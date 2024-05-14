Indian actress' 'Pregnancy Bible' hurts Christian sentiments

A prominent Indian actress has been served a legal notice by a top court in a central Indian state for using the word ‘Bible’ in the title of her manual for expecting mothers.

"The title, ‘Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible: The Ultimate Manual for Moms-To-Be,’ has hurt the sentiments of Christians," said Christopher Anthony, a Catholic lawyer who filed a petition in the Madhya Pradesh High Court.

Anthony's petition seeks to know why the word 'Bible' was used in the title and has urged the high court to ban the book and register a criminal case against Khan.

The principal bench of the high court on May 9 issued an order for the legal notice to be served on Khan, one of the highest-paid actresses in the Mumbai-based Bollywood film industry, within seven days.

Other respondents to the notice include co-author Aditi Shah Bhimjiyani, distributor Juggernaut Books, seller Amazon Bangalore, police and concerned authorities from the Madhya Pradesh state government.

A legal notice specifies the intent to prosecute and provides an opportunity for the accused to defend themselves against the allegations.

The book, in which Khan claims to provide detailed information on pregnancy-related topics with the help of experts, was released in August 2021.

Anthony told UCA News on May 13 that he had immediately approached a local police station in Madhya Pradesh seeking legal action against the actress and her collaborators for hurting the sentiments of Christians.

However, the police refused to initiate any action. So, Anthony approached a local court, which dismissed his application in February 2022. He then filed the petition in the high court.

“I am glad that the high court has admitted my petition and issued notices to all the respondents,” he added.

Anthony said, “The Bible is our holy book, and using it as the title of another book is unacceptable.”

He said that the actress may have chosen the word ‘Bible’ deliberately “as Christians are a peace-loving people and less in number in the country.”

Christians make up 2.3 percent of India’s 1.4 billion population, most of them Hindus.