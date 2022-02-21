X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

India

Indian archbishop calls for protection of Christians

The call comes days after a statue of Jesus and Stations of the Cross were demolished in Karnataka state

UCA News reporter

UCA News reporter

Published: February 21, 2022 09:04 AM GMT

Updated: February 21, 2022 09:16 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Indian nun's body found in Tamil Nadu well

Feb 18, 2022
2

We must not allow North Korea's crimes to slip off the radar

Feb 18, 2022
3

What do you think you are talking to?

Feb 18, 2022
4

Indian Catholics to celebrate Devasahayam's canonization

Feb 18, 2022
5

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Feb 18, 2022
6

16 candidates to fight for presidency in Timor-Leste

Feb 18, 2022
7

Indian Christians hesitate to take stand in hijab row

Feb 21, 2022
8

Lessons for the Nigerian Church from North Africa

Feb 18, 2022
9

Indonesia's Papua to get first international university

Feb 18, 2022
10

Chinese court jails Christian pastor for eight years

Feb 18, 2022
Support UCA News
Indian archbishop calls for protection of Christians

Christians attend a midnight Mass on New Year's Eve at St. Xavier's College Church in Ahmedabad in the western Indian state of Gujarat on Dec. 31, 2020. (Photo: AFP)

A Catholic archbishop in southern India has appealed to the provincial government to protect Christians, their places of worship, religious symbols and sacred structures.

Archbishop Peter Machado of Bangalore said the Feb. 15 demolition of a statue of Jesus and Stations of the Cross at Gokunte in Kolar district of Karnataka state “had not only affected the sentiments of the Christian community but also the people of other faiths.”

“It was heartbreaking to see hundreds of people shedding tears,” Archbishop Machado said in a press statement on Feb. 17.

Local government officials claimed the statue was encroaching on government land but church leaders said it was in possession of St. Francis Xavier Church for close to three decades.

A dispute over the possession of the land was pending in Karnataka High Court but officials went ahead with the demolition even before the court could pass a final order.

The archdiocese had also filed a petition in the high court challenging the demolition of the Christian structures on Feb. 10.

We only fear that many more such harsh, orchestrated and insensitive attacks are sure to happen in the coming days

Archbishop Machado noted that in the past two years the state had “seen demolitions occurring at six such places on the hills and systematic attacks on churches across the state.”

These religious places were patronized and maintained as places of devotion in Bangalore and its surroundings for decades, he said.

“We only fear that many more such harsh, orchestrated and insensitive attacks are sure to happen in the coming days,” the prelate added.

Archbishop Machado hoped and prayed that the government will protect Christian places of worship, religious symbols and sacred structures.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Christians in Karnataka have been facing increased hostility from right-wing Hindu groups that have been lately targeting them and their institutions, falsely accusing the community members of converting Hindus to Christianity through forced and fraudulent means.

Church leaders have repeatedly clarified that they “don’t convert anyone through any illegal means as being alleged.”

The state assembly on Dec. 23 passed the Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Bill, 2021, criminalizing religious conversion through allurement, force and coercion.

The bill is now awaiting approval from the upper house or legislative council.

The northern state of Uttar Pradesh, also ruled by the BJP, was worst for anti-Christian violence with 102 incidents

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party is reportedly engaged in winning support for the bill among the opposition and independent legislatures amid strong opposition to the move.

The United Christian Forum, an ecumenical group, in its recent report said Karnataka recorded 59 incidents of attacks against Christians in 2021, the highest in southern India and third highest in the country.

The northern state of Uttar Pradesh, also ruled by the BJP, was worst for anti-Christian violence with 102 incidents.

Christians make up only 2.3 percent of India's 1.39 billion population.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Indian Christians hesitate to take stand in hijab row
Indian Christians hesitate to take stand in hijab row
Sri Lankan cardinal loses faith in Easter attack probe
Sri Lankan cardinal loses faith in Easter attack probe
Punjab election a test for Indian PM’s party
Punjab election a test for Indian PM’s party
Why a mother tongue isn't enough in modern world
Why a mother tongue isn't enough in modern world
Indian nun's body found in Tamil Nadu well
Indian nun's body found in Tamil Nadu well
Indian Catholics to celebrate Devasahayam's canonization
Indian Catholics to celebrate Devasahayam's canonization
Support Us

Latest News

Indian Christians hesitate to take stand in hijab row
Feb 21, 2022
Sri Lankan cardinal loses faith in Easter attack probe
Feb 21, 2022
Outrage as Philippines arrests 'rebel doctor'
Feb 21, 2022
Indian archbishop calls for protection of Christians
Feb 21, 2022
Indonesian mosques told to keep the noise down
Feb 21, 2022
Archbishop in Catholic-majority Indonesian province to quit
Feb 21, 2022
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Indian Christians hesitate to take stand in hijab row
Feb 21, 2022
Letter from Rome: Cleric in sex abuse case crashes Vatican conference
Feb 21, 2022
The human cost of Indonesia's new capital
Feb 21, 2022
What do you think you are talking to?
Feb 18, 2022
Lessons for the Nigerian Church from North Africa
Feb 18, 2022

Features

Why a mother tongue isn't enough in modern world
Feb 21, 2022
Indonesian govt resorts to repression to quell agrarian conflicts
Feb 18, 2022
India's tribal Christians wary of marrying, converting outsiders
Feb 16, 2022
Crackdown threats hang over Cambodia's local elections
Feb 15, 2022
South Korean poll candidate goes virtual for votes
Feb 14, 2022
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Pope has profound understanding of social issues in Africa says visiting Zambian president

Pope has profound understanding of social issues in Africa, says visiting Zambian president
Cardinal clashes with Dominicans over a parish in Kinshasa

Cardinal clashes with Dominicans over a parish in Kinshasa
The popes little handwritten notes

The pope’s little handwritten notes

Tanzanian Catholic bishop blames globalization for domestic homicides

Tanzanian Catholic bishop blames globalization for domestic homicides

The Church in Africa and the difficulty of reporting sex abuse

The Church in Africa and the difficulty of reporting sex abuse
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.