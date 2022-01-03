X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

India

India restricting foreign funds baffles voluntary groups

Almost 6,000 social organizations can no longer have overseas funding to carry out charity work

Nirendra Dev, New Delhi

Nirendra Dev, New Delhi

Published: January 03, 2022 10:51 AM GMT

Updated: January 04, 2022 03:55 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Japan looks to blood ties to address labor shortage

Jan 3, 2022
2

Indian priest convicted of abuse may be defrocked

Jan 3, 2022
3

US-China showdown over religion may intensify

Jan 3, 2022
4

India's year of fear

Dec 31, 2021
5

Third Hong Kong news company shutters as media fears grow

Jan 3, 2022
6

Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Dec 31, 2021
7

India restricting foreign funds baffles voluntary groups

Jan 3, 2022
8

No Christmas for Myanmar Christians amid rising attacks

Jan 3, 2022
9

Korean Church blesses Vatican-recognized martyrs’ shrine

Jan 3, 2022
10

Vatican names new archbishop for Nagasaki

Jan 3, 2022
Support UCA News
India restricting foreign funds baffles voluntary groups

Children from economically weaker sections of society attend a makeshift, open-air school set up by volunteers of a non-governmental organization (NGO) for those unable to afford online classes during the Covid-19 pandemic in Siliguri, India, on July 23, 2021. (Photo: Diptendu Dutta/AFP)

The Modi government is certain about one thing. It is working to a plan. There is hardly any hesitation or a hide-and-seek game being played.

The non-government organization (NGOs) civil society groups that speak for human rights and the environment have always been a pain in the neck for India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Hence the unprecedented move to ‘disallow’ over 5,900 NGOs from obtaining foreign funding shouldn’t surprise many.

The official stand of the federal Ministry of Home Affairs is that the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) norms are liable to be reviewed from time to time.

In 2015, the Modi government canceled the FCRA licenses of about 10,000 organizations including Green Peace, Ford Foundation and some 20 Christian organizations. Another 1,807 NGOs lost theirs in 2019.

In 2020, a government order said these organizations will not be eligible to apply for a fresh license for a period of three years.

An FCRA license is mandatory to receive foreign donations in India.

In 2021, came the turn of a plethora of institutions like Oxfam India, Hamdard Education Society, Indian Institute of Technology (Delhi), Indira Gandhi National Centre for Arts (IGNCA), Indian Institute of Public Administration, National Foundation for Communal Harmony (NFCH), Nehru Museum, Delhi College of Engineering, Goa Football Association, and Press Institute of India.

“The latest action of not renewing the FCRA license of particular organizations makes clear the government’s intentions to target them as part of its hidden agendas,” said A C Michael, convener of the United Christian Forum (UCF).

He wondered what was being achieved by stopping the funds flowing in from outside India.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

A social worker based in Guwahati in the northeastern state of Assam, however, admitted that some NGOs did ‘misuse’ the foreign funds.

“There are organizations supposed to be working for leprosy or mental healthcare. But when their activists took part in the anti-CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act) protests in 2020 January, we knew some adverse reaction was on the cards.”

Some may call this vindictiveness, but officials say funds meant for curing leprosy cannot be used to raise anti-India slogans and banners.

Some organizations clearly faced official wrath for their ‘anti-government’ stance.

organizations like bureaucrat-turned-activist Harsh Mander’s Center for Equity Studies and Oxfam India were in the past accused by right-wing bodies of ‘misusing funds’ to fuel the February 2020 riots in Delhi.

Mander is seen as someone close to Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

“The Hindu-Muslim carnage took place in Delhi around the time US President Donald Trump was in India. The government was obviously left red-faced though Trump skirted the issue,” says Reba Das Gupta of the ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal.

She pointed to tweets by Legal Rights Observatory (LRO), a nationalist activist organization, welcoming the government decision.

“Are you convinced @OxfamIndia now that U were actually doing harm to Assam Tea only to kill employment, to promote #RiceBag conversions of those losing Tea employment n to promote militancy at the behest of foreign Tea Companies?” it said.

In 2019, Oxfam India in its report had said: “Workers on tea plantations in the Assam region of India are systematically denied their rights to a living wage and decent working and living conditions.”

