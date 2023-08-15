News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

India

Indian bishop dodges arrest bid in anti-conversion case

Supreme Court rejects state attempt to revoke bail for Jabalpur prelate, nun accused of converting children

Indian bishop dodges arrest bid in anti-conversion case

Bishop Gerald Almeida of Jabalpur (Photo: UCAN)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: August 15, 2023 09:31 AM GMT

Updated: August 15, 2023 09:37 AM GMT

A Catholic bishop and nun in a central Indian state have dodged a bid to arrest and detain them after India's top court refused to revoke bail in a case where they stand accused of attempting to convert destitute children at a diocese-run shelter home.

The Supreme Court on Aug. 14 refused to lift a Madhya Pradesh High Court order granting anticipatory bail to Bishop Gerald Almeida of Jabalpur and Sister Liji Joseph of the Congregation of Mother Carmel on June 22.

“The Supreme Court order has once again proved that we can get justice,” said Father Thankachan Jose, a diocesan priest monitoring the case filed against the prelate on May 30.

Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

The Madhya Pradesh government, led by the pro-Hindu Bharatiya Janata Party, and the National Commission of Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) sought to have the bishop and the nun placed in custody after they were accused of violating a sweeping anti-conversion law which carries a prison term of up to 10 years.

In the May 30 complaint, Priyank Kanoongo, NCPCR chairman, accused the bishop and the nun of attempting to convert destitute children in a Church-run orphanage. 

Kanoongo leveled the allegations after a surprise raid on Asha Kiran (Ray of Hope) Children’s Care Institute under Jabalpur diocese on May 29.

The orphanage looks after destitute children found loitering at railway stations and housed 47 children at the time of the raid. 

The Madhya Pradesh High Court, however, questioned why Kanoongo registered the case.

Under the Madhya Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act, 2021, complaints against conversion attempts should be filed by the person who was converted or family members.

In light of this, the court granted the prelate and nun anticipatory bail, an Indian legal provision that allows an accused person to apply for bail before being arrested.

The state government appealed this move, however, in its Aug. 14 ruling the Supreme Court also questioned the validity of the initial complaint.

Where did the NCPCR get the locus? The act is very clear, Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud said.

The state then accused Bishop Almeida and Sister Joseph of imparting religious education at the orphanage in a bid to get them into custody.

However, the top court said that the  “state government could still file an independent complaint,” with regard to that accusation.

When the state also cited cruelty at the orphanage the Supreme Court judges said, “We cannot stay the anticipatory bail.”

Jose, the diocesan priest, said the two additional accusations were also trumped up.

 “The allegations of cruelty and imparting religious education are totally false like the alleged conversion case,” Jose told UCA News on Aug. 15.

Church leaders have accused federal and the state's child rights panels of conducting a witch hunt to discredit Christian schools, hostels, and orphanages by registering false cases under the anti-conversion law.

On March 22, a fraud case was registered against Bishop Almeida in Dindori, a tribal-dominated district in Madhya Pradesh, after a raid on a Church-run school and its hostel.

Later, the High Court prevented police from taking any coercive action against the prelate. 

Christians make up a mere 0.29 percent of the more than 72 million population in Madhya Pradesh and over 80 percent of them are Hindus.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

'Are you with the pope,' Vatican delegate asks Indian Church 'Are you with the pope,' Vatican delegate asks Indian Church
Police brutality leaves 20 hurt in Indonesia’s Papua Police brutality leaves 20 hurt in Indonesia’s Papua
Special Military Operation and Peace Special Military Operation and Peace
Vatican delegate's deportaion from India demanded Vatican delegate's deportaion from India demanded
Dozens feared dead in Myanmar landslides Dozens feared dead in Myanmar landslides
Indian PM again promises peace in Manipur Indian PM again promises peace in Manipur
newlettersign
donateads_new

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Apostolic Prefecture of Jianou

Apostolic Prefecture of Jianou

The Apostolic Prefecture of Jian'ou is a apostolic prefecture located in the city

Read more
Diocese of Dumaguete

Diocese of Dumaguete

In a land area of 4,955.9 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the civil provinces of Siquijor and Negros

Read more
Military Ordinariate of Korea

Military Ordinariate of Korea

The Military Ordinariate in Korea (called Gunjong in Korean) covers all Catholic Military personnel and their family.

Read more
Diocese of Bac Ninh

Diocese of Bac Ninh

In a land area of 24,600 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers five whole provinces of Bac Giang, Bac Kan,

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Indian cathedral remembers Jesuit mission among tribals in eastern Indiaa

Indian cathedral remembers Jesuit mission among tribals in eastern India

St. Mary’s Cathedral Church in Ranchi, the capital of Jharkhand state, is the mother church in...

Read more
India’s miraculous Marian shrine shelters Asia’s largest churcha

India’s miraculous Marian shrine shelters Asia’s largest church

Asian Catholics who cannot visit famous Our Lady of Lourdes shrine in France can revere miraculous...

Read more
Japanese Church with a famed statue of weeping Virgin Marya

Japanese Church with a famed statue of weeping Virgin Mary

Our Lady of Akita Catholic Church is Yuzawadai is among the most famous churches in Japan. The...

Read more
Malaysian Church pays tribute to miraculous Saint Anthonya

Malaysian Church pays tribute to miraculous Saint Anthony

The Church of St. Anthony of Padua at Teluk Intan in Malaysia is a wonderful tribute to the wonder...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.