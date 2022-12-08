Indian bishops ask govt. not to oppose quotas for Dalit Christians

Bishops from southern Kerala pass a resolution, hoping the federal government will take a favorable stand
Dalit Christians protest against the discrimination they face in Kumbakonam Diocese in southern India in February 2021. (Photo supplied)
Catholic bishops in a southern Indian state have appealed to the federal government to reconsider its opposition to extending reservation benefits to Christians and Muslims of Dalit origin.
The Kerala Catholic Bishops Council (KCBC) passed a unanimous resolution at Ernakulam on Dec. 7, which will be presented to the government run by the pro-Hindu Bharatiya Janata Party in the capital New Delhi.
“We will submit our resolution to the federal government,” KCBC spokesperson Father Jacob Palakappilly said while hoping “it will take a favorable stand towards the genuine demand for reservations.”
The Supreme Court is currently hearing a batch of petitions seeking the removal of the religious criteria for granting reservations to all Dalits, which will ensure those who follow Christianity or Islam a share in the 15 percent reserved quota in parliament and state legislatures, government jobs and education.
At present, these benefits are extended only to Dalits belonging to the Hindu, Sikh, or Buddhist religions.
Church leaders believe that the federal government’s submission in the top court opposing the petitions would further delay justice for Dalit Christians and Muslims.
“The constitution does not discriminate [against] anyone based on religion, therefore, they should be given benefits of reservations,” Father Palakappilly told UCA News on Dec. 8.
The priest pointed to the 2007 report of the Justice Ranganath Misra Commission for Religious and Linguistic Minorities that favored granting reservation benefits to Christians and Muslims of Dalit origin.
The federal government’s attorney had told the Supreme Court that it rejected the findings of the Commission as it was not based on quantifiable data and wider consultations with the stakeholders.
It instead announced on Oct. 6 the setting up of a three-member inquiry commission headed by former Chief Justice of India, Justice K.G. Balakrishnan, to look into granting SC status, its implications and submit a report within two years.
The federal government during the hearing of the petitions on Nov. 9 justified its stand on the plea that both Christianity and Islam are religions of foreign origin and do not adhere to the Indian caste system.
Government data shows that 201 million of India’s 1.2 billion people belong to this socially deprived category. Some 60 percent of India’s 25 million Christians trace their origins to Dalit and tribal communities.
Meanwhile, the bishops also elected Cardinal Baselios Cleemis, archbishop of the Oriental rite Syro-Malankara Catholic Church, as the next president of the KCBC. He will succeed Cardinal George Alencherry, the head of the Eastern rite Syro-Malabar Church.
Unequal Christians of Asian Churches is a new series of features aimed to help us see prejudice and bias that are at work in our Church. They also help us see the struggles of Catholics to live out their faith.
Such features come to you for FREE, but it cost us to produce them.
Share your comments
The diocesan territory covers a land area of 61,266 square kilometers.The mission territory of the Northern Shan State
With a land area of 32,860 square kilometers, the diocese covers the districts of Bareilly, Shahjahanpur and Pilibhit
The archdiocesan territory covers Seoul, an area of 605 square kilometers, and Hwanghae province, an area of 16,744
Vietnam’s Tac Say Cathedral is a telltale example of how Catholicism thrived in many parts of...
Cathedral Basilica of Our Lady of Immaculate Conception, popularly known as Notre Dame Cathedral...
St. Joseph’s Cathedral in Vietnam’s capital Hanoi is a French colonial-era landmark and one of...