India restores Mother Teresa charity's license for foreign funding

Updated: January 08, 2022 08:44 AM GMT
Nuns from the Missionaries of Charity distribute food to the needy on the occasion of “Peace Day“ to mark the death anniversary of Mother Teresa at the Mother House in Kolkata, India, on Sept. 5, 2021. (Photo: Dibyangshu Sarkar/ AFP)
The Indian government has restored the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) registration of the Missionaries of Charity (MC) clearing the decks for the globally renowned charity to receive and utilize foreign funds.
“I am delighted that the Indian government has restored our FCRA license,” said Sunita Kumar, spokesperson of the MC, a congregation founded by Saint Mother Teresa of Kolkata.
The change of decision comes less than a fortnight after the federal ministry for home affairs declined to renew MC's FRCA registration citing “adverse inputs.”
“We never expected that our registration could be canceled but it happened,” Kumar told UCA News on Jan. 8, a day after the government restored the license of the charity organization on its website among legal entities permitted to receive foreign donations in the country.
“We are happy that the restoration of our license happened without much delay,” Kumar said.
The congregation was finding it difficult to carry forward its charitable works ever since news broke on Christmas Day that its application for renewal of the FCRA registration had been "refused."
The ministry issued a statement on Dec. 27 saying the charity did not meet “eligibility conditions" under the FCRA and cited "adverse input" for its decision without further details.
The congregation confirmed this on the same day while announcing that “as a measure to ensure there is no lapse we have asked our centers not to operate any of the FC [foreign contributions] accounts until the matter is resolved.”
The government, however, had allowed the MC to operate its FC accounts until Dec. 31.
Since then, the congregation was facing difficulties in raising resources for its daily activities like feeding and providing medical facilities to inmates of its orphanages, homes for the old and destitute.
“The government decision to revoke our foreign funding has immensely affected our lives,” said Michael S, an inmate and volunteer with MC’s Nirmal Hriday orphanage at Varanasi in the central India state of Uttar Pradesh.
UCA News had reported how the orphanage, which is home to some 100 inmates, was struggling to maintain its regular supply of food, nutritional supplements and medicines.
The government’s action adversely affected the well-being of poor Hindus who form nearly 99 percent of the members in MC homes or orphanages, most of them abandoned by their families.
“Blocking their fund for having a dignified life in such orphanages is cruelty that can’t be explained in words," said Michael
The cancer patient and a leg amputee described how the center where he serves “had to even cancel plastic surgeries and other emergency procedures for several of its inmates.”
A concerned Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik directed his officials to release some US$ 100,000 to the 13 MC institutions functioning in his eastern India state, promising more if required.
“We are immensely indebted to him for coming to the rescue,” said Kumar while also thanking all those who stood with the charity organization at this time of crisis.
….as we enter the last months of 2021, we are asking readers like you to help us keep UCA News free.
For the last 40 years, UCA News has remained the most trusted and independent Catholic news and information service from Asia. Every week, we publish nearly 100 news reports, feature stories, commentaries, podcasts and video broadcasts that are exclusive and in-depth, and developed from a view of the world and the Church through informed Catholic eyes.
Our journalistic standards are as high as any in the quality press; our focus is particularly on a fast-growing part of the world - Asia - where, in some countries the Church is growing faster than pastoral resources can respond to – South Korea, Vietnam and India to name just three.
And UCA News has the advantage of having in its ranks local reporters who cover 23 countries in south, southeast, and east Asia. We report the stories of local people and their experiences in a way that Western news outlets simply don’t have the resources to reach. And we report on the emerging life of new Churches in old lands where being a Catholic can at times be very dangerous.
With dwindling support from funding partners in Europe and the USA, we need to call on the support of those who benefit from our work.
Click here to find out the ways you can support UCA News. You can make a difference for as little as US$5…