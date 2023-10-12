Indian bishops appeal for safety of Indians in Israel

Some 18,000 Indians are currently residing in Israel, according federal ministry of external affairs

Syro-Malabar Archbishop Andrews Thazhath. (Photo supplied)

A Catholic bishops’ body in southern India has sought urgent intervention by the federal government to ensure the safety of Indians working in war-torn Israel after Hamas’ surprise weekend attack.

The public affairs commission of Eastern-rite Syro-Malabar Church based in Kerala state in a statement on Oct. 11 urged the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take adequate measures to ensure the safety of Indians stranded in Israel.

“Many [Indians] are in conflict zones and areas where the threat of rocket attacks is high. Our brothers and their families in Israel are going through severe mental and emotional stress,” said Archbishop Andrews Thazhath, chairman of the commission.

Thazhath who is also president of the Catholic Bishops Conference of India (CBCI) said that “unlike other conflicts in the past the present crisis seems to be heading towards a full-fledged war in West Asia.”

Hence, India “needs to protect our citizens in Israel,” he added.

Around 18,000 Indians are currently residing in Israel, according to the Federal Ministry of External Affairs.

The Catholic bishops said about 8,000 among them are from Kerala.

“The situation in West Asia has become alarming after the terrorist attack in Israel. Many Indians especially Keralites live in Israel on work visas and many among them work in the nursing sector and care homes,” the bishops statement said.

Catholic parishes across Kerala have been instructed to gather information about those currently in Israel, keep in touch with their family members and instill confidence in them, the statement disclosed.

The prelates stressed the need for setting up “help desks in coordination with the Indian embassy in Israel, the federal ministry of external affairs in New Delhi and the state governments.”

They further suggested the federal government consider the option of sending special aircraft to bring back Indians, as air services have been suspended.

The commission called for special prayers to be offered in churches and religious houses for peace to return to the troubled region.

Meanwhile, the Indian government announced “Operation Ajay [invincible]” on Oct. 11 to facilitate the return of Indians stuck in Israel.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar took to X (formerly Twitter), to announce that special charter flights and other arrangements have been put in place.

“Fully committed to the safety and well-being of our nationals abroad,” he said.

The government has set up a round-the-clock control room in New Delhi and emergency helplines in Tel Aviv and Ramallah to monitor the situation and provide information and assistance to the Indian citizens, officials said.

