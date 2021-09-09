X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

India

India to allow women to enter armed forces academy

Supreme Court lauds 'path-breaking reform' and urges the government to do more for gender parity

Nirendra Dev, New Delhi

Nirendra Dev, New Delhi

Published: September 09, 2021 06:26 AM GMT

Updated: September 09, 2021 06:43 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

It's high time Indian religious sisters broke their silence

Sep 6, 2021
2

Christian group honors late Brunei cardinal

Sep 6, 2021
3

China orders Christians to pray for communist martyrs

Sep 6, 2021
4

Dangers multiply for Afghan Christians under Taliban rule

Sep 8, 2021
5

Hong Kong police arrest Tiananmen vigil organizers

Sep 8, 2021
6

Miracle needed for beatification of 'St. Paul of Korea'

Sep 8, 2021
7

Another pastor attacked in central Indian state

Sep 6, 2021
8

US charity supports ostracized Malaysian Christian couple

Sep 6, 2021
9

Redemptorist missionaries made Our Lady known in Vietnam

Sep 7, 2021
10

Pakistani Christians and Afghan refugees need pastoral care

Sep 6, 2021
Support UCA News
India to allow women to enter armed forces academy

Indian soldiers patrol the Khrew area of Pampore in southern Kashmir on Aug. 20. In May, 83 women were inducted as junior soldiers for the first time in the Indian army. (Photo: AFP)

At a time when women’s rights are being debated across Asia, India’s government has pledged to admit women to the National Defence Academy (NDA) for permanent commissions in the armed forces.

The decision “will be path-breaking and generational reform,” Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati told a hearing of the Supreme Court on Sept. 8.

In an interim order in August, the court said women could sit the NDA admission exam.

The armed forces recruit women officers through the short service commission, which means for a limited period of 10 years, from university graduates or postgraduates after written tests and interviews. There is no provision to admit women to the NDA to be trained as officers.

Women have been providing medical services in defense forces for decades but form a tiny percentage of their numbers — 0.56 percent of the army, 1.08 percent of the air force and 6.5 percent of the navy. The army has 6,807 female officers, the air force 1,607 and the navy 704, according to the federal information bureau.

“We are extremely glad to know that the armed forces themselves took the decision to induct women into the NDA," the court said, adding it also understands that reforms like this cannot happen in a day.

On gender equality, the armed forces have to do more. I am happy that the heads of the armed forces have taken the decision

"The government will place a timeline for the process," the court ruled during the hearing of a petition that earlier sought orders to allow women to sit this year's NDA entrance exam.

Women in India, hailed as the world's largest democracy, face discrimination in more ways than one. This development marks the breaking of another gender barrier.

“On gender equality, the armed forces have to do more. I am happy that the heads of the armed forces have taken the decision," Justice S.K. Kaul said.

In May, 83 women were inducted as jawans (junior soldiers) for the first time in the Indian army.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

The two-member bench of the apex court comprising Justice Kaul and Justice M.M. Sundresh said: "We know that the armed forces play an important role, but they need to do more for gender equality in the forces. We want them to take a proactive approach themselves in ensuring gender equality rather than waiting for the courts to intervene."

The NDA exam slated for June 24 has now been deferred to Nov. 14.

During its hearing on Aug. 18, the Supreme Court criticized the “mindset problem” over equal service opportunities for men and women in the armed forces. “You better change," the court told the government.

In the current system, men recruited through the NDA exam are granted permanent commissions in the armed forces but women’s recruitment takes place via the short service commission. They can only be considered for a permanent commission at a later stage.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Pakistan reports spike in blasphemy cases in 2020
Pakistan reports spike in blasphemy cases in 2020
Caritas Pakistan shelters worshippers in demolished church
Caritas Pakistan shelters worshippers in demolished church
India's Eastern Church warns of false media campaign
India's Eastern Church warns of false media campaign
India's temple land belongs to deities, not priests
India's temple land belongs to deities, not priests
Sri Lankan cardinal condemns premier's Vatican visit
Sri Lankan cardinal condemns premier's Vatican visit
Indian Jesuit priests return home safely from Afghanistan
Indian Jesuit priests return home safely from Afghanistan
Support Us

Latest News

Trauma of 9/11 also felt by US immigrant Muslim population
Sep 10, 2021
Indonesian scholarships help Papuan Christian students
Sep 10, 2021
Philippine-born priest inspired by people in Australian bush
Sep 10, 2021
Pakistan reports spike in blasphemy cases in 2020
Sep 10, 2021
Thai monks in hot water for lighthearted podcasts
Sep 10, 2021
Caritas Pakistan shelters worshippers in demolished church
Sep 10, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Is Laudato Si' just a bundle of papers in Asia?
Sep 10, 2021
What do we have left at the end of life?
Sep 9, 2021
Will Japan's next premier support a nuclear-free world?
Sep 8, 2021
Vietnam's young Catholics must evangelize among youths of other faiths
Sep 8, 2021
It's high time Indian religious sisters broke their silence
Sep 6, 2021

Features

Miracle needed for beatification of 'St. Paul of Korea'
Sep 8, 2021
Pakistani philanthropist runs one-of-a-kind bank
Sep 7, 2021
Singapore Catholics spread love for poor beyond borders
Sep 7, 2021
Redemptorist missionaries made Our Lady known in Vietnam
Sep 7, 2021
Thai anti-government protesters defy crackdown
Sep 6, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Assyrian Church of the East gets new patriarch

Assyrian Church of the East gets new patriarch

Priest who denounced Chiles most notorious sex abuser gets key Vatican post

Priest who denounced Chile’s most notorious sex abuser gets key Vatican post
UK Catholic bishops voluntary organizations plead for end to arms trade

UK Catholic bishops, voluntary organizations plead for end to arms trade
How Sept 11 inadvertently paved the way for the future election of Pope Francis

How Sept. 11 inadvertently paved the way for the future election of Pope Francis
Pastor creates unconventional space for welcome and worship

Pastor creates unconventional space for welcome and worship

UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Friday 10 September 2021

Mass on Demand – Friday 10 September 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Readings of the day: Friday of the Twenty-third Week in Ordinary Time

Readings of the day: Friday of the Twenty-third Week in Ordinary Time
Lord, help me to resist the temptation to judge others

Lord, help me to resist the temptation to judge others
Enlighten O God those who are blind to the suffering

Enlighten O God those who are blind to the suffering
Saint Nicholas of Tolentino | Saint of the Day

Saint Nicholas of Tolentino | Saint of the Day

slavery-in-asia
 
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.