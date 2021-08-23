X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

India

Indian bishops' communal call to increase birth rates

Besides promoting larger families among Catholics, the Church must inculcate the values of faith, hope and love

Paul Thelakat

Paul Thelakat, Kochi

Published: August 23, 2021 05:33 AM GMT

Updated: August 23, 2021 07:06 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

SVD denies conspiracy in sex abuse case of defrocked Timor-Leste priest

Aug 20, 2021
2

Philippine bishop pledges to fight for justice in new mission

Aug 20, 2021
3

Taliban takeover sparks fear among Asian Christians

Aug 20, 2021
4

Finding common ground for religion, politics and culture

Aug 20, 2021
5

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Aug 20, 2021
6

Enjoying a summer of love in Vietnam

Aug 20, 2021
7

Demand to shut down Sri Lanka gains momentum

Aug 20, 2021
8

Wealthy nations urged to share vaccines with Southeast Asia

Aug 20, 2021
9

Real power comes from service, says Myanmar's Cardinal Bo

Aug 22, 2021
10

ASEAN under fire for inviting Myanmar junta representative

Aug 23, 2021
Support UCA News
Indian bishops' communal call to increase birth rates

A crowded street in Chalai Market in the city of Trivandrum in India's Kerala's state, where Catholics are being urged to have bigger families. (Photo: AFP)

Pala Diocese in India's Kerala state was the first to announce 1,500-rupee (US$20) monthly assistance for couples married after the year 2000 who have four or more children. The Church also offered free education and medical care for siblings and parents, relying on its control of several educational institutions and hospitals in the southern state. The Malankara bishop of Pathananthitta Diocese followed suit with a bigger amount.

“Earlier in the 1950s, Christians formed 24.6 percent of Kerala’s population, but now they have declined to 17.2 percent. Christians have become the community with the lowest birth rate of 1.8 percent. It is in this situation that various dioceses have come forward with projects to support families with more children. It is not logical to consider population reduction as the only solution for social crises which arise due to improper development policies,” said Kerala Catholic Bishops’ Council.

The bishops justified the decision of Pala, Idukki and Thamarassery dioceses to reward families with four or more children. Pastoral letters were read in many churches in the state three weeks ago reminding believers of their “family duty and obligation.”

Catholic bishops seemed particularly vigilant of the falling number of their faithful. True, the birth rate among Catholics is falling. But is the reaction studied and taken from a Christian perspective? I am reminded of the vasectomy fair district administration held in Ernakulum town hall in 1970. I think 64,000 had undergone the operation. There was an incentive for it — a plastic bucket — which at that time was a rare enticing commodity. 

Is the Church following the same type of incentives in reverse gear? The Mar Thoma Syrian Church has the lowest birth rate among Christians in Kerala, next is the Orthodox Church, then the Syro-Malabar Church.

Three important factors control birth rates — education, wealth and value influences or religion. As education and wealth increase, birth rates decline. The highest birth rate among Christians is among Latin-rite Catholics.

Whence things have their coming into being, there they must also perish according to necessity

Even in Kerala, the most educated and wealthy have few children, but not because they have no money. The Parsees are slowly becoming extinct, but not because they have no money. All the rich European nations are suffering from a drop in birth rates. Why do the rich and educated live in an anti-life culture? Is it careerism or conjugal narcissism?

“Whence things have their coming into being, there they must also perish according to necessity; for they must pay a penalty and be judged for their injustice, according to the ordinance of time.” This is the translation of the Greek fragment of the Pre-Socratic thinker Anaximander of Miletus by Heidegger.

According to the text, which dates back over 2,600 years, things come to presence and linger before departing. The past, present and future of things are related by the link of 'give and take.' The past and future are ghosts haunting the present. Justice is at once a structure and a movement, being and becoming. 

It speaks from the essential experience of injustice as the fundamental trait of things. To live more justly being aware of having received to give, human beings must respect this order: life is received as a gift — give life and depart. The inordinate appetite men have to cling to themselves monopolizes more time and space. In this way, they do more than just err. There is no higher affirmation than to say, “I love you, I want you to be.” The craze to possess, to rule is unjust.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

At the very heart of our capacity to act, therefore, is the unconditional affirmation of the given: I love — I want you to be. The gift of life gives the obligation to restitute life. We easily fall into the temptation of enjoying the gift of life without giving life. We live in suicidal oblivion of being. We are in an epoch that refuses to listen to the language of existence. Aren’t we straying as though through an infinite senselessness? God is dead has already cast its shadows over us.

Pope John Paul II condemned the growing and widespread "culture of death," which is a refusal to restitute life.

"Choices once unanimously considered criminal and rejected by the common moral sense are gradually becoming socially acceptable," the pope declared.

