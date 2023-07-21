Indian archbishop voices shock at Manipur violence video

Delhi prelate condemns the parading of two naked Christian women by a mob in conflict-ravaged state

Christians and human rights activists demand the restoration of peace in riot-hit Manipur in New Delhi on June 24. (Photo: Bijay Kumar Minj)

An archbishop and Christian leaders in India have expressed shock and condemned the parading of two Christian women naked in strife-torn Manipur state, one of whom was reportedly gang raped.

A video surfaced on social media on July 19 showing two indigenous women from Manipur being paraded naked by a mob in the village of B Phainom.

It is alleged that state police were present when the incident took place in Kangpokpi district on May 4, the next day the riots started in Manipur.

Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

SIGN UP NOW! Get the latest from UCA News. Sign-up to receive our daily newsletter

“It is shameful and shocking news and the entire world has condemned this act. We have no words to express,” Archbishop Anil Joseph Thomas Couto of Delhi told an inter-denomination prayer meeting in the national capital on July 20.

Archbishop Couto said, “We have gathered here to show our solidarity with our fellow brethren who have been suffering. We are here to pray for them. Let’s all join together to pray so that peace will soon prevail in the state.”

The prayer service was organized by the Delhi Archdiocese Commission for Ecumenism and Interfaith Dialogue. The gathering was attended by more than 300 people, mostly from Manipur.

The northeastern state has witnessed unprecedented violence since early May. Ethnic Kukis and the majority of Meitei Hindus are fighting over a court proposal to grant special tribal status to the Meitei people which will help them get priority in government jobs, education, and other affirmative programs meant for the indigenous people.

Most Kuki people are Christians, though a few of the Meitei are too.

The sectarian violence has claimed more than 150 lives and uprooted more than 40,000. Many places of worship, including Christian churches, were set on fire.

Christian leaders have alleged that the state and federal governments, both run by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s pro-Hindu Bharatiya Janata Party, are tacitly supporting hardline Hindu activists.

“Obviously, when our people are suffering, we can’t sit here quietly. We have been doing relief and rehabilitation work according to our capacities as other dioceses in the country were also doing,” the prelate said.

The United Christian Forum of North East India (UCFNEI) in a statement on July 20 termed the incident, as shown in the video, as "nothing short of barbaric and inhumane.”

"The UCFNEI and the Christian community in northeastern India stand in solidarity with the victims and their families during this traumatic time. We extend our heartfelt sympathies and prayers for their healing and recovery," the statement said.

"We demand an immediate and thorough investigation into this heinous crime. The perpetrators, regardless of their affiliations or background, must be identified, apprehended, and brought to justice," the statement added.

On July 20 India’s top court sought stringent action against members of the mob who paraded the women naked and Prime Minister Modi broke his silence for the first time after the video went viral, calling it "shameful."

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh took to social media on July 20 to announce the arrest of one suspect.

In the statement, Allen Brooks, spokesperson of UCFNEI, urged the law enforcement agencies to conduct a thorough probe and arrest all those responsible.

Latest News