Indian bishops call for release of detained sailors

Crew of oil tanker, MT 'Heroic Idun' have been detained in Equatorial Guinea since August amid an oil-theft dispute

The MT 'Heroic Idun' along with 26 crew members was detained by the navy of Equatorial Guinea on Aug 13. (Photo: OSM Maritime)

Catholic bishops in India have made an international appeal for the release of 26 crew members of an oil tanker including 16 Indian nationals who remain detained in Equatorial Guinea after nearly three months.

“The seafarers have been treated as criminals without formal charges or legal process. This is great maritime injustice,” Bishop Alex Vadukkumthala, chairman of the Office of Labor at the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of India (CBCI) said in a statement on Nov. 10.

Besides Indian nationals, seafarers belonging also to the Philippines, Poland and Sri Lanka are also held, said Bishop Vadukkumthala, also representing the Apostolate of the Sea (known as Stella Maris), a global Catholic maritime ministry.

The navy of the central African country detained the Marshal Islands-flagged oil tanker, MT Heroic Idun along with crew members on Aug. 13 over an alleged attempt to steal crude oil at the Akpo oilfield off Bonny in Nigeria, media reports say.

"The Nigerian navy approached the vessel under cover of darkness in a way that caused serious concerns"

The detention came after the tanker left Nigeria early amid the alleged theft dispute with Nigerian authorities.

In a statement, the vessel’s management company OSM Maritime said the vessel was ordered to load a cargo of oil in early August from the Akpo terminal in Nigeria.

“Whilst waiting for the necessary clearance papers after having tendered notice of readiness in line with voyage orders received from charterers, the Nigerian navy approached the vessel under cover of darkness in a way that caused serious concerns and it was believed to be an attempted piracy attack,” OSM stated.

“The vessel following Best Management Practice escaped from the area and out into international waters,” it added.

The Equatorial Guinean navy then accused the vessel of violating the maritime code of conduct.

Both Nigeria and Equatorial Guinea are signatories to the Code of Conduct concerning the Repression of Piracy, Armed Robbery against Ships and Illicit Maritime Activity in West and Central Africa, 2013, commonly referred to as the "Yaounde Code of Conduct," New Indian Express reported Nov. 11.

"Nothing short of a shocking maritime injustice"

Following the detention, Equatorial Guinea investigated the circumstances of its entry into the country and fined the vessel for sailing through the country’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), without displaying the Equatorial Guinean flag.

The OSM claimed that despite paying a fine in September for the promise of the release of the vessel and crew members, the detention continues.

“It is nothing short of a shocking maritime injustice,” said OSM Group CEO, Finn Amund Norbye.

The group says a decision has been made by the authorities of Equatorial Guinea and Nigeria to move the vessel back to Nigeria for further investigations and to clear any misconceptions about its involvement in the crude oil theft.

The Indian High Commission in Nigeria sent a letter to the Nigerian foreign ministry to carry out an investigation to clear up any misconceptions and ensure the release of the vessel and the crew members.

Family members of the Indian and Sri Lankan crew are living in despair, says a maritime welfare group.

"The mother of one of the crew members from Mumbai said there was no proper food. The crew are provided only biscuits and water. One of the Sri Lankan crew collapsed and was admitted to hospital,” Manoj Joy, community development manager of the Sailors Society, who is coordinating with the Indian seafarers told the New Indian Express.

“The seafarers told me that they are under severe stress. Their rights are being violated," he said.

While appreciating the efforts by the government through its diplomatic channels, Bishop Vadakkumthala urged various networks “to work tirelessly to ensure the release of the seafarers and return them to their distressed families.”

