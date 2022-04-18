News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

India

India slams WHO over report claiming 4 million Covid deaths

India’s official figures show 520,000 deaths but a World Health Organization study estimates it is eight times higher

India slams WHO over report claiming 4 million Covid deaths

An Indian health worker takes a nasal swab from a man to test for Covid 19 under a makeshift tent in Ahmedabad on Jan. 22. (Photo: AFP)

AFP, New Delhi

By AFP, New Delhi

Published: April 18, 2022 11:16 AM GMT

Updated: April 18, 2022 11:25 AM GMT

India has sharply criticized a forthcoming World Health Organization study which reportedly claims coronavirus killed 4 million people nationally, the latest analysis suggesting a significant undercount of the pandemic's death toll.

The New York Times reported last week that New Delhi had stalled the study's release after disputing that India's true fatality count was eight times higher than official figures.

The conclusion matches similar figures by The Lancet last month and a February study in the journal Science that calculated a Covid death toll of at least 3.2 million.

Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

But India's Health Ministry said in a weekend statement that the WHO's mathematical modeling of the pandemic was "questionable" and "statistically unproven."

Several concerns were raised to the global health body over the report, including what the ministry said was a "peculiar" assumption of a relationship between lower temperatures and monthly deaths.

India had shared its misgivings through several formal communications and meetings since last November, according to the ministry.

"A satisfactory response is yet to be received from WHO," it added. The WHO was not immediately available for comment.

Indian officials have previously disputed the methodology behind the Lancet and Science studies that also found vastly higher death tolls.

Its official figures show 520,000 Covid deaths nationally, which still accounts for the world's largest single-country toll after the United States and Brazil.

India was battered by a devastating Covid outbreak last year that saw thousands of people dying each day at its peak, overwhelming hospitals and crematoriums.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

A rare confluence of Abrahamic feasts calls for peace A rare confluence of Abrahamic feasts calls for peace
Cardinal Ranjith disapproves of new Sri Lankan cabinet Cardinal Ranjith disapproves of new Sri Lankan cabinet
Indonesian politician gets five-month sentence for hate speech Indonesian politician gets five-month sentence for hate speech
Israel hits Gaza after rocket attack as Jerusalem tensions spike Israel hits Gaza after rocket attack as Jerusalem tensions spike
Pakistan activists hail court verdict in lynching of Sri Lankan Pakistan activists hail court verdict in lynching of Sri Lankan
Indonesian Quran teacher charged with raping 12 boys Indonesian Quran teacher charged with raping 12 boys

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

Pope in Easter Urbi et Orbi blessing pleads for peace in Ukraine other conflict zones

Pope in Easter "Urbi et Orbi" blessing pleads for peace in Ukraine, other conflict zones

Francis urges people not get used to war, to commit to imploring peace

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.