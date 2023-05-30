News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

India

Indian bishop named in 'conversion' complaint

The complaint registered after inspection of a Church-run orphanage in Jabalpur diocese is 'baseless and false,' says nun

Indian bishop named in 'conversion' complaint

Indian Christians protest against the harassment of Christians and attacks on their churches in the national capital New Delhi in 2014. (Photo: Bijay Kumar Minj/UCA News)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: May 30, 2023 12:07 PM GMT

Updated: May 30, 2023 12:12 PM GMT

A Catholic bishop has been named in a complaint of alleged conversion against a Church-run orphanage, the latest in a series of actions meant to harass Christians in a central Indian state.

Bishop Gerald Almeida of Jabalpur has been named in a May 30 complaint registered by Priyank Kanoongo, chairman of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR).

Kanoongo's complaint accused Asha Kiran (ray of hope) Children’s Care Institute of attempting to convert Hindu children to Christianity.

More universal than Catholicism?
Mary among Asian religions

Kanoongo reportedly named the bishop in the complaint as the orphanage is managed by the Jabalpur diocese in Madhya Pradesh state's Katni district. 

A team from NCPCR earlier conducted an inspection at the orphanage, which currently takes care of 47 missing or abandoned children rescued from railway stations in the region.

“It is totally a baseless and false allegation,” Sister Stella, who works at the orphanage told UCA News on May 30.

The nun, a member of the Congregation of the Mother of Carmel (CMC), said Kanoongo’s action “seemed to be part of a well-orchestrated plan to target us.”

Sister Stella sought an impartial probe into the whole episode by any government or non-government agency to establish the truth behind the purported inspection and registration of the complaint.

The orphanage in a release narrated the events beginning with two persons visiting the orphanage and ordering the staff out of their own premises. Soon after Kanoongo reached the orphanage and began shouting at the staff and children.

He even demanded entry into the chapel, which is located close to the residence of the nuns.

“We feared desecration,” and their entry was discouraged, the release said.

This irked Kanoongo who insulted the nuns in front of the staff and students.

“They are eating the money of the children and building churches,” he said among other things.

On finding a copy of the Bible, the inspection team started to accuse the nuns of “converting children” and threatened to register a complaint against them.

Kanoongo then took five children in his car without permission from the authorities as required under the law. He took them away around six in the evening and brought them back at nine in the night, the release said.

Church leaders, who did not want to be named, told UCA News that they suspect that Kanoongo may have made the children give false statements to target the orphanage, as was done in a similar case earlier in the state’s Dindori district.

“It is nothing but a pre-planned operation to target our orphanage and tarnish our image. We have been running this center since 2005 following a request from the officials of the Indian Railways,” Sister Stella said.

“Kanoongo and his team should contact all the children who stayed with us and moved on after attaining the age of 18 and find out how many were converted to Christianity,” the nun said.

She said the orphanage was under constant monitoring by the district’s Child Welfare Committee, police and other concerned officials.

“The district officials have always been kind and cooperating with us, helping us at times to provide better care for the children,” the release said.

On March 3, the child rights panel officials inspected a Church-run school in the tribal-dominated Dindori district and arrested the layman principal accusing him of sexually assaulting eight girls in the hostel.

The team took the alleged girl victims with them and filed complaints but their parents denied any assault on them and the Madhya Pradesh High Court released the principal on bail. It also ordered the district collector to conduct a probe into the illegal acts of government officials.

There are four orphanages in the Katni district but “Kanoongo and his team only inspected the Catholic Church-run orphanage showing he is biased,” a Church official said.

Madhya Pradesh is among 11 states in the country with a stringent anti-conversion law in force, although Christians make up a mere 0.29 percent of its 72 million people, who are mostly Hindu.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Indian bishop named in 'conversion' complaint Indian bishop named in 'conversion' complaint
Hypocrisy of G7 Hiroshima summit ignores papal peace call Hypocrisy of G7 Hiroshima summit ignores papal peace call
Sri Lankan monks seek alms to celebrate Poson Poya Sri Lankan monks seek alms to celebrate Poson Poya
Hong Kong’s pro-democracy party votes to disband Hong Kong’s pro-democracy party votes to disband
Families demand probe into Bangladesh disappearances Families demand probe into Bangladesh disappearances
Activists, lawmakers decry Indonesia’s democracy decline Activists, lawmakers decry Indonesia’s democracy decline
donateads_new
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Nellore

Diocese of Nellore

In a land area of 30,800 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers civil districts of Nellore and

Read more
Apostolic Prefecture of Shiqian

Apostolic Prefecture of Shiqian

The Apostolic Prefecture of Shiqian (Shihtsien) is a Latin pre-diocesan missionary jurisdiction of the

Read more
Diocese of Belgaum

Diocese of Belgaum

The diocese's land area of 44,215 square kilometers covers civil districts of Belgaum, Bagalkot, Dharwad, Gadag and

Read more
Diocese of Badulla

Diocese of Badulla

In a land area of 8,348.4 square kilometers, the diocesan territory includes Badulla. Badulla diocese comes under two

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Malaysian Cathedral enlivens the memories of Chinese migrantsa

Malaysian Cathedral enlivens the memories of Chinese migrants

The Sacred Heart Cathedral is the mother church of Kota Kinabalu Kota Kinabalu Archdiocese in Sabah...

Read more
Vietnam’s Phat Diem Cathedral resembles a Buddhist pagoda a

Vietnam’s Phat Diem Cathedral resembles a Buddhist pagoda

Queen of the Rosary Cathedral in Phat Diem is a testimony of faith and evangelization of a French...

Read more
Pakistan’s Sacred Heart Church is a witness of the historic evolutiona

Pakistan’s Sacred Heart Church is a witness of the historic evolution

Sacred Heart Church in Keamari is a British colonial-era Catholic Church in Pakistan’s Karachi...

Read more
Japan’s oldest Catholic Church stands tests of timea

Japan’s oldest Catholic Church stands tests of time

The Sacred Heart Cathedral in Yamate of Yokohama is the oldest Catholic Church built in 1862 by...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.