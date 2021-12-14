X
India

Indian bishops' body launches synodal process for laity

Seminars for laity will be held in 174 Catholic dioceses and 14 regional councils across the country

Bijay Kumar Minj

Bijay Kumar Minj, New Delhi

Published: December 14, 2021 08:59 AM GMT

Updated: December 14, 2021 11:44 AM GMT

Pope Francis addresses the Synod of Bishops focusing on young people, the faith and vocational discernment on Oct. 3 at the Vatican. (Photo: Andreas Solaro/AFP)

The Indian bishops’ Laity Council has launched a schedule of programs and seminars to prepare for the Vatican's Synod of Bishops across the country.

The Laity Council of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of India (CBCI) is organizing seminars and discussions across the country ahead of the synod to be held in the Vatican in October 2023, said Chevalier V.C. Sebastian, council's secretary.

This is the first time in the history of the Catholic Church that discussions and observations regarding church activities are sought from the people of God from the grassroots in preparation for the synod,” Sebastian said in a press statement on Dec. 13. 

“The Vatican has already released relevant guidelines based on which discussions have started in all Catholic dioceses all over the world on Oct. 17,” the press release said.

He said that “the Holy Father intends to lead the Church in the third millennium soliciting suggestions and sharings from the entire faithful including the laity.”

The church leader said that under the auspices of the CBCI Laity Council, seminars involving the participation of laity leaders and representatives will be held in the 174 Catholic dioceses and 14 regional councils across India.

The present synod is the culmination of this effort to bring a greater degree of openness, collaboration and mutual listening to the Church

The lay leader said that “the Laity Council would initiate communication with various Christian denominations at the level of pastoral councils, laity organizations and basic family units."

He added that insights of Pope Francis would be able to give a new sense of direction, involving active laity participation, to the onward march of the global Church.

For the first time, the synod will be celebrated in a decentralized manner. It will be held not only at the Vatican but also in each church on five continents in three phases — diocesan, continental and universal.

The theme for the Synod of Bishops is “For a synodal church: communion, participation and mission.”

The synod is a two-year process of listening and dialogue that began in Rome on Oct. 9, with each individual diocese and church celebrating the following week on Oct. 17.

The present synod is the culmination of this effort to bring a greater degree of openness, collaboration and mutual listening to the Church.

Unlike previous synods, this one officially begins in dioceses all over the world, with opportunities for mutual consultation at every level and among many different church organizations.

The General Assembly which will meet in 2023 is tasked to prayerfully consider how to move forward as “a more synodal church in the long term” — a church that “journeys together.”

