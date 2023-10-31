News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

India

Indian archbishop pleads not guilty to contempt of court

Archbishop Mathew Moolakkatt of Kottayam Knanaya archdiocese is facing court cases over centuries-old endogamy practice

Indian archbishop pleads not guilty to contempt of court

Justin John and Vijimol Shaji during their engagement at St. Francis Xavier’s Church under Tellicherry archdiocese on April 17. (Photo:  Supplied)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: October 31, 2023 12:10 PM GMT

Updated: November 01, 2023 03:06 AM GMT

A Catholic archbishop in southern Indian Kerala state has asked the court to dismiss a contempt petition case against him for refusing to give the no-objection certificate to the marriage of a Catholic youth.

The petitioner Justin John, from the Knanaya Christian community, says the bishop violated a court order by denying the necessary documents for him to marry a Catholic woman from outside the Knanaya community.   

Archbishop Mathew Moolakkatt of Kottayam in his reply to a Kerala High Court denied the charge that he was instrumental in refusing the mandatory no-objection certificate for the marriage of John.

Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

The Kottayam Archdiocese was created exclusively for the Knanaya Christian community in 1911, under the Kerala-based Eastern rite Syro-Malabar Church

The members of the archdiocese claim to be descendants of Jewish Christians who migrated in the fourth century. Members are prohibited from marrying outside the community to maintain “the purity of blood.” Those marrying outside are expelled.

John, in his contempt of court petition on Aug. 25, accused Moolakkatt and Father Sijo Stephan, parish priest of St. Anne’s Church in the northern part of the state, of refusing to solemnize his marriage in violation of an earlier court order.

“There is no contemptuous act conducted on my part as alleged,” the prelate told the court and asked it to dismiss the contempt petition.

He termed the case against him as “machinations of the petitioner”.

The marriage of John with Vijimol Shaji from Tellicherry archdiocese in Kerala state was fixed for May 18.

Their marriage, however, could not be solemnized in the church as John’s parish priest refused to issue the mandatory marriage certificate. 

It forced the couple to symbolically marry by garlanding each other in the presence of 1,000 guests in front of a closed church.

The marriage came more than a year after a civil court in Kerala in April 2021 declared the endogamy illegal and directed the archdiocese not to discriminate against its members who married outside it.

The court also directed the archdiocese to issue mandatory certificates to solemnize marriages of those willing to marry outside its territory.

Last March, the archdiocese challenged the civil court order in the Kerala High Court and pleaded for a stay order.

The court rejected the appeal and ordered the archdiocese to comply with the lower court order.

The court order forced the parish priest to permit the engagement of John and Shaji on April 17, but he refused permission for their marriage.

The prelate in his 14-page reply to the court on Oct. 25 accused John of not providing valid documents to prove that he had undertaken “pre-marital counseling in the Church or with other Churches with prior permission.”

According to the prelate, this was one of the hurdles to issuing the no-objection certificate to John.

The prelate also questioned the current legal status of the couple, saying, “In the absence of clarity, whether he is married to Shaji or living in adultery, the whole situation has turned complex and confusing.”

Archbishop Moolakkatt also asserted that it was not his duty to issue the certificate and blamed the parish priest.

The parish priest denied the certificate as he sought more time to seek permission from the archbishop, John said.

“The parish priest did not contact me or seek my instruction in the matter,” the prelate asserted in his submission.

The prelate also maintained that “the whole exercise is stage-managed, orchestrated and funded... to make it appear that Kottayam archdiocese does not have respect for orders of the court."

John is, however, hopeful that he will get a favorable reply from the court and that his marriage will be solemnized in the Church.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Discrimination blights women's development in Bangladesh Discrimination blights women's development in Bangladesh
Indian archbishop pleads not guilty to contempt of court Indian archbishop pleads not guilty to contempt of court
Is Japan legalizing voyeurism? Is Japan legalizing voyeurism?
Hobson's choice for tribal Christians in Indian state poll Hobson's choice for tribal Christians in Indian state poll
Malaysian govt urged to keep children away from geo-politics Malaysian govt urged to keep children away from geo-politics
Myanmar Catholics urge peace at Marian celebrations Myanmar Catholics urge peace at Marian celebrations
donateads_new
donateads_new
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Bagdogra

Diocese of Bagdogra

The diocesan territory of 1,110 square kilometres is among the four sub-divisions of Darjeeling district in West Bengal

Read more
Diocese of Shantou

Diocese of Shantou

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Shantou/Swatow is a diocese located in the city

Read more
Diocese of Wuzhou

Diocese of Wuzhou

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Wuzhou is a diocese located in the city of Wuzhou in

Read more
Diocese of Jian

Diocese of Jian

The diocese of Ji’an is situated in Ji’an city, in Nanchang, the capital city of Jiangxi

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Vietnam’s Phat Diem Cathedral resembles a Buddhist pagoda a

Vietnam’s Phat Diem Cathedral resembles a Buddhist pagoda

Queen of the Rosary Cathedral in Phat Diem is a testimony of faith and evangelization of a French...

Read more
Kyoto cathedral lives the memory of brave Japanese martyrsa

Kyoto cathedral lives the memory of brave Japanese martyrs

Asian Catholics who wish to learn about persecution and martyrdom of Japanese Catholics for faith...

Read more
Malaysia’s St. Michael Church holds relics of Padre Pioa

Malaysia’s St. Michael Church holds relics of Padre Pio

Asian Catholics who cannot travel to Italy to venerate the relics of Padre Pio now has an...

Read more
Marian Parish, the home of Brunei’s most famous Catholic a

Marian Parish, the home of Brunei’s most famous Catholic

The Church of Our Lady of Immaculate Conception in Seria is a small church on the western Belait...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.