Indian authorities continue to target Catholic orphanage

Child welfare body orders shifting of children against the direction of top court in Madhya Pradesh state

The St. Francis Sevadham Orphanage in Sagar diocese in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh. (Photo supplied)

Authorities in a central Indian state are continuing to target a Catholic orphanage despite court orders preventing them from attempting to remove children living there, its administrators say.

The Child Welfare Committee (CWC) in Sagar district of Madhya Pradesh on May 15 issued an order to shift 26 boys and girls from the St. Francis Sevadham Orphanage in Sagar diocese to a government-run shelter within two days.

However, the order was withdrawn a day later after diocesan officials filed a contempt of court petition with the state's top court.

“It has become very difficult for us to run the orphanage as government agencies continue to harass us,” Father Sinto Varghese, its director told UCA News.

The Madhya Pradesh High Court in December 2021 directed authorities not to remove the children and also sought a report from the CWC explaining the need to do so.

“This is the sorry state of affairs,” Varghese said, adding that this was the third time since May 8 that they had to go to court because of the harassment.

"When we file a contempt petition, the CWC reverses its order but the torture continues,” the priest added.

The diocesan officials also handed a memorandum to Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on May 12 explaining the situation.

“What is our fault? Is it serving the poor? I don’t know how we will be able to work in such a hostile environment with government agencies, who are meant to protect us, repeatedly harassing us,” Varghese said.

The orphanage, established over a century ago, applied for renewal of its registration with the government in 2020. But the application is pending following allegations were made by a boy in December 2020 that beef was served in the orphanage.

Church officials said the orphanage is located on a portion of a prime 277-acre plot of land granted to it during the British era and vested interests backed by pro-Hindu groups and some government officials wanted to grab it.

The CWC had issued a similar order on May 10 to shift children from the orphanage to a government facility within 24 hours but withdrew it the next day.

Priyank Kanoongo, the chairperson of the federal Commission for Protection of Child Rights with state officials carried out a surprise inspection on May 8 at the orphanage and other establishments of the Catholic Church including an old church, presbytery and a convent.

Two priests were manhandled and arrested by the police when they objected to the inspection team climbing over the altar and desecrating holy objects. They were released from police custody after a local court granted them bail.

“I do not know what is in store for us tomorrow,” Varghese said while appealing to the chief minister who belongs to the pro-Hindu Bharatiya Janata Party to stop the harassment.

“We are not doing any illegal work here. We are trying to help the poor and working for the development of the state and the nation,” he added.

Church leaders believe the harassment of Christians and their institutions “is part of the ruling party’s agenda to retain power in the state by appealing to Hindu sentiments.”

Christians make up 0.29 percent of the more than 72 million people in Madhya Pradesh.

