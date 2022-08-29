Indian activists protest release of gang rapists

Outrage over Gujarat’s decision to release 11 men jailed for the rape of a Muslim woman in 2002

Protesters gather in New Delhi on Aug. 27 calling on the government to reverse a decision by Gujarat state to release the rapists of a Muslim woman. (Photo: Bijay Kumar/UCA News)

Civil society groups staged a protest in New Delhi on Aug. 27 against a decision by Gujarat state earlier this month to release 11 men jailed for the gang rape 20 years ago of a Muslim woman.

The protesters held placards, sang songs, chanted slogans in solidarity with rape victim Bilkis Bano and called on the federal government to reverse the decision.

Bano, then 21, was gang raped by 11 men in a village near Ahmedabad on March 3, 2002, during riots in Gujarat.

Fourteen members of her family were also killed in the violence, including her three-year-old daughter.

However, on Aug. 15, the convicts were released from Godhra jail after the Gujarat government approved their application under its remission policy.

“The decision to release the rapists will send the wrong message that people can commit crimes and get away scot-free within no time,” Father Felix Jones, head of Delhi Archdiocese’s Commission for Ecumenism and Interfaith Dialogue, told UCA News.

"As Christians we should always stand for the truth and justice"

“It was very surprising that on Independence Day the prime minister in his address to the nation talked about the empowerment of women and on the very same day the culprits were set free from jail,” said Father Jones, who attended the protest march at Jantar Mantar, a government allotted place for protests in central Delhi.

“We assembled here to show our solidarity with Bilkis Bano not because she comes from a minority group but as Christians we should always stand for the truth and justice, that should be our first priority,” the priest said.

“FORUM wishes to express our wholehearted solidarity with Bilkis Bano and her family,” Sister Dorothy Fernandes, national convener of the Forum of Religious for Justice and Peace (FORUM), said in a statement.

“The brutality which she and her dear ones were subjected to 20 years ago and the immense suffering she has gone through because of the loss of her loved ones, defies human sensibilities. It was a crime against humanity.

“Thanks to her indomitable courage and her relentless struggle for justice, 11 of the perpetrators of this crime were awarded life imprisonment some years ago,” Sister Fernandes said.

“In a totally unthinkable and unacceptable deed, these 11 criminals were set free by the Gujarat government through an act of remission on Aug. 15, Independence Day, the day on which Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke passionately on women’s power and the need to respect women.

"We cannot stand and watch this happen to our country"

“We, the FORUM, unequivocally condemn this biased, unjustified and unwarranted release. We join in the national and international outrage and demand that all of them are sent back to prison immediately and unconditionally.

“We call upon the central and state governments, the judiciary and all those who can decide on such matters, to do so expeditiously. We further demand that complete security and protection be provided to Bilkis and her family without any delay,” she said.

“What happened to Bano and to her family, we cannot stand and watch this happen to our country. Let’s join together as responsible citizens and raise our voices against injustice,” Shabana Azmi, an actress and women's rights activist, said in her address to the gathering in New Delhi.

“The accused have been given a reward, not a remission and for doing this, they were garlanded and sweets were distributed,” Kavita Krishnan, secretary of the All India Progressive Women’s Association, said.

Meanwhile, at least 134 former civil servants on Saturday wrote an open letter to the Chief Justice of India protesting against the premature release.

Latest News