“A pregnant woman isn’t carrying a toothbrush in her stomach or a tumor. Science has taught us that from the moment of conception, the new being has its entire genetic code. It’s impressive. Therefore, it’s not a religious issue but rather a clear moral issue with a scientific basis because we are in the presence of a human being.”

The popes were not wailing over the declining number of Catholics. They were speaking for the human family. The Gospel is not only for Christians, it is a salvific message for humanity.

I consider morality as the right of the unborn over the born. The rich and the educated refuse to create a future

According to the Pew Research Centre, Muslims are projected to be the world’s fastest-growing major religious group in the decades ahead, and signs of this rapid growth are already visible. They have the highest fertility rate of any religious group — an average of 2.9 children per woman, well above replacement level (2.1), the minimum typically needed to maintain a stable population. Christians are second, at 2.6 children per woman. Hindu and Jewish fertility (2.3 each) are both just below the global average of 2.4 children per woman. All other groups have fertility levels too low to sustain their populations.

I consider morality as the right of the unborn over the born. The rich and the educated refuse to create a future. I believe in responsible parenthood, which is not breeding like animals, nor is it reducing sex to simple enjoyment without responsibility. The duty of religion is to impart values: values of faith, hope and love. Your divinity is your deepest value.

Instead of challenging the rich and powerful, the bishops are stooping to the market value of incentives, which have nothing to do with the value of life. The Church fails to inculcate the value and tries to influence like the man of the market; she also gives material incentives. The tragedy is that the Church belittles herself to an apparent preacher of communalism. 

The Church should never appear to be building walls of separation in society. Any help to any human being must ensure the dignity and respect of the person. Christians have forgotten amid the propaganda market culture the Gospel principle “let your left hand know what your right hand is doing.”

Father Paul Thelakat is a Catholic priest of the Eastern-rite Syro-Malabar Church and former spokesman of its synod of bishops. He is editor of Light of Truth, a church-run biweekly from Kochi. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official editorial position of UCA News.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Indian capital opens first 'smog tower'
Indian capital opens first 'smog tower'
Cardinal's land case has major implications for Indian Church
Cardinal's land case has major implications for Indian Church
Justice sought after Catholic journalist assaulted in Bangladesh
Justice sought after Catholic journalist assaulted in Bangladesh
Sri Lankan churches mark 'Silent Black Protest Day'
Sri Lankan churches mark 'Silent Black Protest Day'
Court relief for interfaith couples in India's Gujarat state
Court relief for interfaith couples in India's Gujarat state
Demand to shut down Sri Lanka gains momentum
Demand to shut down Sri Lanka gains momentum

Support Us

Support Us

Latest News

Bali 'suitcase killer' set for early release: lawyer
Aug 23, 2021
Indian capital opens first 'smog tower'
Aug 23, 2021
Cardinal's land case has major implications for Indian Church
Aug 23, 2021
Justice sought after Catholic journalist assaulted in Bangladesh
Aug 23, 2021
Vietnam deploys troops in fight against Covid-19
Aug 23, 2021
Filipinos urge Pacquiao to forget boxing, presidency
Aug 23, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Cardinal's land case has major implications for Indian Church
Aug 23, 2021
Indian bishops' communal call to increase birth rates
Aug 23, 2021
Are we out of options on Myanmar?
Aug 23, 2021
Enjoying a summer of love in Vietnam
Aug 20, 2021
Finding common ground for religion, politics and culture
Aug 20, 2021

Features

Afghan Christians told to stay home to avoid Taliban persecution
Aug 23, 2021
Christians fight forced conversions in Pakistan
Aug 18, 2021
China's youth react to gaming curbs with cunning
Aug 18, 2021
Thailand's saffron scandals undermine trust in Buddhism
Aug 17, 2021
Horns blaring, car mob take to streets of Thai capital again
Aug 16, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Two nuns murdered in South Sudan are martyrs says archbishop

Two nuns murdered in South Sudan are martyrs, says archbishop

Fear is a dying phenomenon

Fear is a dying phenomenon
National Catholic Bioethics Center still wishywashy on vaccine mandates

National Catholic Bioethics Center still wishy-washy on vaccine mandates
An unwinnable war

An unwinnable war
The matter of trust

The matter of trust
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Monday 23 August 2021

Mass on Demand – Monday 23 August 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Readings of the Day: Memorial of Saint Bartholomew, Apostle

Readings of the Day: Memorial of Saint Bartholomew, Apostle
Lord, lead me into Your light

Lord, lead me into Your light
Safeguard, O God, the Catholic prophets of today

Safeguard, O God, the Catholic prophets of today
Saint Bartholomew | Saint of the Day

Saint Bartholomew | Saint of the Day
slavery-in-asia
 
Mission in Asia - Contribute to help UCA News
Mission in Asia - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.