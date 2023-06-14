News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

India

Indian archdiocese to help Manipur students

Archbishop Peter Machado of Bangalore welcomed 70 students from the northeastern Indian state to Karnataka in the south

Indian archdiocese to help Manipur students

Activists of the All Tribal Students Union Manipur (ATSUM) hold placards during a protest amid ongoing ethnic violence in India's northeastern Manipur state, in New Delhi on May 31. (Photo: AFP)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: June 14, 2023 11:12 AM GMT

Updated: June 14, 2023 12:56 PM GMT

A Catholic archdiocese in southern India has shown a willingness to rebuild the shattered lives of college and school-going students from the strife-torn hilly state of Manipur, where a fresh outbreak of violence has reportedly resulted in the killing of 11 more people.

Archbishop Peter Machado of Bangalore in southern Karnataka welcomed nearly 70 students from the northeastern state at the archdiocesan pastoral center on June 12.

“We will provide all-round help,” the prelate said trying to console and assure them of all support. 

The Many Faces of Asian Mary in Asia
and the World

Archbishop Machado assured them that they could continue their studies in “diocesan and religious order-run institutions free of cost.”

The prelate expressed “solidarity with displaced people of Manipur” and conveyed his readiness to help them, according to a press release.

“The prelate listened to their ordeals and promised to do whatever possible in his capacity to rebuild their shattered lives,” archdiocesan spokesperson J A Kantharaj told UCA News on June 14.

“The archbishop has promised to assist them until their situation improves,” he said. 

The 69-year-old archbishop is a party to a petition in India’s top court that alleges widespread attacks against Christians across the country, perpetrated by hardline pro-Hindu groups with tacit support from provincial governments, most of them ruled by BJP.

The students were accompanied by Jesuit priest Father James Beipei,  currently based in Bengaluru, the capital of southern Karnataka.

Narrating the ordeal of more than a month-long sectarian violence in Manipur, Father Beipei said, “Places of worship, institutions, and houses are vulnerable to attacks”. 

Meanwhile, police in Manipur said a fresh outbreak of violence claimed the lives of at least 11 people in the Imphal East district on June 13. 

Several injured people have been admitted to government and private hospitals. 

Earlier, at least 109 people died due to sectarian violence and arson between tribal Christians and majority Hindus in the state.

The death toll could go up as many of the injured persons are still in critical condition, according to hospitals. 

Since May 3, unprecedented violence has taken place in the hilly state, bordering civil war-hit Myanmar, between the ethnic Kuki and Meitei communities over a court proposal to grant special tribal status to Meitei people to get priority in government jobs, education and other affirmative programs meant for the indigenous people.

Most Kuki people are Christians, while most Meiteis are Hindus, though a few of them are Christians, too.

The majority of Meiteis make up 53 percent of Manipur’s 3.2 million people and control political power (40 of the 60 lawmakers in the state assembly are from the Meitei community), and economic resources.

comment

Share your comments
1 Comments on this Story
CHHOTEBHAI
Very creditable work by the archdiocese, to be appreciated
Reply

Latest News

The Holy See’s ‘expert in humanity’ mission at UN The Holy See’s ‘expert in humanity’ mission at UN
Indian archdiocese to help Manipur students Indian archdiocese to help Manipur students
Indian nun arrested for 'offending' religion released on bail Indian nun arrested for 'offending' religion released on bail
Japan’s LGBTQ legislation sparks uproar Japan’s LGBTQ legislation sparks uproar
Indian pastor, associate get bail in conversion case Indian pastor, associate get bail in conversion case
Vietnam’s lapsed Catholics walk back despite restrictions Vietnam’s lapsed Catholics walk back despite restrictions
donateads_new
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Bettiah

Diocese of Bettiah

With a land area of 16,089 square kilometers, Bettiah diocese is located in the northwestern part of Bihar state. It is

Read more
Diocese of Quilon

Diocese of Quilon

In a land area of 1,950 square kilometres, the diocese of Quilon comprises major part of the civil district of Kollam,

Read more
Archdiocese of Nanchang

Archdiocese of Nanchang

The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Nanchang is an archdiocese based in the city

Read more
Diocese of Hakha

Diocese of Hakha

In a land area of 20,880 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers 8 townships of Chin State except Paletwa and

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Pakistan’s oldest church stands strong despite persecutiona

Pakistan’s oldest church stands strong despite persecution

St. Joseph’s Church in Lahore is the oldest Catholic Church in Pakistan that has flourished since...

Read more
Brunei cathedral, a haven for migrant Catholicsa

Brunei cathedral, a haven for migrant Catholics

The Cathedral of Our Lady of the Assumption at the heart of Bruneian capital Bendar Seir Begawan,...

Read more
Indian basilica soaked in the blood of St. Thomas, the Apostlea

Indian basilica soaked in the blood of St. Thomas, the Apostle

Saint Thomas Cathedral Basilica at Mylapore is a monumental declaration on ancient root of...

Read more
Indian cathedral remembers Jesuit mission among tribals in eastern Indiaa

Indian cathedral remembers Jesuit mission among tribals in eastern India

St. Mary’s Cathedral Church in Ranchi, the capital of Jharkhand state, is the mother church in...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.