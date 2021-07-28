X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Myanmar

India urged to release detained Myanmar nationals

International rights group also wants a probe into the deaths of two detained Myanmar women from Covid-19

UCA News reporter

UCA News reporter

Published: July 28, 2021 09:46 AM GMT

Updated: July 28, 2021 09:51 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Pope must not allow himself to be propaganda tool for North Korea

Jul 26, 2021
2

Cambodia inches toward herd immunity against Covid-19

Jul 26, 2021
3

Indian priest arrested over hate speech allegations

Jul 27, 2021
4

Dead Filipino priest tests Covid positive despite two jabs

Jul 26, 2021
5

Pope Francis 'hopes to visit Timor-Leste next year'

Jul 26, 2021
6

Lamentations of victims of Philippine war on the poor

Jul 27, 2021
7

Dalit Christians accuse Indian Church of discrimination

Jul 26, 2021
8

Hindu girl back home after forced marriage in Pakistan

Jul 27, 2021
9

Asian Church must walk with the poor

Jul 26, 2021
10

Faith endures amid challenges posed by Covid-19

Jul 27, 2021
Support UCA News
Be part of the media network of UCA News!
India urged to release detained Myanmar nationals

Rohingya refugees from Myanmar collect food at a camp in Chennai, India. (Photo: AFP)

An international rights group has called on India to immediately free all detained Myanmar asylum seekers and investigate the deaths of two women from Covid-19 while in judicial custody in Manipur state.

Human Rights Watch (HRW) said the two women from Myanmar, 46-year-old Ma Myint and 40-year-old Mukhai, had died in June.

The two were among 29 Myanmar nationals arrested on March 31 under the Foreigners Act for entering the country without valid travel documents.

They were only taken to a hospital once their illness was critical and both died within three days of being admitted, said Human Rights Alert (HRA), an Imphal-based rights group which has been demanding an official inquiry into the “custodial deaths.”

At least 13 other Myanmar asylum seekers also contracted Covid-19 while in detention in the northeastern state.

On July 2, HRA had written to the state human rights commission of Manipur alleging government officials were not providing immigration detainees with food and adequate health care. It said they were surviving on the charity of local civil society groups.

The Indian government should uphold its international legal obligations and work with the UN refugee agency to ensure prompt access to international protection mechanisms

HRW South Asia director Meenakshi Ganguly said: “People from Myanmar fleeing threats to their lives and liberty should be offered a safe haven in India, not detained and deprived of their rights.”

About 16,000 people from Myanmar have crossed into four bordering states — Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh — in India’s northeast region fleeing violence and repression in the aftermath of the military coup on Feb. 1.

The military junta in Myanmar has killed at least 920 people and detained more than 5,300 activists, journalists, civil servants and politicians. Many are in hiding for fear of being arrested, according to media reports.

“The Indian government should uphold its international legal obligations and work with the UN refugee agency to ensure prompt access to international protection mechanisms,” Ganguly said.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

The Indian government has ordered a check on the flow of illegal immigrants from Myanmar into its northeastern region even while calling for the release of all detained leaders in Myanmar at the United Nations Security Council.

The office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in India requires asylum seekers to travel to one of the agency’s designated centers, none of which are in the northeast. As a result, thousands of Myanmar nationals in India remain vulnerable to arrest, detention and possible return to Myanmar.

HRW said India’s failure to provide fair asylum procedures or to allow UNHCR to make refugee determinations for those fleeing Myanmar because of the threat to their lives “violates the government’s international legal obligations.”

“Indian authorities should treat those from Myanmar seeking refuge in India with dignity and provide them protection from further abuse,” Ganguly said.

Also Read

New Vietnam priests urged to work in periphery
New Vietnam priests urged to work in periphery
Filipino Olympic golden girl thanks Virgin Mary
Filipino Olympic golden girl thanks Virgin Mary
Arrest of disabled man in Indonesia sparks outcry
Arrest of disabled man in Indonesia sparks outcry
Please love yourselves and caregivers amid pandemic
Please love yourselves and caregivers amid pandemic
Will Duterte give up power?
Will Duterte give up power?
Thai forest park gets UNESCO nod despite rights warning
Thai forest park gets UNESCO nod despite rights warning

Support Us

Support Us

Latest News

Chinese diocese gets new bishop under Sino-Vatican deal
Jul 28, 2021
Indian bishop's promotion of large families sparks controversy
Jul 28, 2021
India urged to release detained Myanmar nationals
Jul 28, 2021
New Vietnam priests urged to work in periphery
Jul 28, 2021
Filipino Olympic golden girl thanks Virgin Mary
Jul 28, 2021
Rohingya refugees among 14 dead in Bangladesh floods, landslides
Jul 28, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Please love yourselves and caregivers amid pandemic
Jul 28, 2021
Cultures collide at Tokyo Olympics
Jul 27, 2021
Faith endures amid challenges posed by Covid-19
Jul 27, 2021
Lamentations of victims of Philippine war on the poor
Jul 27, 2021
The long shadow of coronavirus hangs over India
Jul 26, 2021

Features

Christian charities battle 'eliminated' leprosy in Nepal
Jul 28, 2021
Saving church properties in Pakistan
Jul 27, 2021
Praying for a Papuan prelate
Jul 26, 2021
Black July weighs heavily on post-conflict Sri Lanka
Jul 24, 2021
No resting in peace for Philippines' drug war victims
Jul 23, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Bishops protest Northern Irelands move to provide abortion services

Bishops protest Northern Ireland’s move to provide abortion services
People support Tunisian president says archbishop

People support Tunisian president, says archbishop

Churches and mosques in South Sudan boost womens participation

Churches and mosques in South Sudan boost women's participation
Vaccines and fraternit a question of conscience

Vaccines and "fraternité": a question of conscience
Catholic Tradition alive and well

Catholic Tradition, alive and well
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Wednesday 28 July 2021

Mass on Demand – Wednesday 28 July 2021
Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Memorial of Saint Martha

Readings of the Day: Memorial of Saint Martha
Lord Jesus, bless our lives so that whatever way we serve You

Lord Jesus, bless our lives so that whatever way we serve You
Help us Lord to welcome people with a good heart

Help us Lord to welcome people with a good heart
Saint Martha | Saint of the Day

Saint Martha | Saint of the Day
slavery-in-asia
 
The Pontificate - Contribute to help UCA News
The Pontificate - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.