Indian bishop dodges arrest bid in anti-conversion case

Supreme Court rejects state attempt to revoke bail for Jabalpur prelate, nun accused of converting children

Bishop Gerald Almeida of Jabalpur (Photo: UCAN)

A Catholic bishop and nun in a central Indian state have dodged a bid to arrest and detain them after India's top court refused to revoke bail in a case where they stand accused of attempting to convert destitute children at a diocese-run shelter home.

The Supreme Court on Aug. 14 refused to lift a Madhya Pradesh High Court order granting anticipatory bail to Bishop Gerald Almeida of Jabalpur and Sister Liji Joseph of the Congregation of Mother Carmel on June 22.

“The Supreme Court order has once again proved that we can get justice,” said Father Thankachan Jose, a diocesan priest monitoring the case filed against the prelate on May 30.

Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

SIGN UP NOW! Get the latest from UCA News. Sign-up to receive our daily newsletter

The Madhya Pradesh government, led by the pro-Hindu Bharatiya Janata Party, and the National Commission of Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) sought to have the bishop and the nun placed in custody after they were accused of violating a sweeping anti-conversion law which carries a prison term of up to 10 years.

In the May 30 complaint, Priyank Kanoongo, NCPCR chairman, accused the bishop and the nun of attempting to convert destitute children in a Church-run orphanage.

Kanoongo leveled the allegations after a surprise raid on Asha Kiran (Ray of Hope) Children’s Care Institute under Jabalpur diocese on May 29.

The orphanage looks after destitute children found loitering at railway stations and housed 47 children at the time of the raid.

The Madhya Pradesh High Court, however, questioned why Kanoongo registered the case.

Under the Madhya Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act, 2021, complaints against conversion attempts should be filed by the person who was converted or family members.

In light of this, the court granted the prelate and nun anticipatory bail, an Indian legal provision that allows an accused person to apply for bail before being arrested.

The state government appealed this move, however, in its Aug. 14 ruling the Supreme Court also questioned the validity of the initial complaint.

Where did the NCPCR get the locus? The act is very clear, Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud said.

The state then accused Bishop Almeida and Sister Joseph of imparting religious education at the orphanage in a bid to get them into custody.

However, the top court said that the “state government could still file an independent complaint,” with regard to that accusation.

When the state also cited cruelty at the orphanage the Supreme Court judges said, “We cannot stay the anticipatory bail.”

Jose, the diocesan priest, said the two additional accusations were also trumped up.

“The allegations of cruelty and imparting religious education are totally false like the alleged conversion case,” Jose told UCA News on Aug. 15.

Church leaders have accused federal and the state's child rights panels of conducting a witch hunt to discredit Christian schools, hostels, and orphanages by registering false cases under the anti-conversion law.

On March 22, a fraud case was registered against Bishop Almeida in Dindori, a tribal-dominated district in Madhya Pradesh, after a raid on a Church-run school and its hostel.

Later, the High Court prevented police from taking any coercive action against the prelate.

Christians make up a mere 0.29 percent of the more than 72 million population in Madhya Pradesh and over 80 percent of them are Hindus.

Latest News