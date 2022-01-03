India restricting foreign funds baffles voluntary groups

Children from economically weaker sections of society attend a makeshift, open-air school set up by volunteers of a non-governmental organization (NGO) for those unable to afford online classes during the Covid-19 pandemic in Siliguri, India, on July 23, 2021. (Photo: Diptendu Dutta/AFP)

The Modi government is certain about one thing. It is working to a plan. There is hardly any hesitation or a hide-and-seek game being played.

The non-government organization (NGOs) civil society groups that speak for human rights and the environment have always been a pain in the neck for India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Hence the unprecedented move to ‘disallow’ over 5,900 NGOs from obtaining foreign funding shouldn’t surprise many.

The official stand of the federal Ministry of Home Affairs is that the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) norms are liable to be reviewed from time to time.

In 2015, the Modi government canceled the FCRA licenses of about 10,000 organizations including Green Peace, Ford Foundation and some 20 Christian organizations. Another 1,807 NGOs lost theirs in 2019.

In 2020, a government order said these organizations will not be eligible to apply for a fresh license for a period of three years.

An FCRA license is mandatory to receive foreign donations in India.

In 2021, came the turn of a plethora of institutions like Oxfam India, Hamdard Education Society, Indian Institute of Technology (Delhi), Indira Gandhi National Centre for Arts (IGNCA), Indian Institute of Public Administration, National Foundation for Communal Harmony (NFCH), Nehru Museum, Delhi College of Engineering, Goa Football Association, and Press Institute of India.

“The latest action of not renewing the FCRA license of particular organizations makes clear the government’s intentions to target them as part of its hidden agendas,” said A C Michael, convener of the United Christian Forum (UCF).

He wondered what was being achieved by stopping the funds flowing in from outside India.

A social worker based in Guwahati in the northeastern state of Assam, however, admitted that some NGOs did ‘misuse’ the foreign funds.

“There are organizations supposed to be working for leprosy or mental healthcare. But when their activists took part in the anti-CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act) protests in 2020 January, we knew some adverse reaction was on the cards.”

Some may call this vindictiveness, but officials say funds meant for curing leprosy cannot be used to raise anti-India slogans and banners.

Some organizations clearly faced official wrath for their ‘anti-government’ stance.

organizations like bureaucrat-turned-activist Harsh Mander’s Center for Equity Studies and Oxfam India were in the past accused by right-wing bodies of ‘misusing funds’ to fuel the February 2020 riots in Delhi.

Mander is seen as someone close to Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

“The Hindu-Muslim carnage took place in Delhi around the time US President Donald Trump was in India. The government was obviously left red-faced though Trump skirted the issue,” says Reba Das Gupta of the ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal.

She pointed to tweets by Legal Rights Observatory (LRO), a nationalist activist organization, welcoming the government decision.

“Are you convinced @OxfamIndia now that U were actually doing harm to Assam Tea only to kill employment, to promote #RiceBag conversions of those losing Tea employment n to promote militancy at the behest of foreign Tea Companies?” it said.

In 2019, Oxfam India in its report had said: “Workers on tea plantations in the Assam region of India are systematically denied their rights to a living wage and decent working and living conditions.”

Obviously, it did not go down well with certain sections of the government.

“In November, PM Narendra Modi’s trusted aide and National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval had cautioned Indian police personnel about the new generation enemy, that is the social organizations,” said an opposition lawmaker from the Congress party.

To him, the latest government move against NGOs was not at all surprising.

A voluntary sector worker pointed to the pattern in which the Modi government went about the task of stripping the NGOs of their FCRA licenses.

“On Dec 25-26, it was made public that the Ministry of Home Affairs has refused to renew the FCRA registration of Missionaries of Charity, which was founded by Mother Teresa. That the Christmas season was chosen to make known such a decision smacks of some design.”

Such inferences are denied outright at the official level. “The law takes its own course... sometimes things move slowly and at other times faster to meet the deadlines,” said a government official, who requested anonymity because he is not authorized to speak to media.

Many agree with UCF convener Michael that the loss of funding from overseas will hamper the work of NGOs.

“If the government does devise an appropriate policy to handle the situation, then we will soon run short of funds for social causes. A sample of this we witnessed during the second wave of coronavirus in early 2021,” he said.

Modi asked officials in May to explore involving civil society volunteers to take the pressure off the healthcare sector amid the surge in Covid-19 cases but nothing much could be done in the absence of resources.

“Going to court is an option... but this would further complicate things. Charity and related works are already suffering,” said a social worker in Delhi on the condition of anonymity.

He suggested NGOs act as a watchdog and hold a mirror to the government

But will the BJP allow this?

“The typical patriarchal party is focused on promoting Hindu hegemony and cannot accept anyone taking a stand or working outside their ideology. The era of ‘fear’ and ‘negativity’ is on; another year has only begun,” the social worker conceded.

India’s NGO sector appears too flummoxed to deal with the federal government’s FCRA move.