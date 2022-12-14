Indian archdiocese calls for simple, meaningful Christmas

Catholics urged to celebrate Jesus' birth with a sense of charity to help those left struggling by Covid

Catholics take part in the annual Christ the King procession in New Delhi on Nov. 20. (Photo: UCA News)

Ranchi archdiocese in the eastern Indian state of Jharkhand has urged Catholics to prepare for a simple and meaningful Christmas and embrace charity amid ongoing misery brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic.

In this year's Advent and Christmas pastoral letter, the archdiocese urged Catholics to celebrate the birth of Jesus by serving those in need rather than drawing up shopping lists.

“This is the first Christmas celebration after Covid-19 which had brought untold misery and hardship for the common man. Many people may take this as a great opportunity to celebrate amid such difficult times and we are not against that, but also asking people to help the poor and needy,” Auxiliary Bishop Theodore Mascarenhas of Ranchi told UCA News on Dec. 13.

“We are asking people to celebrate a Christmas inspired by charity and founded on deep spirituality. We call upon you to join us for a celebration marked by charity, mercy and compassion.

“Believers may tend to buy expensive clothes, gifts, cakes and other presents to give their near and dear ones but at the same time we are asking our people not to forget those who are in dire need of help,” the prelate said.

He said the Archdiocese of Ranchi and Daltonganj diocese will distribute blankets and education kits to more than 1,000 poor families and children during this Christmas season.

"Each family and religious community make sacrifices"

“While there is nothing wrong in the material preparations for Christmas, without a spiritual preparation the meaning of Christmas will be lost,” the letter signed by Archbishop Felix Toppo of Ranchi and Auxiliary Bishop Mascarenhas said.

“During Advent, we are called to reflect on how much God has loved us and still loves us. We are invited to respond to God's love which is embodied in what Christ tells us: ‘A new commandment I give unto you, that you love one another as I have loved you’.

“In view of protecting the environment, and as a measure against air and noise pollution, we strongly request you not to use firecrackers during this festive season. Instead of burning money in firecrackers let us use it for a good purpose.

“Furthermore, we recommend that each family and religious community make sacrifices, especially during the season of Advent and contribute to charity so that we can help those who are living in poverty,” the letter said.

It also urged people not to bring flowers, sweets or cakes to the Archbishop’s House, suggesting that they donate the money saved to the archdiocesan fund for the poor or the archdiocesan missions.

“We want to welcome Christ in our lives as he is always knocking on our door as told to us in the Book of Revelation: ‘Behold, I stand at the door and knock. If anyone hears my voice and opens the door, I will come into him and eat with him, and he with me’,” the pastoral letter said.

Jharkhand has a relatively strong Christian presence, with the religious minority comprising 4.3 percent of the population of 32 million.

