News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
UCA News
Contribute
Support UCA News

Contribute to help our mission
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

India

Indian archbishop appeals for help to deal with Assam floods

More than three million people are badly affected across 28 districts in the northeastern state

Officials of the Archdiocese of Guwahati distribute dry rations to affected people in the northeastern state of Assam on June 21

Officials of the Archdiocese of Guwahati distribute dry rations to affected people in the northeastern state of Assam on June 21. (Photo supplied)

Bijay Kumar Minj

By Bijay Kumar Minj

Published: June 30, 2022 10:15 AM GMT

Updated: June 30, 2022 10:57 AM GMT

Archbishop John Moolachira of Guwahati in the northeastern Indian state of Assam has appealed for help to deal with the deadly flood situation in the state.

The death toll has touched 152 while three million people across 28 districts remain affected, according to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).

Major rivers like the Brahmaputra, Beki, Kopili, Barak and Kushiyara were still flowing above the danger mark on June 29, according to news agency Press Trust of India (PTI).

“We have received assistance from religious congregations in our archdiocese but appeal to all institutions and social services wings to come forward and help as we are facing a funds crunch,” Archbishop Moolachira told UCA News.

The prelate said all dioceses in the Archdiocese of Guwahati were engaged in relief work with some priests working on the ground day and night.

“We are mostly providing dry rations and sheltering the affected people in our institutions. Government is busy too. But providing drinking water has become the biggest challenge,” he said.

“Our first priority is to provide clean drinking water and food to the residents. Short-term public health measures must be adopted by the people to prevent the spread of diseases in the post-flood period"

The people in Assam were worried the situation might worsen with the impending arrival of monsoon rains.

Archbishop Moolachira said that Silchar and Cachar situated in Assam state but falling in Aizawl Diocese in the neighboring state of Mizoram had borne the brunt of the heavy floods.

A PTI report said Cachar is the worst-affected district in the state, with Silchar town still submerged in floodwater.

Keerthi Jalli, the deputy commissioner of Silchar, told media that the town had been submerged for the last 10 days.

“Our first priority is to provide clean drinking water and food to the residents,” Jalli said. “Short-term public health measures must be adopted by the people to prevent the spread of diseases in the post-flood period.”

ASDMA in its bulletin on June 29 said there are 280 relief distribution centers in the state. A total of 560 relief camps have been set up.

State authorities said 548 houses have been completely damaged and 1,034 partially damaged. Five embankments have been breached while 177 roads and five bridges have been destroyed.

Meanwhile, Caritas India, the social service wing of Indian bishops, is spearheading relief work in the state through its coordinators, who are engaged in delivering essential aid and helping people to restart their lives by repairing shelters.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

The love of my life The love of my life
Indian archbishop appeals for help to deal with Assam floods Indian archbishop appeals for help to deal with Assam floods
Sri Lankan leaders ignore us, says Buddhist chief Sri Lankan leaders ignore us, says Buddhist chief
Indian Catholic group helps instill confidence among girls Indian Catholic group helps instill confidence among girls
Indonesia moves to save migrant workers from 'hell' Indonesia moves to save migrant workers from 'hell'
Marcos Jr sworn in as Philippines' president Marcos Jr sworn in as Philippines' president
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

Young leftleaning Catholics in Belgian to hold summer gathering

Young left-leaning Catholics in Belgian to hold summer gathering

A fledgling movement of social justice and environmentally conscious young Catholics is emerging in Europe in the light of the various crises the institutional Church is facing

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.