Moonjely, executive director of Caritas India.

Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

The delegation, accompanied by Archbishop Dominic Lumon of Imphal, Manipur’s capital, visited riot-hit areas where many houses, churches, schools, and other institutions were burnt. 

Nearly 150 people have been killed and tens of thousands displaced since the violence began in the northeastern Indian state on May 3.

“It was heart-wrenching to see that these places looked deserted and seemed like they will not be inhabited in the near future, given the mutual mistrust and fear that continues to prevail.” 

“We are equally worried about the prolonged silence and apathy of the law enforcement agencies"

The visit came three days after a video surfaced on July 19 in which two Christian women were paraded naked by a mob. One of them, a 21-year old, was also reportedly gang-raped and her father and brother murdered. 

It is alleged that when the incident took place on May 4, police were present and took no action. The state administration, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s party, is accused of colluding with the perpetrators. 

Modi broke his silence for the first time after the video went viral, and called it "shameful."

“We are equally worried about the prolonged silence and apathy of the law enforcement agencies in containing the violence,” the delegation said.

“We had the opportunity to visit some of the schools and hostels wherein we could see the anxieties and distress of the children, clearly leaving us with no answers at this point in time.”

The delegation distributed relief materials and inaugurated a medical camp.

Caritas India has responded to “this unprecedented crisis” and has been providing assistance in collaboration with Catholic Relief Services and the Diocesan Social Services Society, the social arm of Imphal archdiocese

The papal charity has so far provided relief assistance worth 30 million Indian rupees (US$366,742), the statement said.

Manipur, bordering civil war-hit Myanmar, has witnessed unprecedented violence since May 3. The ethnic Kukis and the majority of Meitei Hindus are fighting over a court proposal to grant special tribal status to the Meitei people.

The special status will help them get priority in government jobs, education and other affirmative programs meant for the indigenous people.

Most Kuki people are Christians, though a few of the Meiteis are Christians, too. The Catholic Church has one diocese in Manipur.

The Women’s Commission of the CBCI organized a nationwide protest on July 23 in 132 dioceses.

In the national capital New Delhi, the protest march, in which hundreds of women from various associations and movements participated, was kicked off by Archbishop Anil Couto of Delhi.

On July 23, an inter-denomination prayer session was conducted in Ranchi, the capital of the central state of Jharkhand. Archbishop Felix Toppo of Ranchi led more than 10,000 people who stood on the street from 10 a.m. to 12 noon with banners and placards calling for peace in Manipur.

The riots in Manipur have crippled India’s ongoing parliament session. The logjam continued for a fourth day on July 25 with opposition parties demanding a statement from Modi on violence in Manipur which is slowly spreading to the nearby Christian-majority Mizoram state.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Indian bishops’ delegation urges peace in Manipur Indian bishops’ delegation urges peace in Manipur
Look to the elderly, Pope tells young people Look to the elderly, Pope tells young people
Record number of US 40-year-olds never married Record number of US 40-year-olds never married
Unholy horror of churches burnt in Indian ethnic violence Unholy horror of churches burnt in Indian ethnic violence
Cambodian heir apparent hails poll victory Cambodian heir apparent hails poll victory
Thai slum children integral for social transformation Thai slum children integral for social transformation
newlettersign
donateads_new

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Archdiocese of Hyderabad

Archdiocese of Hyderabad

In a land area of 30,814 square kilometers, the archdiocesan territory covers urban district of Hyderabad, which is

Read more
Diocese of Ambikapur

Diocese of Ambikapur

Around 1890, some Oraon tribal delegates went about 200 kilometers from Surguja to Ranchi to meet Belgian Jesuit Father

Read more
Archdiocese of Changanacherry

Archdiocese of Changanacherry

The archdiocese of Changanacherry is the largest Catholic diocese in Kerala state. It is one of the first two

Read more
Archdiocese of Hankow/Hankou (Wuhan)

Archdiocese of Hankow/Hankou (Wuhan)

Hankow has a land area of approximately 8,494 sq. kilometres. The diocesan territory covers Wuhan city, the capital of

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Nagasaki cathedral, a testimony of persecution and atomic bombinga

Nagasaki cathedral, a testimony of persecution and atomic bombing

The Immaculate Conception Cathedral in Urakami of Nagasaki is a witness of persecution of...

Read more
Pakistan’s oldest church stands strong despite persecutiona

Pakistan’s oldest church stands strong despite persecution

St. Joseph’s Church in Lahore is the oldest Catholic Church in Pakistan that has flourished since...

Read more
Malaysia’s St. Michael Church holds relics of Padre Pioa

Malaysia’s St. Michael Church holds relics of Padre Pio

Asian Catholics who cannot travel to Italy to venerate the relics of Padre Pio now has an...

Read more
Vietnam’s Tac Say Cathedral lives the memory of martyred priest a

Vietnam’s Tac Say Cathedral lives the memory of martyred priest

Vietnam’s Tac Say Cathedral is a telltale example of how Catholicism thrived in many parts of...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.