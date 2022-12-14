News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storeUCAN Store store
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

India

Indian archdiocese calls for simple, meaningful Christmas

Catholics urged to celebrate Jesus' birth with a sense of charity to help those left struggling by Covid

Indian archdiocese calls for simple, meaningful Christmas

Catholics take part in the annual Christ the King procession in New Delhi on Nov. 20. (Photo: UCA News)

Bijay Kumar, New Delhi

By Bijay Kumar, New Delhi

Published: December 14, 2022 06:33 AM GMT

Updated: December 14, 2022 12:21 PM GMT

Ranchi archdiocese in the eastern Indian state of Jharkhand has urged Catholics to prepare for a simple and meaningful Christmas and embrace charity amid ongoing misery brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic.

In this year's Advent and Christmas pastoral letter, the archdiocese urged Catholics to celebrate the birth of Jesus by serving those in need rather than drawing up shopping lists.

“This is the first Christmas celebration after Covid-19 which had brought untold misery and hardship for the common man. Many people may take this as a great opportunity to celebrate amid such difficult times and we are not against that, but also asking people to help the poor and needy,” Auxiliary Bishop Theodore Mascarenhas of Ranchi told UCA News on Dec. 13.

Ucan Store
Ucan Store

“We are asking people to celebrate a Christmas inspired by charity and founded on deep spirituality. We call upon you to join us for a celebration marked by charity, mercy and compassion.

“Believers may tend to buy expensive clothes, gifts, cakes and other presents to give their near and dear ones but at the same time we are asking our people not to forget those who are in dire need of help,” the prelate said.

He said the Archdiocese of Ranchi and Daltonganj diocese will distribute blankets and education kits to more than 1,000 poor families and children during this Christmas season.

"Each family and religious community make sacrifices"

“While there is nothing wrong in the material preparations for Christmas, without a spiritual preparation the meaning of Christmas will be lost,” the letter signed by Archbishop Felix Toppo of Ranchi and Auxiliary Bishop Mascarenhas said.

“During Advent, we are called to reflect on how much God has loved us and still loves us. We are invited to respond to God's love which is embodied in what Christ tells us: ‘A new commandment I give unto you, that you love one another as I have loved you’.

“In view of protecting the environment, and as a measure against air and noise pollution, we strongly request you not to use firecrackers during this festive season. Instead of burning money in firecrackers let us use it for a good purpose.

“Furthermore, we recommend that each family and religious community make sacrifices, especially during the season of Advent and contribute to charity so that we can help those who are living in poverty,” the letter said.

It also urged people not to bring flowers, sweets or cakes to the Archbishop’s House, suggesting that they donate the money saved to the archdiocesan fund for the poor or the archdiocesan missions.

“We want to welcome Christ in our lives as he is always knocking on our door as told to us in the Book of Revelation: ‘Behold, I stand at the door and knock. If anyone hears my voice and opens the door, I will come into him and eat with him, and he with me’,” the pastoral letter said.

Jharkhand has a relatively strong Christian presence, with the religious minority comprising 4.3 percent of the population of 32 million.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Indian govt must come clean on Fr Stan Swamy's death Indian govt must come clean on Fr Stan Swamy's death
Thai Church to care for interfaith families, sexual minorities Thai Church to care for interfaith families, sexual minorities
Lao Christians dismayed over pastor’s murder probe Lao Christians dismayed over pastor’s murder probe
Malaysia urged not to deport Myanmar nationals Malaysia urged not to deport Myanmar nationals
Indian archdiocese calls for simple, meaningful Christmas Indian archdiocese calls for simple, meaningful Christmas
Nicaragua bishop charged with conspiracy Nicaragua bishop charged with conspiracy
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Archdiocese of Chittagong

Archdiocese of Chittagong

The diocese of Chittagong comprises 17 civil districts of Chittagong,Cox’s Bazar, Bandarban, Rangamati,

Read more
Diocese of Barishal

Diocese of Barishal

Barisal is a city on the banks of the Kirtankhola river in south-central Bangladesh. The largest city in the Barisal

Read more
Archdiocese of Cebu

Archdiocese of Cebu

In a land area of 5,088.4 square kilometers, the Archdiocese of Cebu covers the whole civil province of Cebu. This

Read more
Diocese of Manado

Diocese of Manado

Manado diocese covers an area of 90,000 square kilometers and includes the territories of three provinces on Sulawesi

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Indian basilica soaked in the blood of St. Thomas, the Apostlea

Indian basilica soaked in the blood of St. Thomas, the Apostle

Saint Thomas Cathedral Basilica at Mylapore is a monumental declaration on ancient root of...

Read more
Vietnamese Cathedral bears testimony to history and heritagea

Vietnamese Cathedral bears testimony to history and heritage

St. Joseph’s Cathedral in Vietnam’s capital Hanoi is a French colonial-era landmark and one of...

Read more
Nagasaki basilica immortalizes 26 martyrs of Japana

Nagasaki basilica immortalizes 26 martyrs of Japan

The minor basilica of the Twenty-Six Holy Martyrs of Japan in Nagasaki beholds the sacrifices of...

Read more
Vietnam’s wooden cathedral enlivens the dream of French missionarya

Vietnam’s wooden cathedral enlivens the dream of French missionary

Kon Tum wooden Cathedral church in Vietnam’s Central Highlands is a rare architectural splendor....

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.