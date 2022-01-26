X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

India

Indian bishop denies role in actor's bail plea

Media in Kerala reported that prelate's influence helped Malayalam actor Dileep, who is accused of sexual abuse by actress

UCA News reporter

UCA News reporter

Published: January 26, 2022 09:44 AM GMT

Updated: January 26, 2022 12:15 PM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Blood stains the snow of China's 'Genocide Games'

Jan 22, 2022
2

Dismay as hymn dropped from India's Republic Day ceremony

Jan 24, 2022
3

Scared of a solemn hymn?

Jan 25, 2022
4

The enduring spiritual legacy of Thich Nhat Hanh

Jan 24, 2022
5

Mekong dams hit fishing and farming in Laos, Thailand

Jan 26, 2022
6

Indian nuns question Church's silence in rape case

Jan 24, 2022
7

Thousands of ethnic Chin cross Myanmar border into India

Jan 24, 2022
8

Remote Vietnam parish produces first priest after nearly a century

Jan 25, 2022
9

Tribal priests persist with German mission in central India

Jan 26, 2022
10

India remains a work in progress at 75

Jan 24, 2022
Support UCA News
Indian bishop denies role in actor's bail plea

Victims of sexual harassment and their supporters protest during a #MeToo march in Hollywood, California, on Nov. 12, 2017. (Photo: AFP)

A Catholic bishop in India has denied media reports that he had a hand in securing bail for a film actor charged with sexual abuse and assault on an actress in the southern state of Kerala.

Local media reports said Bishop Vincent Samuel of Neyyattinkara helped actor Gopalakrishnan Padmanabhan, better known by his stage name Dileep, to secure bail.

The reports quoted the affidavit Dileep had furnished in Kerala High Court during the hearing of a petition filed by the prosecution seeking cancellation of his bail. Police wanted him in judicial custody for further questioning in the three-year-old case.   

Dileep, 54, claimed in his affidavit that a film director named Balachandra Kumar had told him that Kumar had used the influence of Bishop Samuel to secure the bail.

“It is totally a false and manipulated story and there is no iota of truth in it,” Father Christudas, vicar general of Neyyattinkara Diocese, told UCA News on Jan. 26.

“The prelate neither knows the actor nor the director, nor ever had any interaction with them,” he added.

Father Christudas said that since the prelate is a public figure who attends several public functions, there was a possibility he would have met them. “But Dileep is a well-known actor, hence it may not have been possible,” he added in a hurry.

The alleged incident of sexual assault against Dileep dates back to 2017 and Bishop Samuel got dragged into it recently despite having no connection with the actor 

“The prelate is a spiritual leader and works strictly within the parameters of his office and never involves himself in other activities attributed him,” Father Christudas said while appealing to the media “to desist from airing or publish such baseless news against the bishop.”

News about Catholic leaders, especially bishops, priests and nuns, gets huge media coverage in Kerala, where Christians make up 18.33 percent of the state’s more than 33 million people.

The alleged incident of sexual assault against Dileep dates back to 2017 and Bishop Samuel got dragged into it recently despite having no connection with the actor or anybody connected with the case.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Kerala Catholic Bishops’ Council’s commission for social harmony and vigilance criticized the media for displaying negative bias against the Catholic Church, especially its religious men and women.

The commission in a statement issued on Jan. 21 said the media were part of a well-organized campaign to malign the Church. 

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Is India on the path to genocide?
Is India on the path to genocide?
Bid to end discrimination against Pakistan sanitary workers
Bid to end discrimination against Pakistan sanitary workers
India mulls education, job quotas for Dalit Christians, Muslims
India mulls education, job quotas for Dalit Christians, Muslims
Tribal priests persist with German mission in central India
Tribal priests persist with German mission in central India
Islamic reforms in Pakistan schools worry education activists
Islamic reforms in Pakistan schools worry education activists
Scared of a solemn hymn?
Scared of a solemn hymn?
Support Us

Latest News

Is India on the path to genocide?
Jan 26, 2022
Indian bishop denies role in actor's bail plea
Jan 26, 2022
Bid to end discrimination against Pakistan sanitary workers
Jan 26, 2022
Kem Sokha's lawyers urge speedy Cambodian treason trial
Jan 26, 2022
Indonesian terrorists 'infiltrating Islamic schools'
Jan 26, 2022
Singapore churches seek concessions for unvaccinated worshippers
Jan 26, 2022
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Is India on the path to genocide?
Jan 26, 2022
Scared of a solemn hymn?
Jan 25, 2022
The enduring spiritual legacy of Thich Nhat Hanh
Jan 24, 2022
India remains a work in progress at 75
Jan 24, 2022
Letter from Rome: Pope wants a Bible in every Catholic's hand
Jan 24, 2022

Features

Reopening of Maya Bay signals changes to Thai tourism
Jan 26, 2022
Tribal priests persist with German mission in central India
Jan 26, 2022
Plight of Israel's Christians neglected in Jewish-Muslim conflict
Jan 25, 2022
Vietnam Catholics rush to feed poor during Tet festival
Jan 21, 2022
Decriminalizing sex crime victims in Indonesia
Jan 20, 2022
From Our Partner
La Croix International
A challenge to all believers to get the Church of Jesus Christ in order

A challenge to all believers to get the Church of Jesus Christ in order
Theology in Motion

Theology in Motion
Benedict XVI backtracks admits attending meeting cited in abuse report

Benedict XVI backtracks, admits attending meeting cited in abuse report
Pope links listening with dialogue in Communications Day message

Pope links listening with dialogue in Communications Day message
Queer Church employees out themselves in Germany

Queer Church employees out themselves in Germany
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2022, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.