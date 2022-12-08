Indian bishops ask govt. not to oppose quotas for Dalit Christians

Bishops from southern Kerala pass a resolution, hoping the federal government will take a favorable stand

Dalit Christians protest against the discrimination they face in Kumbakonam Diocese in southern India in February 2021. (Photo supplied)

Catholic bishops in a southern Indian state have appealed to the federal government to reconsider its opposition to extending reservation benefits to Christians and Muslims of Dalit origin.

The Kerala Catholic Bishops Council (KCBC) passed a unanimous resolution at Ernakulam on Dec. 7, which will be presented to the government run by the pro-Hindu Bharatiya Janata Party in the capital New Delhi.

“We will submit our resolution to the federal government,” KCBC spokesperson Father Jacob Palakappilly said while hoping “it will take a favorable stand towards the genuine demand for reservations.”

The Supreme Court is currently hearing a batch of petitions seeking the removal of the religious criteria for granting reservations to all Dalits, which will ensure those who follow Christianity or Islam a share in the 15 percent reserved quota in parliament and state legislatures, government jobs and education.

At present, these benefits are extended only to Dalits belonging to the Hindu, Sikh, or Buddhist religions.

Church leaders believe that the federal government’s submission in the top court opposing the petitions would further delay justice for Dalit Christians and Muslims.

“The constitution does not discriminate [against] anyone based on religion, therefore, they should be given benefits of reservations,” Father Palakappilly told UCA News on Dec. 8.

The priest pointed to the 2007 report of the Justice Ranganath Misra Commission for Religious and Linguistic Minorities that favored granting reservation benefits to Christians and Muslims of Dalit origin.

The federal government’s attorney had told the Supreme Court that it rejected the findings of the Commission as it was not based on quantifiable data and wider consultations with the stakeholders.

It instead announced on Oct. 6 the setting up of a three-member inquiry commission headed by former Chief Justice of India, Justice K.G. Balakrishnan, to look into granting SC status, its implications and submit a report within two years.

The federal government during the hearing of the petitions on Nov. 9 justified its stand on the plea that both Christianity and Islam are religions of foreign origin and do not adhere to the Indian caste system.

Government data shows that 201 million of India’s 1.2 billion people belong to this socially deprived category. Some 60 percent of India’s 25 million Christians trace their origins to Dalit and tribal communities.

Meanwhile, the bishops also elected Cardinal Baselios Cleemis, archbishop of the Oriental rite Syro-Malankara Catholic Church, as the next president of the KCBC. He will succeed Cardinal George Alencherry, the head of the Eastern rite Syro-Malabar Church.