Obviously, it did not go down well with certain sections of the government.

“In November, PM Narendra Modi’s trusted aide and National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval had cautioned Indian police personnel about the new generation enemy, that is the social organizations,” said an opposition lawmaker from the Congress party.

To him, the latest government move against NGOs was not at all surprising.

A voluntary sector worker pointed to the pattern in which the Modi government went about the task of stripping the NGOs of their FCRA licenses.

“On Dec 25-26, it was made public that the Ministry of Home Affairs has refused to renew the FCRA registration of Missionaries of Charity, which was founded by Mother Teresa. That the Christmas season was chosen to make known such a decision smacks of some design.”

Such inferences are denied outright at the official level. “The law takes its own course... sometimes things move slowly and at other times faster to meet the deadlines,” said a government official, who requested anonymity because he is not authorized to speak to media.  

Many agree with UCF convener Michael that the loss of funding from overseas will hamper the work of NGOs.

“If the government does devise an appropriate policy to handle the situation, then we will soon run short of funds for social causes. A sample of this we witnessed during the second wave of coronavirus in early 2021,” he said.

Modi asked officials in May to explore involving civil society volunteers to take the pressure off the healthcare sector amid the surge in Covid-19 cases but nothing much could be done in the absence of resources.

“Going to court is an option... but this would further complicate things. Charity and related works are already suffering,” said a social worker in Delhi on the condition of anonymity.

He suggested NGOs act as a watchdog and hold a mirror to the government

But will the BJP allow this?

“The typical patriarchal party is focused on promoting Hindu hegemony and cannot accept anyone taking a stand or working outside their ideology. The era of ‘fear’ and ‘negativity’ is on; another year has only begun,” the social worker conceded.

India’s NGO sector appears too flummoxed to deal with the federal government’s FCRA move.

 

Nirendra Dev is a New Delhi-based political commentator. The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official editorial position of UCA News.

 

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Bangladesh protest seeks justice for Christian rape victims
Bangladesh protest seeks justice for Christian rape victims
Mother Teresa award for Denmark's green initiatives
Mother Teresa award for Denmark's green initiatives
Pakistan's minorities mark death anniversary of slain governor
Pakistan's minorities mark death anniversary of slain governor
Missionaries of Charity ration food after funding blow
Missionaries of Charity ration food after funding blow
India sees 'record level of violence against Christians'
India sees 'record level of violence against Christians'
Indian priest convicted of abuse may be defrocked
Indian priest convicted of abuse may be defrocked
Support Us

Latest News

Bangladesh protest seeks justice for Christian rape victims
Jan 4, 2022
Mother Teresa award for Denmark's green initiatives
Jan 4, 2022
Philippine bishop questions Duterte's infrastructure plan
Jan 4, 2022
Pakistan's minorities mark death anniversary of slain governor
Jan 4, 2022
Cambodia’s last genocide case stands dismissed
Jan 4, 2022
Indonesian police make arrests over migrant boat tragedy
Jan 4, 2022
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Who will be held responsible if war robots kill humans?
Jan 4, 2022
Post-Christmas homework
Jan 3, 2022
India restricting foreign funds baffles voluntary groups
Jan 3, 2022
India's year of fear
Dec 31, 2021
World cannot ignore the latest attack on Hong Kong's rights
Dec 30, 2021

Features

Japan looks to blood ties to address labor shortage
Jan 3, 2022
US-China showdown over religion may intensify
Jan 3, 2022
Taiwan cuts ties with big brother China
Dec 29, 2021
Christmas magazines promote young Catholic writers in Bangladesh
Dec 24, 2021
India's Muslims see politics behind marriage law move
Dec 23, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Polish Church in devastating decline says Primate of Poland

Polish Church in devastating decline, says Primate of Poland
Stand beside those who suffer pope says in World Day of the Sick message

Stand beside those who suffer, pope says in World Day of the Sick message
The Vaticans growing concern over Germanys synodal path

The Vatican’s growing concern over Germany’s synodal path

Nuclear weapons the lines are shifting

Nuclear weapons, the lines are shifting
Polish archbishop issues instructions for protecting minors

Polish archbishop issues "instructions" for protecting minors

UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2022, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.