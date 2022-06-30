Indian archbishop appeals for help to deal with Assam floods

More than three million people are badly affected across 28 districts in the northeastern state

Officials of the Archdiocese of Guwahati distribute dry rations to affected people in the northeastern state of Assam on June 21. (Photo supplied)

Archbishop John Moolachira of Guwahati in the northeastern Indian state of Assam has appealed for help to deal with the deadly flood situation in the state.

The death toll has touched 152 while three million people across 28 districts remain affected, according to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).

Major rivers like the Brahmaputra, Beki, Kopili, Barak and Kushiyara were still flowing above the danger mark on June 29, according to news agency Press Trust of India (PTI).

“We have received assistance from religious congregations in our archdiocese but appeal to all institutions and social services wings to come forward and help as we are facing a funds crunch,” Archbishop Moolachira told UCA News.

The prelate said all dioceses in the Archdiocese of Guwahati were engaged in relief work with some priests working on the ground day and night.

“We are mostly providing dry rations and sheltering the affected people in our institutions. Government is busy too. But providing drinking water has become the biggest challenge,” he said.

“Our first priority is to provide clean drinking water and food to the residents. Short-term public health measures must be adopted by the people to prevent the spread of diseases in the post-flood period"

The people in Assam were worried the situation might worsen with the impending arrival of monsoon rains.

Archbishop Moolachira said that Silchar and Cachar situated in Assam state but falling in Aizawl Diocese in the neighboring state of Mizoram had borne the brunt of the heavy floods.

A PTI report said Cachar is the worst-affected district in the state, with Silchar town still submerged in floodwater.

Keerthi Jalli, the deputy commissioner of Silchar, told media that the town had been submerged for the last 10 days.

“Our first priority is to provide clean drinking water and food to the residents,” Jalli said. “Short-term public health measures must be adopted by the people to prevent the spread of diseases in the post-flood period.”

ASDMA in its bulletin on June 29 said there are 280 relief distribution centers in the state. A total of 560 relief camps have been set up.

State authorities said 548 houses have been completely damaged and 1,034 partially damaged. Five embankments have been breached while 177 roads and five bridges have been destroyed.

Meanwhile, Caritas India, the social service wing of Indian bishops, is spearheading relief work in the state through its coordinators, who are engaged in delivering essential aid and helping people to restart their lives by repairing shelters.

