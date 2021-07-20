X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

India

Indian bishop condemns Pegasus spying scandal

Bishop Lobo says alleged government snooping on citizens is 'completely unethical'

Bijay Kumar Minj

Bijay Kumar Minj, New Delhi

Published: July 20, 2021 10:19 AM GMT

Updated: July 20, 2021 02:14 PM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Drop your guns, Myanmar cardinal pleads

Jul 18, 2021
2

Bid launched for Timor-Leste's first Catholic university

Jul 19, 2021
3

Legislators must end Philippines' child sex shame

Jul 19, 2021
4

Why is Pope Francis concerned about Lebanon?

Jul 19, 2021
5

Vietnamese Redemptorist bravely sacrificed himself for the Church

Jul 19, 2021
6

Filipino lawyer shoots down Duterte's immunity bid

Jul 19, 2021
7

Covid-19 kills more than 500 Indonesian doctors

Jul 19, 2021
8

Rights groups concerned over renewal of Papua autonomy law

Jul 19, 2021
9

Struggling to breathe in coup-hit Myanmar

Jul 19, 2021
10

Indonesia becomes Asia's Covid epicenter

Jul 19, 2021
Support UCA News
Be part of the media network of UCA News!
Indian bishop condemns Pegasus spying scandal

Congress party workers try to cross police barricades as they take part in a demonstration in New Delhi on July 20 against the government’s alleged surveillance using Pegasus spyware. (Photo: AFP)

Media reports claim that Israel-made spyware Pegasus was believed to have been used to track more than 300 Indian phone numbers including those of journalists, politicians, government officials and rights activists.

The Israeli cyberweapon company NSO Group was also fined in 2019 for hacking phones of around 1,400 users around the world, including 121 Indians.

“It is completely unethical as we have the fundamental right to privacy given by the constitution of India and spying on someone’s private life is a threat to the citizens of a democratic country,” Bishop Salvadore Lobo of Baruipur, chairman of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of India’s office of social communications, told UCA News.

“We can understand when the government sometimes spies on some social elements when it thinks that they pose a threat to national security, but targeting only some particular group or person is unacceptable and the government should investigate the latest issue.

“I am happy that some media people and activists are coming from the front and asking for answers from the ruling government about the Pegasus controversy, which is good for democracy and the secular fabric of this country.”

Meanwhile, The Wire website reported that opposition Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi, federal minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, journalists, activists and Gagandeep Kang — a professor at Vellore’s Christian Medical College who is one of the country’s leading virologists — were possible targets of surveillance using the Pegasus hacking software.

The leaked list that contains more than 50,000 phone numbers was accessed by Paris-based media group Forbidden Stories and Amnesty International

Kang was a possible target of surveillance in 2018 while tackling the Nipah infection. 

The leaked list that contains more than 50,000 phone numbers was accessed by Paris-based media group Forbidden Stories and Amnesty International, which shared it with 17 news organizations as part of the Pegasus Project.

Almost 40 Indian journalists were on that list, including Financial Times editor Roula Khalaf as well as reporters from The Wall Street Journal, New York Times, Le Monde and CNN.

Media reports said the list also contained the numbers of poll strategist Prashant Kishor, former election commissioner of India Ashok Lavasa, Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee and a former Supreme Court judge.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Randeep Surjewala, spokesperson for the Congress party, blamed federal home minister Amit Shah for the invasive surveillance. “Our first demand is the immediate sacking of Minister of Home and Internal Security Amit Shah and a probe into the role of the prime minister in the matter,” he said.

However, Ashwini Vaishnaw, federal information technology minister, claimed that illegal surveillance was not possible in India. 

“The government of the day has yet to deny the Pegasus exposure — instead they are blaming the opposition for the disclosure of it,” A.C. Michael, a human rights activist, told UCA News.

“From day one this government is known for controlling its opponents through these means. Keep a close watch on them and compile a file, then arm-twist them to agree to their way in parliament or on such matters that would keep the government in power. I sense this is another method they follow.

“The time has come for we Indians to decide whether we want a government that serves the people who have chosen them as their representatives or a government that snoops on us.”

Also Read

Celebrating Eid in Pakistan as Taliban terror threat rises
Celebrating Eid in Pakistan as Taliban terror threat rises
Catholic nun attacked over man's death in India
Catholic nun attacked over man's death in India
'No deaths due to oxygen shortage' claim stuns India
'No deaths due to oxygen shortage' claim stuns India
Bangladesh takes Eid break from Covid lockdown
Bangladesh takes Eid break from Covid lockdown
Slave labor shames India's claims of progressive development
Slave labor shames India's claims of progressive development
Thank you, dear Father Stan, you will live forever
Thank you, dear Father Stan, you will live forever

Support Us

Support Us

Latest News

Celebrating Eid in Pakistan as Taliban terror threat rises
Jul 21, 2021
Indian Jesuits brace for fallout of US pullout in Afghanistan
Jul 21, 2021
Catholic nun attacked over man's death in India
Jul 21, 2021
'No deaths due to oxygen shortage' claim stuns India
Jul 21, 2021
Philippine lawmakers join Covid lockdown calls
Jul 21, 2021
Bangladesh takes Eid break from Covid lockdown
Jul 21, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Celebrating Eid in Pakistan as Taliban terror threat rises
Jul 21, 2021
Thais facing poverty and ruin as Covid-19 surges
Jul 21, 2021
Thank you, dear Father Stan, you will live forever
Jul 20, 2021
Why is Pope Francis concerned about Lebanon?
Jul 19, 2021
Legislators must end Philippines' child sex shame
Jul 19, 2021

Features

Slave labor shames India's claims of progressive development
Jul 21, 2021
Solidarity takes over amid Indonesia's Covid-19 crisis
Jul 20, 2021
Korean Bible study groups promote culture of love and life
Jul 20, 2021
Struggling to breathe in coup-hit Myanmar
Jul 19, 2021
Vietnamese Redemptorist bravely sacrificed himself for the Church
Jul 19, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Inhumanity

Inhumanity
Every 12 seconds a child loses their caregiver to Covid says researcher

Every 12 seconds a child loses their caregiver to Covid, says researcher
Uganda hit hard by second COVID19 wave

Uganda hit hard by second COVID-19 wave
Catholics in Benin creatively mark World Day for Grandparents

Catholics in Benin creatively mark World Day for Grandparents
Contemporary sacred art display in the heart of Burgundy promotes peace

Contemporary sacred art display in the heart of Burgundy promotes peace
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Wednesday 21 July 2021

Mass on Demand – Wednesday 21 July 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Wednesday of the Sixteenth Week in Ordinary Time

Readings of the Day: Wednesday of the Sixteenth Week in Ordinary Time
Lord, may Your Word yield a rich harvest in my soul

Lord, may Your Word yield a rich harvest in my soul
May your words grow in us to produce hundredfold

May your words grow in us to produce hundredfold
St. Lawrence of Brindisi | Saint of the Day

St. Lawrence of Brindisi | Saint of the Day
slavery-in-asia
 
The Pontificate - Contribute to help UCA News
The Pontificate - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.