News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

India to enforce divisive citizenship law

Citizenship (Amendment) Rules 2024 will grant nationality to all, except Muslims, who entered India before December 2014
Activists of All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) set alight copies of Indian government's Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) during a protest in Guwahati on March 11.

Activists of All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) set alight copies of Indian government's Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) during a protest in Guwahati on March 11. (Photo: AFP)

AFP, New Delhi
Published: March 12, 2024 05:09 AM GMT
Updated: March 12, 2024 05:20 AM GMT

India's interior ministry said Monday it was enacting a citizenship law that critics say discriminates against Muslims, just weeks before the world's most populous country heads into a general election.

While the law was passed in December 2019, its implementation was delayed after widespread protests and deadly violence erupted in which more than 100 people were reported to have been killed.

The law grants Indian nationality to Hindus, Parsis, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains and Christians who entered India from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh before December 2014 -- but not if they are Muslim.

The Ministry of Home Affairs on March 11 said the rules would now come into force.

"These rules, called the Citizenship (Amendment) Rules 2024, will enable the persons eligible... to apply for grant of Indian citizenship", the ministry said in a statement.

Many among India's 200 million Muslims fear the law is a precursor to a national register of citizens that could leave them stateless in the country of 1.4 billion.

Many poor Indians do not have documents to prove their nationality.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi denies this, saying that Muslims are not covered by the legislation because they do not need India's protection.

The National Register of Citizens, a list of all legal citizens, has so far only been implemented in the state of Assam.

'Persecuted on religious grounds' 

"These rules will now enable minorities persecuted on religious grounds in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan to acquire citizenship in our nation," Home Minister Amit Shah said in a statement.

Shah said Modi had "delivered on another commitment and realized the promise of the makers of our constitution to the Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians living in those countries."

Besides stoking concern among Muslims, the proposed changes also sparked protests by residents unhappy about an influx of Hindus from Bangladesh.

The immigration rules do not include migrants from non-Muslim countries fleeing persecution to India, including Tamil refugees from Sri Lanka and Tibetan Buddhists fleeing China's rule.

It also does not address Rohingya Muslim refugees from neighboring Myanmar.

Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party promised the law's implementation in its 2019 election manifesto.

India is expected to soon announce dates for the general election, likely to be held in April-May, with Modi widely favored to win a third term in office.

subscribe to our newsletter
Stay up-to-date with what's happening in the Asian Church and what it means for the rest of the world.

Rights groups have previously condemned the law.

Human Rights Watch calls it "discriminatory" and that, for the first time in India, "religion is a basis for granting citizenship".

Help UCA News to be independent
Dear reader,
Lent is the season during which catechumens make their final preparations to be welcomed into the Church.
Each year during Lent, UCA News presents the stories of people who will join the Church in proclaiming that Jesus Christ is their Lord. The stories of how women and men who will be baptized came to believe in Christ are inspirations for all of us as we prepare to celebrate the Church's chief feast.
Help us with your donations to bring such stories of faith that make a difference in the Church and society.
A small contribution of US$5 will support us continue our mission…
William J. Grimm
Publisher
UCA News
Donate Now
comment

Share your comments
Asian Bishops
Bishop
Auxiliary Bishop Thaddeus Daqin Ma of Shanghai, China
Read More...
Archbishop
Archbishop Jose Araneta Cabantan of Cagayan de Oro, Philippines
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Antonis Bara of Ambikapur , India
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Peter Xinmao Feng of Jingxian, China
Read More...
Latest News
Philippine vice-president backs fugitive pastor
Philippine vice-president backs fugitive pastor
Hong Kong hosts Christian-Taoist talks
Hong Kong hosts Christian-Taoist talks
India’s PM Modi makes bold move to stay in power
India’s PM Modi makes bold move to stay in power
Indian priest, 10 others get bail after one month in jail
Indian priest, 10 others get bail after one month in jail
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.