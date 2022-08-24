News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storeUCAN Store store
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

India

India ruling party lawmaker arrested for Prophet comments

The arrest of T Raja Singh in Telangana state comes months after his party suspended a spokeswoman for similar comments

Muslim activists take part in a unity rally to promote communal harmony in Kolkata on June 14 following nationwide protests that erupted after remarks about the Prophet Muhammad by a BJP spokesperson

Muslim activists take part in a unity rally to promote communal harmony in Kolkata on June 14 following nationwide protests that erupted after remarks about the Prophet Muhammad by a BJP spokesperson. (Photo: AFP)

AFP

By AFP

Published: August 24, 2022 07:23 AM GMT

Indian police arrested a ruling party lawmaker on Tuesday for allegedly making derogatory comments against the Prophet Mohammed, weeks after similar remarks from a top official embroiled the country in a diplomatic storm.

Raja Singh's words sparked outrage in the southern city of Hyderabad, where hundreds of people gathered on Monday night to demand the state politician be taken into custody.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) member, who has cultivated a reputation for inflammatory speeches, had the same day published a video that local media reports said had made insulting remarks about the Islamic prophet.

Ucan Store
Ucan Store

A senior Telangana state police officer confirmed Singh's early Tuesday arrest to AFP.

Singh's remarks were part of a broader tirade against Munawar Faruqui, a popular Muslim comedian harassed and threatened by Hindu nationalists for his religious subject matter.

Faruqui performed in Hyderabad last week. Singh had earlier threatened to burn down the venue, the news website India Today reported.

His arrest comes weeks after a prominent BJP spokesperson ignited protests across India and its neighbors when she commented on the relationship between Mohammed and his youngest wife on a TV debate program.

Nupur Sharma was suspended from the party's ranks in June after her remarks prompted the governments of nearly 20 countries to call in their Indian envoys for an explanation.

Two people were killed in clashes between police and Muslim protesters the same month, while two Muslim men were arrested for the gruesome murder of a Hindu tailor who had posted on social media in support of Sharma.

India's top court last month slammed Sharma for having "set the country on fire."

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Vietnam food program unites women to serve patients Vietnam food program unites women to serve patients
Why does China go scot-free for Uyghur genocide? Why does China go scot-free for Uyghur genocide?
Blasphemy-accused Christian granted bail in Pakistan Blasphemy-accused Christian granted bail in Pakistan
Philippine military in dock over missing activists Philippine military in dock over missing activists
No justice for Rohingya 5 years after Myanmar crackdown No justice for Rohingya 5 years after Myanmar crackdown
Catholic leaders vow to step up Indian port protest Catholic leaders vow to step up Indian port protest
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

Vatican publishes logo of popes visit to Kazakhstan

Vatican publishes logo of pope’s visit to Kazakhstan

The logo for Pope Francis’ visit to the Central Asian country features a dove and an olive branch and the motto “Messengers of Peace and Unity”

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.