X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

India

India restores Mother Teresa charity's license for foreign funding

Reversal of decision within a fortnight of government refusing to renew its registration to accept and utilize foreign funds

Saji Thomas

Saji Thomas

Published: January 08, 2022 08:30 AM GMT

Updated: January 08, 2022 08:44 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Mother Teresa nuns pushed off Indian army land

Jan 6, 2022
2

Indian court stops eviction of orphanage inmates

Jan 7, 2022
3

Pakistani priests on a fearless mission in Balochistan

Jan 5, 2022
4

Bishop praises doctors' support for Philippine candidate

Jan 5, 2022
5

'Polite persecution' of Christians gathers pace in Europe

Jan 6, 2022
6

Cambodian PM demands US certify son's degree

Jan 5, 2022
7

Jesuit priest cautions Filipinos over Marcos treasure

Jan 6, 2022
8

Thailand's Muslim insurgents mark new year with attacks

Jan 5, 2022
9

Taiwan LGBTQ community buoyed by adoption ruling

Jan 6, 2022
10

'Light' sentences for Indonesian Ahmadi attack spark storm

Jan 7, 2022
Support UCA News
India restores Mother Teresa charity's license for foreign funding

Nuns from the Missionaries of Charity distribute food to the needy on the occasion of “Peace Day“ to mark the death anniversary of Mother Teresa at the Mother House in Kolkata, India, on Sept. 5, 2021. (Photo: Dibyangshu Sarkar/ AFP)

The Indian government has restored the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) registration of the Missionaries of Charity (MC) clearing the decks for the globally renowned charity to receive and utilize foreign funds.

“I am delighted that the Indian government has restored our FCRA license,” said Sunita Kumar, spokesperson of the MC, a congregation founded by Saint Mother Teresa of Kolkata.

The change of decision comes less than a fortnight after the federal ministry for home affairs declined to renew MC's FRCA registration citing “adverse inputs.”

“We never expected that our registration could be canceled but it happened,” Kumar told UCA News on Jan. 8, a day after the government restored the license of the charity organization on its website among legal entities permitted to receive foreign donations in the country.

“We are happy that the restoration of our license happened without much delay,” Kumar said.

The congregation was finding it difficult to carry forward its charitable works ever since news broke on Christmas Day that its application for renewal of the FCRA registration had been "refused."

The ministry issued a statement on Dec. 27 saying the charity did not meet “eligibility conditions" under the FCRA and cited "adverse input" for its decision without further details.

The congregation confirmed this on the same day while announcing that “as a measure to ensure there is no lapse we have asked our centers not to operate any of the FC [foreign contributions] accounts until the matter is resolved.”

The government, however, had allowed the MC to operate its FC accounts until Dec. 31.

Since then, the congregation was facing difficulties in raising resources for its daily activities like feeding and providing medical facilities to inmates of its orphanages, homes for the old and destitute.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

“The government decision to revoke our foreign funding has immensely affected our lives,” said Michael S, an inmate and volunteer with MC’s Nirmal Hriday orphanage at Varanasi in the central India state of Uttar Pradesh.

UCA News had reported how the orphanage, which is home to some 100 inmates, was struggling to maintain its regular supply of food, nutritional supplements and medicines.

The government’s action adversely affected the well-being of poor Hindus who form nearly 99 percent of the members in MC homes or orphanages, most of them abandoned by their families.

“Blocking their fund for having a dignified life in such orphanages is cruelty that can’t be explained in words," said Michael

The cancer patient and a leg amputee described how the center where he serves “had to even cancel plastic surgeries and other emergency procedures for several of its inmates.”

A concerned Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik directed his officials to release some US$ 100,000 to the 13 MC institutions functioning in his eastern India state, promising more if required.

“We are immensely indebted to him for coming to the rescue,” said Kumar while also thanking all those who stood with the charity organization at this time of crisis.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

At least 21 die in vehicles trapped by Pakistan snowstorm
At least 21 die in vehicles trapped by Pakistan snowstorm
Another Pakistani granted bail in blasphemy case
Another Pakistani granted bail in blasphemy case
Indian court stops eviction of orphanage inmates
Indian court stops eviction of orphanage inmates
As cases rise, India fears another Covid catastrophe
As cases rise, India fears another Covid catastrophe
Salvatorian nuns build houses for Sri Lankan war victims, widows
Salvatorian nuns build houses for Sri Lankan war victims, widows
Indigenous Christians living in fear in Bangladesh village
Indigenous Christians living in fear in Bangladesh village
Support Us

Latest News

At least 21 die in vehicles trapped by Pakistan snowstorm
Jan 8, 2022
India restores Mother Teresa charity's license for foreign funding
Jan 8, 2022
Pope encourages business leaders to put employees first
Jan 8, 2022
Maltese priest warned for posting homophobic remark
Jan 8, 2022
Mother Teresa nuns face funding crisis
Jan 7, 2022
Another Pakistani granted bail in blasphemy case
Jan 7, 2022
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

It's one-way traffic for Indonesian people smugglers
Jan 7, 2022
'Polite persecution' of Christians gathers pace in Europe
Jan 6, 2022
Who will be held responsible if war robots kill humans?
Jan 4, 2022
Post-Christmas homework
Jan 3, 2022
India restricting foreign funds baffles voluntary groups
Jan 3, 2022

Features

Salvatorian nuns build houses for Sri Lankan war victims, widows
Jan 7, 2022
A safe haven for conflict-scarred Papuan children
Jan 6, 2022
'No legal pathways': Myanmar poverty pushes thousands to Thailand
Jan 6, 2022
Thai classical musicians show their survival instinct
Jan 5, 2022
Pakistani priests on a fearless mission in Balochistan
Jan 5, 2022
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Atheists and God cancellers

Atheists and God cancellers
A time of realization

A time of realization

Listening to others affects me and transforms me

"Listening to others affects me and transforms me”
Water and the Spirit

Water and the Spirit
Archbishop Jean Jadot Pauls Man in Washington

Archbishop Jean Jadot: Paul’s Man in Washington
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2022, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.